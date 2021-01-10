|
0:00
End of period
0:01
+2
Tyreke Key makes two point layup
35-27
0:04
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|
0:06
Cooper Neese blocks Braden Norris's two point layup
|
0:23
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
0:25
Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:39
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|
|
0:41
Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:52
Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:24
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|
35-25
|
1:40
+3
|
Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
|
33-25
|
2:01
Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:14
Tyreke Key turnover
|
|
2:14
Tyreke Key offensive foul
|
|
2:29
+3
|
Braden Norris makes three point jump shot
|
33-22
|
2:35
Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:59
Braden Norris turnover (Jake Laravia steals)
|
|
3:19
+3
|
Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
|
30-22
|
3:39
+3
|
Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|
30-19
|
3:54
Braden Norris defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:13
Keith Clemons turnover
|
|
4:13
Keith Clemons offensive foul
|
|
4:26
TV timeout
|
|
4:26
Ramblers 30 second timeout
|
|
4:26
+2
|
Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point layup (Tyreke Key assists)
|
27-19
|
4:30
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|
|
4:32
Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:38
Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|
|
4:40
Cooper Neese misses two point layup
|
|
4:51
Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|
|
4:53
Jake Laravia blocks Cameron Krutwig's two point layup
|
|
5:12
+3
|
Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
27-17
|
5:27
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|
|
5:27
Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:27
Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|
|
5:27
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Cooper Kaifes assists)
|
27-14
|
5:47
Cobie Barnes personal foul
|
|
5:51
Braden Norris defensive rebound
|
|
5:53
Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:09
Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:24
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
6:26
Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:55
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|
25-14
|
7:13
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
7:15
Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:34
TV timeout
|
|
7:33
Keith Clemons turnover
|
|
7:33
Keith Clemons offensive foul
|
|
7:48
Tate Hall defensive rebound
|
|
7:50
Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:15
+2
|
Keith Clemons makes two point jump shot
|
23-14
|
8:41
Cooper Neese turnover (Lucas Williamson steals)
|
|
8:50
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|
|
8:52
Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:06
+3
|
Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|
21-14
|
9:26
+1
|
Tate Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-11
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
|
Julian Larry shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|
|
Tate Hall offensive rebound
|
|
9:27
Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:50
Sycamores turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:11
Tate Hall personal foul
|
|
10:11
Julian Larry offensive rebound
|
|
10:14
Julian Larry misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:32
+3
|
Marquise Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Keith Clemons assists)
|
20-11
|
10:49
Ramblers defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:19
Tate Hall turnover
|
|
11:44
TV timeout
|
|
11:44
Tre Williams turnover
|
|
11:44
Tre Williams offensive foul
|
|
11:44
Tre Williams defensive rebound
|
|
11:46
Jake Laravia blocks Tate Hall's two point layup
|
|
11:46
Tate Hall offensive rebound
|
|
11:48
Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:59
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
Cobie Barnes misses two point layup
|
|
12:23
+3
|
Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists)
|
17-11
|
12:38
Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (Keith Clemons steals)
|
|
12:47
+1
|
Keith Clemons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-11
|
+1
|
Keith Clemons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-11
|
Randy Miller Jr. shooting foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|
|
13:08
Tate Hall defensive rebound
|
|
13:08
Cooper Neese misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:08
Cooper Neese misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:08
Marquise Kennedy shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)
|
|
13:30
+3
|
Tom Welch makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|
12-11
|
13:48
Tyreke Key turnover (Tate Hall steals)
|
|
14:08
+2
|
Tom Welch makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|
9-11
|
14:24
+2
|
Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot
|
7-11
|
14:45
Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
14:47
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:59
TV timeout
|
|
15:01
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
15:03
Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:31
+2
|
Keith Clemons makes two point layup
|
7-9
|
15:59
+2
|
Cobie Barnes makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|
5-9
|
16:15
|
Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists)
|
5-7
|
16:31
Jake Laravia turnover
|
|
16:51
|
Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-7
|
16:51
|
Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-7
|
16:52
Jake Laravia shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)
|
|
17:09
Tre Williams turnover
|
|
17:09
Tre Williams offensive foul
|
|
17:18
Cameron Krutwig personal foul
|
|
17:20
Aher Uguak turnover (Tyreke Key steals)
|
|
17:26
Cooper Neese turnover (Aher Uguak steals)
|
|
17:35
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|
|
17:37
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:46
Ramblers offensive rebound
|
|
17:48
Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|
|
17:48
Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|
|
17:50
Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|
|
18:09
|
Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
|
0-7
|
18:26
Braden Norris turnover
|
|
18:42
|
Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot
|
0-4
|
18:49
Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|
|
18:51
Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|
|
19:00
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
19:02
Cameron Krutwig blocks Tre Williams's two point layup
|
|
19:20
Julian Larry defensive rebound
|
|
19:22
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:47
|
Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
Cameron Krutwig vs. Tre Williams (Sycamores gains possession)
