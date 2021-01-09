RI
VCU

2nd Half
RI
Rams
19
VCU
Rams
14

Time Team Play Score
11:38 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 1 59-54
11:38   TV timeout  
11:38   Jimmy Clark III shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
11:38 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point jump shot 58-54
11:55   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
11:57   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
12:07   Ishmael Leggett personal foul  
12:15   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
12:17   Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot  
12:25   Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound  
12:27   Hason Ward blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup  
12:34   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
12:36   Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup  
12:48 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup 56-54
13:09   Rams offensive rebound  
13:11   Corey Douglas blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup  
13:20 +2 KeShawn Curry makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists) 54-54
13:26   Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
13:41 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup 54-52
13:59 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point jump shot 54-50
14:10   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
14:12   Vince Williams misses two point jump shot  
14:31 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 52-50
14:36   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
14:38   Corey Douglas misses two point layup  
15:00 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup 50-50
15:17   Jimmy Clark III personal foul  
15:42 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-50
15:42 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-49
15:42   TV timeout  
15:42   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
15:58   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
16:00   Makhel Mitchell misses two point hook shot  
16:25 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot 48-48
16:30   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
16:32   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
16:43 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists) 48-45
16:47   Allen Betrand personal foul  
16:53   Jeremy Sheppard personal foul  
17:08 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-42
17:08 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-42
17:08   Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
17:32 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists) 46-42
17:44   Antwan Walker personal foul  
17:53 +1 Jeremy Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 1 46-40
17:53   Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Jeremy Sheppard draws the foul)  
17:53 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point layup 45-40
18:11   Vince Williams turnover (bad pass)  
18:28 +1 Allen Betrand makes regular free throw 1 of 1 43-40
18:28   Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)  
18:28 +2 Allen Betrand makes two point layup 42-40
18:40   Levi Stockard III turnover (out of bounds)  
18:53   Makhel Mitchell turnover (traveling)  
19:10   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
19:12   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
19:26   Antwan Walker turnover  
19:26   Antwan Walker offensive foul  
19:48   Rams defensive rebound  
19:50   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
RI
Rams
40
VCU
Rams
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +2 Jamir Watkins makes two point jump shot 40-40
0:19 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-38
0:19 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-38
0:19   Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
0:36 +2 KeShawn Curry makes two point layup 38-38
0:38   KeShawn Curry offensive rebound  
0:40   KeShawn Curry misses two point jump shot  
0:53 +2 Malik Martin makes two point jump shot 38-36
1:16 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-36
1:16 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-35
1:16   Allen Betrand personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)  
1:16   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
1:18   Hason Ward blocks Allen Betrand's two point layup  
1:29   Hason Ward turnover (bad pass) (Malik Martin steals)  
1:30   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
1:32   Hason Ward blocks Malik Martin's two point layup  
1:39   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
1:41   Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot  
2:07   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
2:07   KeShawn Curry misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:07   KeShawn Curry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:07   Jalen Carey personal foul (KeShawn Curry draws the foul)  
2:15 +3 Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists) 36-34
2:36   Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover  
2:36   Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive foul  
2:53 +1 Malik Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 33-34
2:53   Hason Ward shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)  
2:53 +2 Malik Martin makes two point layup (Allen Betrand assists) 32-34
3:13 +2 Hason Ward makes two point dunk 30-34
3:33 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point layup 30-32
3:54 +2 Hason Ward makes two point hook shot 28-32
4:08   TV timeout  
4:08   Rams 30 second timeout  
4:09 +3 Antwan Walker makes three point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists) 28-30
4:23 +3 Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (KeShawn Curry assists) 25-30
4:40 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-27
4:40   Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:40   Vince Williams personal foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
4:42   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
4:44   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
5:05   Jamir Watkins defensive rebound  
5:05   Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:05   Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
5:12 +1 Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-27
5:12 +1 Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-26
5:12   Jermaine Harris personal foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)  
5:12   Levi Stockard III defensive rebound  
5:12   Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:12   Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
5:20   Vince Williams turnover (traveling)  
5:29   Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)  
5:41 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-25
5:41   Vince Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:41   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
