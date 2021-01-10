SJST
FRESNO

1st Half
SJST
Spartans
25
FRESNO
Bulldogs
41

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +1 Nate Lacewell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-41
0:01 +1 Nate Lacewell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-41
0:01   Orlando Robinson shooting foul (Nate Lacewell draws the foul)  
0:00   Nate Lacewell offensive rebound  
0:01   Nate Lacewell misses two point layup  
0:03   Nate Lacewell offensive rebound  
0:05   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
0:25 +2 Isaiah Hill makes two point layup 23-41
0:33   Jordan Campbell offensive rebound  
0:35   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
0:48   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
0:51 +3 Richard Washington makes three point jump shot 23-39
0:57   Deon Stroud turnover (Sebastian Mendoza steals)  
1:01   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
1:03   Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot  
1:19   Bulldogs turnover  
1:27   Junior Ballard defensive rebound  
1:29   Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot  
1:43   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
1:43   Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:43 +1 Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-39
1:43   Sebastian Mendoza personal foul  
1:44   Deon Stroud defensive rebound  
1:46   Jalen Dalcourt misses two point layup  
1:52   Spartans 30 second timeout  
2:09 +1 Jordan Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-38
2:09 +1 Jordan Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-37
2:13   Nate Lacewell personal foul  
2:13   Jordan Campbell defensive rebound  
2:13   Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot  
2:24   Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound  
2:26   Omari Moore blocks Deon Stroud's two point jump shot  
2:39   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
2:41   Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot  
3:10 +3 Isaiah Hill makes three point jump shot 20-36
3:25 +2 Sebastian Mendoza makes two point dunk 20-33
3:43 +2 Jordan Campbell makes two point layup 18-33
3:47   Omari Moore turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Campbell steals)  
3:51   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
3:53   Braxton Meah misses two point jump shot  
4:10   Jordan Campbell defensive rebound  
4:12   Braxton Meah blocks Nate Lacewell's two point jump shot  
4:23   Spartans 30 second timeout  
4:28 +3 Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Orlando Robinson assists) 18-31
4:34   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
4:34   Junior Ballard misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:34   Junior Ballard misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:34   Omari Moore personal foul  
4:39   Jalen Dalcourt turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Hill steals)  
5:12 +3 Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Jordan Campbell assists) 18-28
5:27 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-25
5:27 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-25
5:27   Junior Ballard personal foul  
5:40 +3 Junior Ballard makes three point jump shot (Orlando Robinson assists) 16-25
6:02 +3 Jalen Dalcourt makes three point jump shot (Caleb Simmons assists) 16-22
6:25 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point layup 13-22
6:34   Junior Ballard defensive rebound  
6:36   Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot  
6:46 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point layup 13-20
6:58   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
7:00   Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot  
7:07   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
7:09   Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot  
7:19 +3 Richard Washington makes three point jump shot 13-18
7:47 +1 Christian Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-18
7:47 +1 Christian Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-17
7:47   TV timeout  
7:47   Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (Christian Gray draws the foul)  
7:54   Christian Gray offensive rebound  
7:56   Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot  
8:11   Kyle Harding offensive rebound  
8:13   Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot  
8:29   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
8:31   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
8:32   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
8:32   Jordan Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:32   Richard Washington personal foul (Jordan Campbell draws the foul)  
8:33   Jordan Campbell defensive rebound  
8:35   Omari Moore misses three point jump shot  
8:54   Spartans defensive rebound  
8:56   Jordan Campbell misses three point jump shot  
9:03   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
9:05   Omari Moore misses two point layup  
9:14   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
9:14   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:14   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:30   Caleb Simmons shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
9:30   Devin Gage offensive rebound  
9:30   Devin Gage misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:30   Ralph Agee shooting foul (Devin Gage draws the foul)  
9:36   Kyle Harding offensive rebound  
9:36   Jordan Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:36   Ralph Agee shooting foul (Jordan Campbell draws the foul)  
9:36 +2 Jordan Campbell makes two point jump shot 10-16
9:42   Jordan Campbell defensive rebound  
