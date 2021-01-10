BRAD
NIOWA

2nd Half
BRAD
Braves
36
NIOWA
Panthers
42

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:05   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
0:07   Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot  
0:12 +1 Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 72-78
0:12 +1 Noah Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 72-77
0:12   Elijah Childs personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)  
0:13 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 72-76
0:13 +1 Terry Nolan Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 71-76
0:13   Austin Phyfe personal foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)  
0:16 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 70-76
0:16   Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:16   Elijah Childs personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
0:17   Panthers 60 second timeout  
0:18 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 70-75
0:23 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2 68-75
0:23 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2 68-74
0:23   Rienk Mast personal foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
0:26   Sean East II turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)  
0:41   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
0:41   Trae Berhow misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:41 +1 Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 68-73
0:41   Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
0:40   Panthers defensive rebound  
0:44   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:49   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
0:51   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
1:18   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
1:18   Elijah Childs misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:18 +1 Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 1 of 2 68-72
1:18   Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
1:37 +3 Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 67-72
2:04 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup 67-69
2:12   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
2:14   Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot  
2:34   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
2:36   Sean East II misses three point jump shot  
2:51 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point jump shot (Trae Berhow assists) 65-69
3:14 +2 Sean East II makes two point jump shot 65-67
3:39 +3 Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot 63-67
4:08   TV timeout  
4:16 +2 Sean East II makes two point layup 63-64
4:17   Sean East II offensive rebound  
4:18   Nate Heise blocks Ja'Shon Henry's two point layup  
4:19   Tywhon Pickford turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)  
4:27 +1 Sean East II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-64
4:27 +1 Sean East II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-64
4:27   Trae Berhow personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)  
4:27   Trae Berhow personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)  
4:48 +2 Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 59-64
4:59   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
5:01   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
5:15 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 1 59-62
5:15   Ville Tahvanainen shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
5:15 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point dunk (Nate Heise assists) 59-61
5:32   Ville Tahvanainen turnover (bad pass) (Nate Heise steals)  
5:43   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
5:43   Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:43 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-59
5:43   Rienk Mast personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
6:08 +3 Rienk Mast makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 59-58
6:24 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists) 56-58
6:41   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
6:41   Rienk Mast misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:41 +1 Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-56
6:41   Trae Berhow shooting foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)  
7:00 +3 Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists) 55-56
7:10   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
7:12   Ja'Shon Henry misses two point layup  
7:19   Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound  
7:21   Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot  
7:34   TV timeout  
7:34   James Betz turnover  
7:34   James Betz offensive foul  
7:34   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
7:36   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
7:48   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
7:50   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
8:09   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
8:11   Darius Hannah misses two point jump shot  
8:25 +2 Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 55-53
8:40   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
8:42   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
9:03   TV timeout  
9:03   Nate Heise turnover (lost ball)  
9:24 +3 Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 55-51
9:30   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
9:32   Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot  
9:40   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
9:42   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
9:55   Sean East II turnover (lost ball) (James Betz steals)  
10:09   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
10:09   Trae Berhow misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:09 +1 Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-51
10:09   Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
10:10   Ville Tahvanainen personal foul  
10:25   Elijah Childs turnover (lost ball)  
10:29   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
10:31   Austin Phyfe misses two point layup  
10:53 +1 Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-50
10:53 +1 Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-50
10:53   Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
10:56   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
10:58   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
11:10 +1 Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-50
11:10   Noah Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:10   Elijah Childs shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)  
11:21   James Betz defensive rebound  
11:23   Antonio Thomas misses two point jump shot  
11:36   Goanar Mar personal foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)  
11:32   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
11:34   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
11:59   TV timeout  
11:59   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover  
11:59   Terry Nolan Jr. offensive foul  
12:04   Tywhon Pickford turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)  
12:25 +3 Ja'Shon Henry makes three point jump shot (Antonio Thomas assists) 50-49
12:45   Noah Carter turnover  
12:45   Noah Carter offensive foul  
13:01   Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)  
13:02   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
13:04   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:14 +2 Noah Carter makes two point layup 47-49
13:17   Noah Carter offensive rebound  
13:19   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
13:38 +1 Jayson Kent makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-47
13:38   Jayson Kent misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:38   Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Jayson Kent draws the foul)  
13:34   Jayson Kent offensive rebound  
13:36   Sean East II misses two point jump shot  
13:47   Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound  
13:49   Austin Phyfe misses two point layup  
14:06   Ville Tahvanainen personal foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
14:06   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
14:08   Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot  
14:28 +3 Austin Phyfe makes three point jump shot (Tywhon Pickford assists) 46-47
14:48 +3 Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Rienk Mast assists) 46-44
14:55   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
14:57   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
15:06   Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound  
15:08   Austin Phyfe misses two point hook shot  
15:28   TV timeout  
15:29   Panthers defensive rebound  
15:31   Sean East II misses three point jump shot  
15:47 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point hook shot 43-44
16:10   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
16:16   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
16:18   Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot  
16:42 +2 Sean East II makes two point jump shot 43-42
16:46   Sean East II offensive rebound  
16:48   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
16:56 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-42
16:56 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-41
16:56   Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
17:12 +3 Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists) 41-40
17:17   Goanar Mar personal foul  
17:25   James Betz personal foul  
17:36 +2 Goanar Mar makes two point jump shot 38-40
17:50   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (James Betz steals)  
18:06   Bowen Born turnover (bad pass)  
18:09   Goanar Mar defensive rebound  
18:11   Sean East II misses three point jump shot  
18:23   Panthers turnover  
18:27   Nate Heise offensive rebound  
18:29   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
18:54   Panthers defensive rebound  
18:57   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
19:20 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point hook shot 38-38
19:42 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot 38-36

