BRAD
NIOWA

2nd Half
BRAD
Braves
10
NIOWA
Panthers
11

Time Team Play Score
14:08 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point jump shot 43-44
14:16   Noah Carter personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
14:29 +3 Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Cole Henry assists) 41-44
14:38 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup 41-41
14:48   Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:52   Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound  
14:54   Danya Kingsby blocks Tywhon Pickford's three point jump shot  
15:15   TV timeout  
15:15   Rienk Mast personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
15:28 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point layup (Ja'Shon Henry assists) 39-41
15:47   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
15:49   Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot  
16:01 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup (Elijah Childs assists) 37-41
16:06   Austin Phyfe turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Childs steals)  
16:17   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
16:17   Sean East II misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:17   Bowen Born shooting foul (Sean East II draws the foul)  
16:18 +2 Sean East II makes two point jump shot 35-41
16:37 +2 Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 33-41
16:44   Austin Phyfe offensive rebound  
16:46   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
17:03   Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
17:03   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)  
17:16   TV timeout  
17:16   Braves 30 second timeout  
17:18 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot 33-39
17:26   James Betz defensive rebound  
17:28   Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot  
17:44   Goanar Mar personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
17:44   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
17:46   Nate Heise misses two point jump shot  
17:58   Ville Tahvanainen turnover (bad pass) (Goanar Mar steals)  
18:13 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 33-36
18:38   James Betz defensive rebound  
18:40   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
18:50   Sean East II defensive rebound  
18:52   James Betz misses three point jump shot  
19:11   Ville Tahvanainen turnover (traveling)  
19:33   Nate Heise turnover (lost ball)  

1st Half
BRAD
Braves
33
NIOWA
Panthers
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
0:04   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:21   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
0:21   Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:21 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-33
0:21   Darius Hannah personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
0:49   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (double dribble)  
0:53   Trae Berhow personal foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)  
1:08   Sean East II defensive rebound  
1:10   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
1:25   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
1:27   Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot  
1:33 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup 33-32
1:37   Austin Phyfe offensive rebound  
1:39   Noah Carter misses two point jump shot  
1:54   Panthers 30 second timeout  
1:56 +3 Sean East II makes three point jump shot 33-30
2:01   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
2:03   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
2:20 +3 Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 30-30
2:35   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
2:35   Noah Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:35   Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)  
2:35 +2 Noah Carter makes two point layup (Cole Henry assists) 27-30
2:46   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
2:48   Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot  
3:05 +2 Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot 27-28
3:17 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 27-26
3:26   Trae Berhow turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)  
3:39   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
3:41   Ja'Shon Henry misses two point jump shot  
3:56   TV timeout  
4:07 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 3 of 3 25-26
4:07 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 3 25-25
4:07 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 3 25-24
4:07   Sean East II shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
4:21 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup 25-23
4:25   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
4:27   Sean East II misses two point jump shot  
4:32   Nate Heise personal foul (Danya Kingsby draws the foul)  
4:43 +3 Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Trae Berhow assists) 23-23
4:52   Elijah Childs turnover (lost ball) (Austin Phyfe steals)  
5:14   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
5:14   Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:14   Elijah Childs personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
5:13   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
5:15   Ja'Shon Henry misses three point jump shot  
5:28   Austin Phyfe turnover (bad pass)  
5:44   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
5:46   Austin Phyfe blocks Elijah Childs's two point layup  
6:06   Goanar Mar turnover (traveling)  
6:16 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point layup 23-20
6:25   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
6:27   Austin Phyfe blocks Ja'Shon Henry's two point layup  
6:42   Braves defensive rebound  
6:44   Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot  
7:00   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
7:00   Antonio Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:00 +1 Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-20
7:00   Trae Berhow shooting foul (Antonio Thomas draws the foul)  
7:04   Goanar Mar turnover (bad pass) (Antonio Thomas steals)  
7:24 +3 Jayson Kent makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 20-20
7:44 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-20
7:44 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-19
7:44   TV timeout  
7:44   Darius Hannah shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
8:11 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot 17-18
8:24   James Betz personal foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)  
8:25   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
8:27   Austin Phyfe misses three point jump shot  
8:43   Goanar Mar defensive rebound  
8:45   Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot  
8:59   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
9:01   Evan Gauger misses two point jump shot  
9:11   Jayson Kent personal foul (James Betz draws the foul)  
9:20   Darius Hannah personal foul (James Betz draws the foul)  
9:18   James Betz offensive rebound  
9:20   Evan Gauger misses three point jump shot  
9:24   James Betz offensive rebound  
9:26   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
9:32   Austin Phyfe offensive rebound  
9:34   James Betz misses three point jump shot  
9:48   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
9:50   Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:02 +1 Cole Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-18
10:02   Cole Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:02   TV timeout  
10:02   Antonio Thomas shooting foul (Cole Henry draws the foul)  
10:16   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
10:18   Ja'Shon Henry misses two point jump shot  
10:33   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
10:35   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
10:48   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
10:50   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
10:56   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
10:58   Noah Carter misses two point layup  
11:02   Noah Carter offensive rebound  
11:04   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
11:25   Evan Gauger defensive rebound  
11:27   Ja'Shon Henry misses three point jump shot  
11:52 +3 Tywhon Pickford makes three point jump shot (Cole Henry assists) 15-17
12:14 +3 Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Antonio Thomas assists) 15-14
12:20   Antonio Thomas defensive rebound  
12:22   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
12:30   Evan Gauger offensive rebound  
12:32   Evan Gauger misses three point jump shot  
12:58   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
13:00   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
13:10 +2 Evan Gauger makes two point jump shot 12-14
13:20   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
13:22   Ja'Shon Henry misses three point jump shot  
13:34 +2 Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup (Cole Henry assists) 12-12
13:41   Danya Kingsby personal foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
13:56 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup (Elijah Childs assists) 12-10
14:07   Bowen Born turnover (lost ball) (Sean East II steals)  
14:24   Danya Kingsby personal foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
14:32 +2 Sean East II makes two point layup 10-10
14:45   TV timeout  
14:49   Tywhon Pickford personal foul (Danya Kingsby draws the foul)  
14:49   Tywhon Pickford turnover (lost ball) (Danya Kingsby steals)  
15:03   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
15:05   Danya Kingsby misses three point jump shot  
15:41 +3 Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot 8-10
16:04   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
16:06   Sean East II misses three point jump shot  
16:14   Bowen Born turnover (lost ball) (Danya Kingsby steals)  
16:21   James Betz defensive rebound  
16:23   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
16:38 +2 James Betz makes two point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 8-7
17:03 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Rienk Mast assists) 8-5
17:12   Goanar Mar turnover (traveling)  
17:48 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot 6-5
18:07 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 4-5
18:25 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point dunk (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 4-2
18:44 +2 Goanar Mar makes two point layup (James Betz assists) 2-2
19:01 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 2-0
19:18   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
19:20   James Betz misses two point layup  
19:20   James Betz offensive rebound  
19:20   James Betz misses two point layup  
19:44   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
19:46   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Elijah Childs vs. Austin Phyfe (Braves gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 43 44
Field Goals 19-40 (47.5%) 15-36 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 1-3 (33.3%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 17 30
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 14 21
Team 1 0
Assists 10 10
Steals 6 3
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 5 10
Fouls 12 8
Technicals 0 0
10
E. Childs F
14 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
13
B. Born G
12 PTS
12T
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
Team Stats
Key Players
Top Scorers
10
E. Childs F 14 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
13
B. Born G 12 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
47.5 FG% 41.7
25.0 3PT FG% 35.0
33.3 FT% 63.6
Bradley
Northern Iowa