9:44   Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot  
9:54   Trey Smith defensive rebound  
9:56   Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot  
10:08 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup 10-14
10:24   Spartans 30 second timeout  
10:25 +2 Jordan Campbell makes two point driving layup 8-14
10:31   Jordan Campbell defensive rebound  
10:33   Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot  
10:52 +3 Devin Gage makes three point jump shot (Deon Stroud assists) 8-12
11:08 +2 Richard Washington makes two point pullup jump shot 8-9
11:22   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
11:24   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
11:43   Sebastian Mendoza turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Campbell steals)  
11:44   Christian Gray personal foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)  
11:59   TV timeout  
12:26 +3 Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Christian Gray assists) 6-9
12:42   Nate Lacewell personal foul (Christian Gray draws the foul)  
12:53   Hugo Clarkin turnover (lost ball)  
13:03   Braxton Meah personal foul (Nate Lacewell draws the foul)  
13:04   Nate Lacewell defensive rebound  
13:04   Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:04   Omari Moore shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)  
13:04 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point layup 6-6
13:08   Deon Stroud defensive rebound  
13:10   Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot  
13:17   Nate Lacewell offensive rebound  
13:19   Jordan Campbell blocks Richard Washington's two point jump shot  
13:47   Braxton Meah personal foul  
13:47   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
13:49   Isaiah Hill misses two point layup  
14:19 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point dunk (Omari Moore assists) 6-4
14:35 +2 Jordan Campbell makes two point layup (Braxton Meah assists) 4-4
14:41   Braxton Meah offensive rebound  
14:43   Jordan Campbell misses three point jump shot  
15:01   Braxton Meah defensive rebound  
15:03   Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot  
15:15   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
15:17   Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot  
15:25   Braxton Meah defensive rebound  
15:27   Omari Moore misses two point layup  
15:55 +1 Christian Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-2
15:55 +1 Christian Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-1
15:55   TV timeout  
15:59   Ralph Agee shooting foul (Christian Gray draws the foul)  
16:01   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
16:03   Orlando Robinson misses two point layup  
16:15   Kyle Harding defensive rebound  
16:17   Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot  
16:24   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
16:26   Orlando Robinson misses two point layup  
16:46   Kyle Harding defensive rebound  
16:48   Anthony Holland blocks Richard Washington's three point jump shot  
17:10   Kyle Harding turnover (traveling)  
17:15   Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:46   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
17:48   Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot  
18:10 +2 Nate Lacewell makes two point jump shot (Richard Washington assists) 4-0
18:26   Anthony Holland turnover (traveling)  
18:45   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
18:47   Ralph Agee misses two point layup  
19:04   Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound  
19:06   Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot  
19:28 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point driving layup 2-0
19:42   Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound  
19:44   Nate Lacewell blocks Kyle Harding's two point layup  
20:00   Ralph Agee vs. Orlando Robinson (Christian Gray gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 25 41
Field Goals 9-31 (29.0%) 14-31 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Total Rebounds 19 27
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 15 17
Team 1 2
Assists 3 6
Steals 1 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 4 3
Fouls 11 5
Technicals 0 0
29.0 FG% 45.2
25.0 3PT FG% 46.2
100.0 FT% 43.8
San Jose State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Washington 12 5 1 4/7 2/3 2/2 1 - 0 0 0 0 5
R. Agee 4 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 - 0 0 0 0 1
N. Lacewell 4 4 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 2 - 0 1 0 3 1
J. Dalcourt 3 2 0 1/6 1/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
O. Moore 0 3 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 1 1 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Mendoza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Clarkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hammonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ofoegbu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 18 3 9/31 3/12 4/4 11 0 1 2 4 3 15
Fresno State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Hill 5 0 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
C. Gray 4 1 1 0/0 0/0 4/4 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
O. Robinson 2 6 2 1/5 0/0 0/2 1 - 0 0 0 2 4
A. Holland 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0
K. Harding 0 4 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 2 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Stroud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Meah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whitaker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Colimerio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 25 6 14/31 6/13 7/16 5 0 3 3 3 8 17
