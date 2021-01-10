BRAD
NIOWA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:05
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|0:07
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:12
|
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-78
|0:12
|
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-77
|0:12
|
|Elijah Childs personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|0:13
|
|+1
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-76
|0:13
|
|+1
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-76
|0:13
|
|Austin Phyfe personal foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)
|0:16
|
|+1
|Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-76
|0:16
|
|Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:16
|
|Elijah Childs personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|0:17
|
|Panthers 60 second timeout
|0:18
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|70-75
|0:23
|
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-75
|0:23
|
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-74
|0:23
|
|Rienk Mast personal foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|0:26
|
|Sean East II turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)
|0:41
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|0:41
|
|Trae Berhow misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:41
|
|+1
|Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-73
|0:41
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|0:40
|
|Panthers defensive rebound
|0:44
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
|0:51
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|1:18
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|1:18
|
|Elijah Childs misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:18
|
|+1
|Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-72
|1:18
|
|Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|1:37
|
|+3
|Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
|67-72
|2:04
|
|+2
|Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup
|67-69
|2:12
|
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|2:14
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot
|2:34
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|2:36
|
|Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|2:51
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point jump shot (Trae Berhow assists)
|65-69
|3:14
|
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point jump shot
|65-67
|3:39
|
|+3
|Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot
|63-67
|4:08
|
|TV timeout
|4:16
|
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point layup
|63-64
|4:17
|
|Sean East II offensive rebound
|4:18
|
|Nate Heise blocks Ja'Shon Henry's two point layup
|4:19
|
|Tywhon Pickford turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
|4:27
|
|+1
|Sean East II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-64
|4:27
|
|+1
|Sean East II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-64
|4:27
|
|Trae Berhow personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|4:27
|
|Trae Berhow personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|4:48
|
|+2
|Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
|59-64
|4:59
|
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|5:01
|
|Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|5:15
|
|+1
|Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|59-62
|5:15
|
|Ville Tahvanainen shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|5:15
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point dunk (Nate Heise assists)
|59-61
|5:32
|
|Ville Tahvanainen turnover (bad pass) (Nate Heise steals)
|5:43
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|5:43
|
|Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:43
|
|+1
|Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-59
|5:43
|
|Rienk Mast personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|6:08
|
|+3
|Rienk Mast makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
|59-58
|6:24
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|56-58
|6:41
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|6:41
|
|Rienk Mast misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:41
|
|+1
|Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-56
|6:41
|
|Trae Berhow shooting foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)
|7:00
|
|+3
|Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|55-56
|7:10
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|7:12
|
|Ja'Shon Henry misses two point layup
|7:19
|
|Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound
|7:21
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot
|7:34
|
|TV timeout
|7:34
|
|James Betz turnover
|7:34
|
|James Betz offensive foul
|7:34
|
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|7:36
|
|Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|7:48
|
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|7:50
|
|Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|8:09
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|8:11
|
|Darius Hannah misses two point jump shot
|8:25
|
|+2
|Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
|55-53
|8:40
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|8:42
|
|Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|9:03
|
|TV timeout
|9:03
|
|Nate Heise turnover (lost ball)
|9:24
|
|+3
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
|55-51
|9:30
|
|Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|9:32
|
|Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot
|9:40
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|9:42
|
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|
|Sean East II turnover (lost ball) (James Betz steals)
|10:09
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|10:09
|
|Trae Berhow misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:09
|
|+1
|Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-51
|10:09
|
|Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|10:10
|
|Ville Tahvanainen personal foul
|10:25
|
|Elijah Childs turnover (lost ball)
|10:29
|
|Rienk Mast defensive rebound
|10:31
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point layup
|10:53
|
|+1
|Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-50
|10:53
|
|+1
|Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-50
|10:53
|
|Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
|10:56
|
|Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|11:10
|
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-50
|11:10
|
