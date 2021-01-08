|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Nick Ongenda makes two point putback dunk
|
40-28
|
0:02
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda offensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:24
|
|
+2
|
Takal Molson makes two point layup (Tyrese Samuel assists)
|
40-26
|
0:47
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Jahari Long personal foul (Charlie Moore draws the foul)
|
|
0:59
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point dunk (Takal Molson assists)
|
38-26
|
1:05
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty turnover (bad pass) (Takal Molson steals)
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty defensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point putback layup
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Elvis makes two point pullup jump shot (Charlie Moore assists)
|
36-26
|
2:00
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point layup (Jahari Long assists)
|
36-24
|
2:05
|
|
|
Jahari Long defensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Elvis steals)
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Jahari Long turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Romeo Weems turnover (lost ball) (Takal Molson steals)
|
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point jump shot (Jahari Long assists)
|
34-24
|
3:37
|
|
|
Darious Hall turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:45
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Samuel makes two point putback layup
|
32-24
|
3:51
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel offensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Darious Hall misses two point layup
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel turnover (lost ball) (Romeo Weems steals)
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Pirates 30 second timeout
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Elvis makes two point layup (Darious Hall assists)
|
30-24
|
4:32
|
|
|
Myles Cale turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Elvis steals)
|
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes two point floating jump shot (Darious Hall assists)
|
30-22
|
5:04
|
|
+1
|
Jahari Long makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-20
|
5:04
|
|
+1
|
Jahari Long makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-20
|
5:04
|
|
|
Romeo Weems personal foul (Jahari Long draws the foul)
|
|
5:23
|
|
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-20
|
5:23
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel shooting foul (Javon Freeman-Liberty draws the foul)
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Darious Hall defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:37
|
|
+1
|
Myles Cale makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-19
|
5:37
|
|
|
Ray Salnave shooting foul (Myles Cale draws the foul)
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Myles Cale defensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Ray Salnave misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Blue Demons 30 second timeout
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Myles Cale makes two point layup (Jared Rhoden assists)
|
27-19
|
6:06
|
|
|
Darious Hall turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
|
|
6:19
|
|
+3
|
Myles Cale makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
25-19
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-19
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-18
|
6:30
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu shooting foul (Javon Freeman-Liberty draws the foul)
|
|
6:43
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-17
|
6:43
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-17
|
6:43
|
|
|
Romeo Weems personal foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
+2
|
Ike Obiagu makes two point putback layup
|
20-17
|
7:13
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
+1
|
Kobe Elvis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-17
|
7:40
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Myles Cale shooting foul (Kobe Elvis draws the foul)
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis offensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu blocks Courvoisier McCauley's three point pullup jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Takal Molson turnover (lost ball) (Ray Salnave steals)
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Takal Molson defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Courvoisier McCauley personal foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Courvoisier McCauley turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Myles Cale defensive rebound
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
+3
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes three point jump shot (Takal Molson assists)
|
18-16
|
10:10
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Ike Obiagu makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-16
|
10:28
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap shooting foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
|
|
10:28
|
|
+2
|
Ike Obiagu makes two point layup (Takal Molson assists)
|
14-16
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes two point driving layup
|
12-16
|
11:05
|
|
|
Myles Cale turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Elvis steals)
|
|
11:23
|
|
+2
|
Darious Hall makes two point driving layup
|
12-14
|
11:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive foul (Pauly Paulicap draws the foul)
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty turnover (bad pass) (Sandro Mamukelashvili steals)
|
|
11:55
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Samuel makes two point putback layup
|
12-12
|
12:00
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel offensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Takal Molson offensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Javon Freeman-Liberty assists)
|
10-12
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point putback layup
|
10-10
|
12:53
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Takal Molson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
Pauly Paulicap makes two point layup (Kobe Elvis assists)
|
8-10
|
13:35
|
|
|
Darious Hall defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap defensive rebound
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis personal foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Charlie Moore personal foul (Jahari Long draws the foul)
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap personal foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Romeo Weems misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. personal foul (Darious Hall draws the foul)
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Romeo Weems offensive rebound
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Ray Salnave turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Jared Rhoden assists)
|
8-8
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty personal foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Nick Ongenda makes two point alley-oop dunk (Javon Freeman-Liberty assists)
|
6-8
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
Ike Obiagu makes two point dunk (Myles Cale assists)
|
6-6
|
16:34
|
|
|
Charlie Moore turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:43
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point pullup jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
4-6
|
16:57
|
|
|
Ray Salnave personal foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Charlie Moore personal foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
17:14
|
|
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
2-6
|
17:14
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu shooting foul (Javon Freeman-Liberty draws the foul)
|
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes two point driving layup
|
2-5
|
17:20
|
|
+2
|
Ike Obiagu makes two point putback dunk
|
2-3
|
17:24
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes two point floating jump shot
|
0-3
|
17:53
|
|
|
Blue Demons defensive rebound
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Ray Salnave misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda turnover
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda offensive foul
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Blue Demons defensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda blocks Jared Rhoden's two point putback layup
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden offensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses two point reverse layup
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Romeo Weems turnover (lost ball) (Myles Cale steals)
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover (lost ball) (Romeo Weems steals)
|
|
19:29
|
|
+1
|
Romeo Weems makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:29
|
|
|
Romeo Weems misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. shooting foul (Romeo Weems draws the foul)
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Romeo Weems offensive rebound
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda misses two point hook shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu vs. Nick Ongenda (Charlie Moore gains possession)
|