5:38   Vince Williams offensive rebound  
5:40   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
5:40   D.J. Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
5:44   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
5:46   D.J. Johnson blocks Vince Williams's two point layup  
5:55   Vince Williams offensive rebound  
5:57   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
6:12 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-24
6:12 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-24
6:12   Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
6:23   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
6:29   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
6:31   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup  
6:36   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass) (Fatts Russell steals)  
6:48 +3 Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot 22-24
7:16 +1 Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-24
7:16 +1 Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-23
7:16   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)  
7:19   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
7:21   Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup  
7:25   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
7:27   Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot  
7:37 +1 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-22
7:37 +1 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-21
7:37   Allen Betrand personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)  
7:37   Allen Betrand turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
7:56   TV timeout  
7:56   Jamir Watkins personal foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)  
7:58   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Allen Betrand steals)  
8:01   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
8:03   Jamir Watkins blocks Fatts Russell's two point layup  
8:09   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
8:11   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point layup  
8:22 +3 Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Makhel Mitchell assists) 19-20
8:46 +1 Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-20
8:46 +1 Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-19
8:46   D.J. Johnson personal foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)  
9:01 +3 D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 16-18
9:22 +1 Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-18
9:22   Jamir Watkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:22   D.J. Johnson shooting foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)  
9:25   D.J. Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)  
9:27   Levi Stockard III personal foul  
9:52 +2 KeShawn Curry makes two point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists) 13-17
10:06   Jermaine Harris personal foul  
10:21 +2 Allen Betrand makes two point jump shot 13-15
10:42 +2 KeShawn Curry makes two point jump shot 11-15
11:03   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
11:03   Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:03 +1 Jermaine Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-13
11:03   TV timeout  
11:03   Mikeal Brown-Jones shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
11:18 +2 Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Jimmy Clark III assists) 10-13
11:26   Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
11:56 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup 10-11
12:07 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point jump shot 10-9
12:15   Jimmy Clark III turnover (traveling)  
12:30   Ishmael Leggett personal foul  
12:38   Ishmael Leggett turnover  
12:38   Ishmael Leggett offensive foul  
12:41   Corey Douglas personal foul  
13:08   Rams defensive rebound  
13:10   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:23   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:24   Jalen Carey offensive rebound  
13:26   Corey Douglas blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup  
13:55   KeShawn Curry turnover (lost ball)  
13:55   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
13:57   Vince Williams blocks Ishmael Leggett's two point layup  
14:00   Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound  
14:02   KeShawn Curry blocks Malik Martin's two point layup  
14:08   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
14:10   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup  
14:31   Rams defensive rebound  
14:33   Hason Ward blocks Malik Martin's two point layup  
14:39   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
14:41   KeShawn Curry misses two point layup  
14:45   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
14:47   Fatts Russell misses two point layup  
15:03   TV timeout  
15:03   Rams offensive rebound  
15:06   Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot  
15:32 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 8-9
15:43   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
15:45   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
15:50   Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound  
15:52   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
16:11 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point layup (Makhel Mitchell assists) 8-6
16:22   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
16:24   Hason Ward misses two point layup  
16:43   Rams offensive rebound  
16:45   Vince Williams misses two point jump shot  
16:57 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point jump shot 6-6
17:07   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Antwan Walker steals)  
17:24   Antwan Walker turnover  
17:24   Antwan Walker offensive foul  
17:24   Vince Williams personal foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)  
17:33   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
17:35   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
17:41   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)  
17:56 +3 Vince Williams makes three point jump shot 4-6
18:12 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point jump shot 4-3
18:38 +1 Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-3
18:38   Antwan Walker shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)  
18:38 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 2-2
18:38   Rams offensive rebound  
18:40   Makhel Mitchell blocks Levi Stockard III's two point layup  
18:57 +2 Allen Betrand makes two point layup 2-0
19:23   Corey Douglas personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
19:21   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
19:23   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
19:40   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
19:42   Antwan Walker misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Makhel Mitchell vs. Corey Douglas (Rams gains possession)  
