|
1:21
|
|
|
Teddy Allen turnover
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Teddy Allen offensive foul (Anthony Leal draws the foul)
|
|
1:33
|
|
+2
|
Jerome Hunter makes two point layup
|
79-75
|
1:37
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter offensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Cornhuskers 30 second timeout
|
|
2:09
|
|
+3
|
Teddy Allen makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
|
77-75
|
2:15
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Lat Mayen misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
77-72
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
76-72
|
2:48
|
|
|
Derrick Walker shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis shooting foul (Dalano Banton draws the foul)
|
|
3:14
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
75-72
|
3:14
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
74-72
|
3:15
|
|
|
Derrick Walker personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Dalano Banton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
73-72
|
3:36
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Aljami Durham shooting foul (Dalano Banton draws the foul)
|
|
3:52
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup
|
73-71
|
4:13
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Teddy Allen shooting foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
|
5:04
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
71-71
|
5:04
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
71-70
|
5:04
|
|
|
Aljami Durham personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Anthony Leal turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Walker steals)
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Kobe Webster misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Aljami Durham makes two point jump shot
|
71-69
|
6:13
|
|
|
Teddy Allen personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Leal makes three point jump shot (Aljami Durham assists)
|
69-69
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Trey McGowens makes two point layup
|
66-69
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup
|
66-67
|
7:04
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses two point layup
|
|
7:11
|
|
+1
|
Shamiel Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
64-67
|
7:17
|
|
+1
|
Shamiel Stevenson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
64-66
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Race Thompson shooting foul (Shamiel Stevenson draws the foul)
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
+2
|
Teddy Allen makes two point layup (Dalano Banton assists)
|
64-65
|
8:41
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Aljami Durham makes two point jump shot
|
64-63
|
9:11
|
|
|
Lat Mayen personal foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter offensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Hoosiers 30 second timeout
|
|
9:42
|
|
+3
|
Kobe Webster makes three point jump shot (Trey McGowens assists)
|
62-63
|
9:52
|
|
|
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
Teddy Allen makes two point jump shot
|
62-60
|
10:25
|
|
|
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:00
|
|
+2
|
Trey Galloway makes two point layup
|
62-58
|
11:19
|
|
+2
|
Trey McGowens makes two point layup
|
60-58
|
11:35
|
|
|
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Anthony Leal misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Anthony Leal defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:54
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
60-56
|
11:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Aljami Durham shooting foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Anthony Leal misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
+1
|
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
60-55
|
12:02
|
|
+1
|
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
60-54
|
12:08
|
|
|
Anthony Leal shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Derrick Walker defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
+2
|
Dalano Banton makes two point layup (Trey McGowens assists)
|
60-53
|
13:08
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee turnover (lost ball) (Trey McGowens steals)
|
|
13:21
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Walker makes two point layup (Dalano Banton assists)
|
60-51
|
13:29
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Lat Mayen misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point jump shot
|
60-49
|
14:18
|
|
+3
|
Lat Mayen makes three point jump shot (Trey McGowens assists)
|
58-49
|
14:23
|
|
|
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Walker makes two point dunk (Dalano Banton assists)
|
58-46
|
15:14
|
|
+1
|
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
58-44
|
15:14
|
|
+1
|
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
57-44
|
15:14
|
|
|
Lat Mayen shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Race Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
|
|
15:38
|
|
+3
|
Lat Mayen makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
|
56-44
|
15:53
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
56-41
|
15:53
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Dalano Banton shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point layup (Rob Phinisee assists)
|
55-41
|
16:35
|
|
|
Trey McGowens turnover
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Trey McGowens offensive foul
|
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Rob Phinisee assists)
|
53-41
|
17:14
|
|
|
Hoosiers defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Hoosiers 30 second timeout
|
|
17:37
|
|
+2
|
Rob Phinisee makes two point layup
|
51-41
|
17:40
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee offensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Derrick Walker blocks Trayce Jackson-Davis's two point jump shot
|
|
18:00
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Walker makes two point layup
|
49-41
|
18:09
|
|
|
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
|
|
18:26
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
49-39
|
18:26
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee shooting foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
Trey McGowens makes two point layup
|
49-38
|
18:30
|
|
|
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Race Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
+2
|
Dalano Banton makes two point layup
|
49-36
|
19:36
|
|
+3
|
Race Thompson makes three point jump shot (Trey Galloway assists)
|
49-34