|Noah Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:10
|
|Elijah Childs shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|11:21
|
|James Betz defensive rebound
|11:23
|
|Antonio Thomas misses two point jump shot
|11:36
|
|Goanar Mar personal foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)
|11:32
|
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|11:34
|
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|11:59
|
|TV timeout
|11:59
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. turnover
|11:59
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. offensive foul
|12:04
|
|Tywhon Pickford turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)
|12:25
|
|+3
|Ja'Shon Henry makes three point jump shot (Antonio Thomas assists)
|50-49
|12:45
|
|Noah Carter turnover
|12:45
|
|Noah Carter offensive foul
|13:01
|
|Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|13:02
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|13:04
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:14
|
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point layup
|47-49
|13:17
|
|Noah Carter offensive rebound
|13:19
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|13:38
|
|+1
|Jayson Kent makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-47
|13:38
|
|Jayson Kent misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:38
|
|Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Jayson Kent draws the foul)
|13:34
|
|Jayson Kent offensive rebound
|13:36
|
|Sean East II misses two point jump shot
|13:47
|
|Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|13:49
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point layup
|14:06
|
|Ville Tahvanainen personal foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|14:06
|
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|14:08
|
|Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot
|14:28
|
|+3
|Austin Phyfe makes three point jump shot (Tywhon Pickford assists)
|46-47
|14:48
|
|+3
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Rienk Mast assists)
|46-44
|14:55
|
|Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|14:57
|
|Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|15:06
|
|Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
|15:08
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point hook shot
|15:28
|
|TV timeout
|15:29
|
|Panthers defensive rebound
|15:31
|
|Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|15:47
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point hook shot
|43-44
|16:10
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|16:16
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|16:18
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot
|16:42
|
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point jump shot
|43-42
|16:46
|
|Sean East II offensive rebound
|16:48
|
|Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|16:56
|
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-42
|16:56
|
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-41
|16:56
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|17:12
|
|+3
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists)
|41-40
|17:17
|
|Goanar Mar personal foul
|17:25
|
|James Betz personal foul
|17:36
|
|+2
|Goanar Mar makes two point jump shot
|38-40
|17:50
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (James Betz steals)
|18:06
|
|Bowen Born turnover (bad pass)
|18:09
|
|Goanar Mar defensive rebound
|18:11
|
|Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|18:23
|
|Panthers turnover
|18:27
|
|Nate Heise offensive rebound
|18:29
|
|Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|18:54
|
|Panthers defensive rebound
|18:57
|
|Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|19:20
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point hook shot
|38-38
|19:42
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot
|38-36
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:01
|
|Panthers defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot
|0:19
|
|Goanar Mar personal foul
|0:47
|
|+2
|Nate Heise makes two point dunk (Trae Berhow assists)
|36-36
|0:52
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)
|1:05
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|1:07
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|1:21
|
|Ja'Shon Henry turnover (bad pass) (Goanar Mar steals)
|1:36
|
|Trae Berhow personal foul
|2:00
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Goanar Mar assists)
|36-34
|2:17
|
|TV timeout
|2:00
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Goanar Mar assists)
|36-34
|2:27
|
|+2
|Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot
|36-31
|2:44
|
|+2
|Goanar Mar makes two point jump shot
|34-31
|3:05
|
|+3
|Rienk Mast makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|34-29
|3:15
|
|Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
|3:17
|
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|3:24
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|3:26
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot
|3:49
|
|Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
|3:51
|
|Cole Henry misses two point jump shot
|4:03
|
|+3
|Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot
|31-29
|4:11
|
|Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|4:13
|
|Cole Henry misses two point jump shot
|4:42
|
|Evan Gauger defensive rebound
|4:44
|
|Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|4:58
|
|Evan Gauger turnover (out of bounds)
|5:05
|
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|5:07
|
|Darius Hannah misses two point layup
|5:30
|
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point jump shot
|28-29
|5:47
|
|Sean East II turnover (bad pass)
|6:02
|
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point layup
|28-27
|6:07
|
|Noah Carter offensive rebound
|6:09
|
|Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|6:16
|
|Sean East II turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)
|6:35
|
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|6:37
|
|Goanar Mar misses two point hook shot
|6:57
|
|Goanar Mar defensive rebound
|6:59
|
|Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|7:07
|
|Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
|7:09
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point hook shot
|7:28
|
|TV timeout
|7:31
|
|+3
|Ja'Shon Henry makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
|28-25
|7:40
|
|+2
|Goanar Mar makes two point layup
|25-25
|7:41
|
|Goanar Mar offensive rebound
|7:42
|
|Darius Hannah blocks Noah Carter's two point layup
|7:43
|
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|7:45