1st Half
BRAD
Braves
36
NIOWA
Panthers
36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Panthers defensive rebound  
0:03   Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot  
0:19   Goanar Mar personal foul  
0:47 +2 Nate Heise makes two point dunk (Trae Berhow assists) 36-36
0:52   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)  
1:05   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
1:07   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
1:21   Ja'Shon Henry turnover (bad pass) (Goanar Mar steals)  
1:36   Trae Berhow personal foul  
2:00 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Goanar Mar assists) 36-34
2:17   TV timeout  
2:27 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot 36-31
2:44 +2 Goanar Mar makes two point jump shot 34-31
3:05 +3 Rienk Mast makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 34-29
3:15   Antonio Thomas defensive rebound  
3:17   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
3:24   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
3:26   Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot  
3:49   Antonio Thomas defensive rebound  
3:51   Cole Henry misses two point jump shot  
4:03 +3 Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot 31-29
4:11   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
4:13   Cole Henry misses two point jump shot  
4:42   Evan Gauger defensive rebound  
4:44   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
4:58   Evan Gauger turnover (out of bounds)  
5:05   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
5:07   Darius Hannah misses two point layup  
5:30 +2 Noah Carter makes two point jump shot 28-29
5:47   Sean East II turnover (bad pass)  
6:02 +2 Noah Carter makes two point layup 28-27
6:07   Noah Carter offensive rebound  
6:09   Bowen Born misses two point jump shot  
6:16   Sean East II turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)  
6:35   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
6:37   Goanar Mar misses two point hook shot  
6:57   Goanar Mar defensive rebound  
6:59   Sean East II misses three point jump shot  
7:07   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
7:09   Austin Phyfe misses two point hook shot  
7:28   TV timeout  
7:31 +3 Ja'Shon Henry makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 28-25
7:40 +2 Goanar Mar makes two point layup 25-25
7:41   Goanar Mar offensive rebound  
7:42   Darius Hannah blocks Noah Carter's two point layup  
7:43   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
7:45