0:00
End of period
0:01
+1
Nate Lacewell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-41
0:01
+1
Nate Lacewell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-41
0:01
Orlando Robinson shooting foul (Nate Lacewell draws the foul)
0:00
Nate Lacewell offensive rebound
0:01
Nate Lacewell misses two point layup
0:03
Nate Lacewell offensive rebound
0:05
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
0:25
+2
Isaiah Hill makes two point layup
23-41
0:33
Jordan Campbell offensive rebound
0:35
Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
0:48
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
0:51
+3
Richard Washington makes three point jump shot
23-39
0:57
Deon Stroud turnover (Sebastian Mendoza steals)
1:01
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
1:03
Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot
1:19
Bulldogs turnover
1:27
Junior Ballard defensive rebound
1:29
Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot
1:43
Richard Washington defensive rebound
1:43
Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:43
+1
Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-39
1:43
Sebastian Mendoza personal foul
1:44
Deon Stroud defensive rebound
1:46
Jalen Dalcourt misses two point layup
1:52
Spartans 30 second timeout
2:09
+1
Jordan Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-38
2:09
+1
Jordan Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-37
2:13
Nate Lacewell personal foul
2:13
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
2:13
Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
2:24
Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
2:26
Omari Moore blocks Deon Stroud's two point jump shot
2:39
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
2:41
Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
3:10
+3
Isaiah Hill makes three point jump shot
20-36
3:25
+2
Sebastian Mendoza makes two point dunk
20-33
3:43
+2
Jordan Campbell makes two point layup
18-33
3:47
Omari Moore turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Campbell steals)
3:51
Omari Moore defensive rebound
3:53
Braxton Meah misses two point jump shot
4:10
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
4:12
Braxton Meah blocks Nate Lacewell's two point jump shot
4:23
Spartans 30 second timeout
4:28
+3
Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Orlando Robinson assists)
18-31
4:34
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
4:34
Junior Ballard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:34
Junior Ballard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:34
Omari Moore personal foul
4:39
Jalen Dalcourt turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Hill steals)
5:12
+3
Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Jordan Campbell assists)
18-28
5:27
+1
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-25
5:27
+1
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-25
5:27
Junior Ballard personal foul
5:40
+3
Junior Ballard makes three point jump shot (Orlando Robinson assists)
16-25
6:02
+3
Jalen Dalcourt makes three point jump shot (Caleb Simmons assists)
16-22
6:25
+2
Deon Stroud makes two point layup
13-22
6:34
Junior Ballard defensive rebound
6:36
Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot
6:46
+2
Orlando Robinson makes two point layup
13-20
6:58
Bulldogs defensive rebound
7:00
Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot
7:07
Richard Washington defensive rebound
7:09
Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot
7:19
+3
Richard Washington makes three point jump shot
13-18
7:47
+1
Christian Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-18
7:47
+1
Christian Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-17
7:47
TV timeout
7:47
Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (Christian Gray draws the foul)
7:54
Christian Gray offensive rebound
7:56
Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot
8:11
Kyle Harding offensive rebound
8:13
Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
8:29
Bulldogs defensive rebound
8:31
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
8:32
Richard Washington defensive rebound
8:32
Jordan Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:32
Richard Washington personal foul (Jordan Campbell draws the foul)
8:33
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
8:35
Omari Moore misses three point jump shot
8:54
Spartans defensive rebound
8:56
Jordan Campbell misses three point jump shot
9:03
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
9:05
Omari Moore misses two point layup
9:14
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
9:14
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:14
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:30
Caleb Simmons shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
9:30
Devin Gage offensive rebound
9:30
Devin Gage misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:30
Ralph Agee shooting foul (Devin Gage draws the foul)
9:36
Kyle Harding offensive rebound
9:36
Jordan Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:36
Ralph Agee shooting foul (Jordan Campbell draws the foul)
9:36
+2
Jordan Campbell makes two point jump shot
10-16
9:42
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
9:44
Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
9:54
Trey Smith defensive rebound
9:56
Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
10:08
+2
Richard Washington makes two point layup
10-14
10:24
Spartans 30 second timeout
10:25
+2
Jordan Campbell makes two point driving layup
8-14
10:31
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
10:33
Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot
10:52
+3
Devin Gage makes three point jump shot (Deon Stroud assists)
8-12
11:08
+2
Richard Washington makes two point pullup jump shot
8-9
11:22
Richard Washington defensive rebound
11:24
Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
11:43
Sebastian Mendoza turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Campbell steals)
11:44
Christian Gray personal foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
11:59
TV timeout
12:26
+3
Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Christian Gray assists)
6-9
12:42
Nate Lacewell personal foul (Christian Gray draws the foul)
12:53
Hugo Clarkin turnover (lost ball)
13:03
Braxton Meah personal foul (Nate Lacewell draws the foul)
13:04
Nate Lacewell defensive rebound
13:04
Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 1 of 1
13:04
Omari Moore shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
13:04
+2
Deon Stroud makes two point layup
6-6
13:08
Deon Stroud defensive rebound
13:10
Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
13:17
Nate Lacewell offensive rebound
13:19
Jordan Campbell blocks Richard Washington's two point jump shot
13:47
Braxton Meah personal foul
13:47
Omari Moore defensive rebound
13:49
Isaiah Hill misses two point layup
14:19
+2
Ralph Agee makes two point dunk (Omari Moore assists)
6-4
14:35
+2
Jordan Campbell makes two point layup (Braxton Meah assists)
4-4
14:41
|
Braxton Meah offensive rebound
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Braxton Meah defensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Braxton Meah defensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Omari Moore misses two point layup
|
|
15:55
|
|
+1
|
Christian Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-2
|
15:55
|
|
+1
|
Christian Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-1
|
15:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Ralph Agee shooting foul (Christian Gray draws the foul)
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point layup
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Kyle Harding defensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Omari Moore defensive rebound
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point layup
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Kyle Harding defensive rebound
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Anthony Holland blocks Richard Washington's three point jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Kyle Harding turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Richard Washington defensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Nate Lacewell makes two point jump shot (Richard Washington assists)
|
4-0
|
18:26
|
|
|
Anthony Holland turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Ralph Agee misses two point layup
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee makes two point driving layup
|
2-0
|
19:42
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell blocks Kyle Harding's two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Ralph Agee vs. Orlando Robinson (Christian Gray gains possession)
|