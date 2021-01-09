|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Justice makes two point layup (Jaden Bediako assists)
|
31-30
|
0:03
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Gaels 30 second timeout
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-30
|
1:07
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Giordan Williams misses two point layup
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot
|
29-29
|
2:08
|
|
+2
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes two point layup
|
29-27
|
2:14
|
|
|
Giordan Williams defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins personal foul (Christian Carlyle draws the foul)
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Broncos offensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:59
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-27
|
2:59
|
|
|
Giordan Williams shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Giordan Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:23
|
|
+3
|
Logan Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
27-26
|
3:33
|
|
|
Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell blocks Matthias Tass's two point layup
|
|
4:17
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Justice makes two point jump shot
|
27-23
|
4:31
|
|
|
Dan Fotu turnover
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Dan Fotu offensive foul (DJ Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Matthias Tass offensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Giordan Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:11
|
|
+3
|
Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists)
|
25-23
|
5:22
|
|
|
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:22
|
|
+1
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-20
|
5:22
|
|
|
Matthias Tass personal foul (Guglielmo Caruso draws the foul)
|
|
5:44
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup
|
24-20
|
5:59
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Justice makes two point layup
|
24-18
|
6:08
|
|
+1
|
Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
22-18
|
6:08
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|
22-17
|
6:17
|
|
|
Jalen Williams personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic turnover
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic offensive foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Logan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Williams steals)
|
|
7:27
|
|
+3
|
Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Jaden Bediako assists)
|
22-15
|
7:36
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako blocks Tommy Kuhse's two point layup
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso personal foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
+3
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes three point jump shot (Keshawn Justice assists)
|
19-15
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|
16-15
|
8:36
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen blocks Guglielmo Caruso's two point layup
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:16
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Justice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-13
|
9:16
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Justice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-13
|
9:16
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton shooting foul (Keshawn Justice draws the foul)
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso blocks Tommy Kuhse's two point layup
|
|
9:35
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Justice makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-13
|
9:35
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins shooting foul (Keshawn Justice draws the foul)
|
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Justice makes two point jump shot
|
13-13
|
9:58
|
|
+3
|
Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Mitchell Saxen assists)
|
11-13
|
10:20
|
|
+3
|
Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (DJ Mitchell assists)
|
11-10
|
10:43
|
|
+3
|
Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
8-10
|
11:06
|
|
|
Miguel Tomley turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Clinton steals)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:59
|
|
+2
|
Mitchell Saxen makes two point layup
|
8-7
|
12:11
|
|
|
Miguel Tomley personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|
|
12:29
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|
8-5
|
12:49
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen turnover
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen offensive foul (Guglielmo Caruso draws the foul)
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic turnover
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic offensive foul (Kyle Bowen draws the foul)
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Logan Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Miguel Tomley defensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Gaels defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Matthias Tass turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Bediako steals)
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Jump ball. Matthias Tass vs. Jaden Bediako (Jaden Bediako gains possession)
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Matthias Tass offensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako blocks Matthias Tass's two point layup
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-5
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-4
|
15:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Jalen Williams shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes two point hook shot
|
6-3
|
16:00
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point hook shot
|
4-3
|
16:37
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Matthias Tass misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
+2
|
Christian Carlyle makes two point jump shot
|
2-3
|
17:19
|
|
|
Logan Johnson personal foul (Christian Carlyle draws the foul)
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Jalen Williams blocks Tommy Kuhse's two point hook shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses two point layup
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Bowen steals)
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins kicked ball violation
|
|
18:43
|
|
+3
|
Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists)
|
0-3
|
18:54
|
|
|
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Dan Fotu personal foul (Christian Carlyle draws the foul)
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Dan Fotu steals)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Dan Fotu misses two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso vs. Matthias Tass (Logan Johnson gains possession)
|