0:00
End of period
0:00
Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
0:01
Ivan Alipiev blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup
0:21
Dons 30 second timeout
0:21
+1
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-44
0:21
|
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-43
0:21
Josh Kunen personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|
|
0:53
|
Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
35-42
1:09
|
Eli Scott makes two point layup (Keli Leaupepe assists)
|
33-42
1:17
Lions offensive rebound
|
|
1:19
Josh Kunen blocks Eli Scott's two point layup
|
|
1:37
|
Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
33-40
1:42
Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|
|
1:56
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|
31-40
2:15
|
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-40
2:15
|
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-39
2:15
Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|
|
2:31
|
Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot
|
28-38
2:53
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-38
3:04
|
Khalil Shabazz makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
24-38
3:04
Mattias Markusson technical foul
|
|
3:04
Mattias Markusson turnover
|
|
3:04
Mattias Markusson offensive foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|
|
3:23
Joe Quintana defensive rebound
|
|
3:25
Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:45
TV timeout
|
|
3:45
Dons defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
Khalil Shabazz blocks Mattias Markusson's two point layup
|
|
4:01
Josh Kunen turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:16
Joe Quintana personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|
|
4:20
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
4:22
Eli Scott misses two point hook shot
|
|
4:32
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|
|
4:34
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:38
Jalin Anderson personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|
|
4:49
|
Jalin Anderson makes two point jump shot (Eli Scott assists)
|
23-38
5:00
Lions 30 second timeout
|
|
5:01
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|
23-36
5:11
Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|
|
5:13
Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:32
|
Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|
20-36
5:52
|
Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists)
|
17-36
6:01
Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:20
|
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-33
6:20
|
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-32
6:20
Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|
|
6:20
Lions defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:42
|
Ivan Alipiev makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jalin Anderson assists)
|
17-31
6:49
Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Dameone Douglas steals)
|
|
6:57
Ivan Alipiev turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
7:09
|
Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
|
17-29
7:34
TV timeout
|
|
7:34
Parker Dortch personal foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)
|
|
7:32
Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|
|
7:34
Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:42
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|
|
7:44
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists)
|
15-29
8:12
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|
15-27
8:16
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup
|
|
8:37
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point jump shot
|
13-27
8:54
|
Eli Scott makes three point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists)
|
11-27
9:20
|
Damari Milstead makes two point layup
|
11-24
9:34
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
9:36
Mattias Markusson misses two point layup
|
|
9:39
Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
|
|
9:41
Eli Scott misses two point layup
|
|
9:57
Julian Rishwain turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:23
|
Eli Scott makes two point hook shot
|
9-24
10:42
Damari Milstead turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:48
Julian Rishwain offensive rebound
|
|
10:50
Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:09
Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|
|
11:09
Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:09
Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|
|
11:09
|
Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists)
|
9-22
11:17
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-20
11:17
Dzmitry Ryuny misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:17
TV timeout
|
|
11:17
Ivan Alipiev shooting foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)
|
|
11:22
Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|
|
11:43
Jalin Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
11:45
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:09
Parker Dortch personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|
|
12:15
Parker Dortch turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:15
Parker Dortch offensive rebound
|
|
12:17
Jalin Anderson misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
Samba Kane makes two point dunk (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
8-20
13:02
|
Eli Scott makes three point jump shot (Jalin Anderson assists)
|
6-20
13:09
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|
|
13:11
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
Eli Scott makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists)
|
6-17
13:44
Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)
|
|
13:50
Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|
|
14:05
|
Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|
6-15
14:22
|
Eli Scott makes two point layup
|
4-15
14:32
Eli Scott defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:58
|
Mattias Markusson makes two point layup (Ivan Alipiev assists)
|
4-13
15:12
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point jump shot
|
4-11
15:34
|
Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-11
15:34
|
Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-10
15:34
TV timeout
|
|
15:34
Jonas Visser shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
|
|
15:43
Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|
|
16:04
|
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
2-9
16:04
Jonas Visser shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|
|
16:04
|
Keli Leaupepe makes two point hook shot
|
2-8
16:14
Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|
|
16:16
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|
|
16:21
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
16:23
Eli Scott misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:40
|
Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|
2-6
16:56
Eli Scott turnover (carrying)
|
|
17:01
Jalin Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
17:03
Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|
|
17:28
|
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-6
17:28
|
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-5
17:28
Josh Kunen shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|
|
17:36
Eli Scott defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|
|
17:52
Dameone Douglas personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|
|
17:58
|
Eli Scott makes two point layup
|
0-4
18:02
Eli Scott offensive rebound
|
|
18:04
Eli Scott misses two point layup
|
|
18:25
Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:31
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|
|
18:33
Josh Kunen blocks Keli Leaupepe's two point layup
|
|
18:37
Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|
|
18:43
Eli Scott defensive rebound
|
|
18:45
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:57
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
18:59
Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Dameone Douglas's two point layup
|
|
19:11
Josh Kunen turnover
|
|
19:11
Josh Kunen offensive foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)
|
|
19:45
|
Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup
|
0-2
20:00
Taavi Jurkatamm vs. Keli Leaupepe (Eli Scott gains possession)
