SNCLRA
MARYCA

1st Half
SNCLRA
Broncos
31
MARYCA
Gaels
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Keshawn Justice makes two point layup (Jaden Bediako assists) 31-30
0:03   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
0:05   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
0:19   Gaels 30 second timeout  
0:32   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
0:34   Christian Carlyle misses three point jump shot  
0:45   Tommy Kuhse turnover (out of bounds)  
0:53   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
0:55   Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot  
1:07   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
1:07   Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:07 +1 Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-30
1:07   Guglielmo Caruso shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
1:25   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
1:27   Giordan Williams misses two point layup  
1:48 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot 29-29
2:08 +2 Guglielmo Caruso makes two point layup 29-27
2:14   Giordan Williams defensive rebound  
2:16   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
2:32   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
2:32   Christian Carlyle misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:32   Jabe Mullins personal foul (Christian Carlyle draws the foul)  
2:32   Broncos offensive rebound  
2:34   Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot  
2:59   Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound  
2:59   Tommy Kuhse misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:59 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-27
2:59   Giordan Williams shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
3:06   TV timeout  
3:06   Giordan Williams turnover (traveling)  
3:23 +3 Logan Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 27-26
3:33   Logan Johnson defensive rebound  
3:35   DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
4:01   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
4:03   DJ Mitchell blocks Matthias Tass's two point layup  
4:17 +2 Keshawn Justice makes two point jump shot 27-23
4:31   Dan Fotu turnover  
4:31   Dan Fotu offensive foul (DJ Mitchell draws the foul)  
4:35   Matthias Tass offensive rebound  
4:37   Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot  
4:53   Giordan Williams turnover (traveling)  
5:11 +3 Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists) 25-23
5:22   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
5:22   Guglielmo Caruso misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:22 +1 Guglielmo Caruso makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-20
5:22   Matthias Tass personal foul (Guglielmo Caruso draws the foul)  
5:44 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup 24-20
5:59 +2 Keshawn Justice makes two point layup 24-18
6:08 +1 Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-18
6:08   Christian Carlyle shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)  
6:08 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup 22-17
6:17   Jalen Williams personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
6:32   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
6:34   Jalen Williams misses two point jump shot  
6:42   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
6:44   Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot  
6:55   Josip Vrankic turnover  
6:55   Josip Vrankic offensive foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
6:57   Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)  
7:01   Logan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Williams steals)  
7:27 +3 Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bediako assists) 22-15
7:36   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
7:38   Jaden Bediako blocks Tommy Kuhse's two point layup  
7:53   TV timeout  
7:54   Guglielmo Caruso personal foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)  
7:54   Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound  
7:56   Quinn Clinton misses two point jump shot  
8:19 +3 Guglielmo Caruso makes three point jump shot (Keshawn Justice assists) 19-15
8:27 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup 16-15
8:36   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
8:38   Mitchell Saxen blocks Guglielmo Caruso's two point layup  
8:49   Mitchell Saxen turnover (traveling)  
9:16 +1 Keshawn Justice makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-13
9:16 +1 Keshawn Justice makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-13
9:16   Quinn Clinton shooting foul (Keshawn Justice draws the foul)  
9:21   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
9:23   Guglielmo Caruso blocks Tommy Kuhse's two point layup  
9:35 +1 Keshawn Justice makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-13
9:35   Jabe Mullins shooting foul (Keshawn Justice draws the foul)  
9:35 +2 Keshawn Justice makes two point jump shot 13-13
9:58 +3 Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Mitchell Saxen assists) 11-13
10:20 +3 Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (DJ Mitchell assists) 11-10
10:43 +3 Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 8-10
11:06   Miguel Tomley turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Clinton steals)  
11:15   Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass)  
11:26   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
11:28   DJ Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
11:42   TV timeout  
11:59 +2 Mitchell Saxen makes two point layup 8-7
12:11   Miguel Tomley personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
12:29 +2 DJ Mitchell makes two point jump shot 8-5
12:49   Mitchell Saxen turnover  
12:49   Mitchell Saxen offensive foul (Guglielmo Caruso draws the foul)  
13:04   Josip Vrankic turnover  
13:04   Josip Vrankic offensive foul (Kyle Bowen draws the foul)  
13:14   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
13:16   Logan Johnson misses two point layup  
13:31   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
13:33   Jaden Bediako misses two point hook shot  
13:47   Miguel Tomley defensive rebound  
13:49   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
14:00   Gaels defensive rebound  
14:02   Christian Carlyle misses two point jump shot  
14:16   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
14:18   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
14:32   Logan Johnson defensive rebound  
14:34   DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
14:46   Matthias Tass turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Bediako steals)  
14:46   Jump ball. Matthias Tass vs. Jaden Bediako (Jaden Bediako gains possession)  
14:46   Matthias Tass offensive rebound  
14:48   Jaden Bediako blocks Matthias Tass's two point layup  
15:11   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
15:13   Josip Vrankic misses two point jump shot  
15:28 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-5
15:28 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-4
15:28   TV timeout  
15:28   Jalen Williams shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
15:46 +2 Guglielmo Caruso makes two point hook shot 6-3
16:00   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
16:02   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
16:26 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point hook shot 4-3
16:37   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
16:39   Matthias Tass misses two point hook shot  
17:07 +2 Christian Carlyle makes two point jump shot 2-3
17:19   Logan Johnson personal foul (Christian Carlyle draws the foul)  
17:22   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
17:24   Jalen Williams blocks Tommy Kuhse's two point hook shot  
17:48   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
17:50   Jalen Williams misses two point layup  
17:59   Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound  
18:01   Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot  
18:21   Christian Carlyle turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Bowen steals)  
18:31   Jabe Mullins kicked ball violation  
18:43 +3 Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists) 0-3
18:54   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
18:56   Guglielmo Caruso misses two point hook shot  
19:12   Dan Fotu personal foul (Christian Carlyle draws the foul)  
19:15   Christian Carlyle defensive rebound  
19:17   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
19:31   Guglielmo Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Dan Fotu steals)  
19:38   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
19:40   Dan Fotu misses two point layup  
20:00   Guglielmo Caruso vs. Matthias Tass (Logan Johnson gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 31 30
Field Goals 12-26 (46.2%) 10-28 (35.7%)
3-Pointers 3-6 (50.0%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 17 18
Offensive 0 3
Defensive 16 14
Team 1 1
Assists 4 5
Steals 2 3
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 9 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
K. Justice F
17 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
12
T. Kuhse G
8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Santa Clara 6-2 31-31
home team logo Saint Mary's 9-2 30-30
University Credit Union Pavilion Moraga, CA
University Credit Union Pavilion Moraga, CA
Santa Clara
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Justice 17 1 1 6/8 2/2 3/3 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
G. Caruso 8 2 0 3/5 1/1 1/2 2 - 0 1 1 0 2
C. Carlyle 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/1 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
J. Vrankic 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 3
J. Williams 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 1 0 0 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bediako - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Reynoso-Avila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Foley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Traina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Strambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hudgens Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sacks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 16 4 12/26 3/6 4/6 9 0 2 5 7 0 16
Saint Mary's
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kuhse 8 2 2 2/8 1/2 3/4 1 - 0 0 2 0 2
L. Johnson 8 2 2 3/7 1/4 1/1 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
D. Fotu 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 0 1
M. Tass 3 4 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 0 1 2 2
J. Mullins 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Saxen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ducas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. van Komen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bockler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 17 5 10/28 5/12 5/7 9 0 3 1 7 3 14
