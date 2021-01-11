|
3:33
Alex Reese personal foul (Isaiah Jackson draws the foul)
3:33
Wildcats offensive rebound
3:35
Dontaie Allen misses two point jump shot
3:47
+1
|
Joshua Primo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
75-59
|
3:47
TV timeout
3:47
Dontaie Allen shooting foul (Joshua Primo draws the foul)
3:47
+2
|
Joshua Primo makes two point driving layup
74-59
|
4:07
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
4:07
Jacob Toppin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:07
Keon Ellis shooting foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
4:07
+2
|
Jacob Toppin makes two point putback layup
72-59
|
4:10
Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
4:12
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
4:36
+1
|
John Petty Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
72-57
|
4:36
Jacob Toppin shooting foul (John Petty Jr. draws the foul)
4:36
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point driving layup
71-57
|
4:51
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point layup
69-57
|
5:01
Davion Mintz offensive rebound
5:03
Devin Askew misses three point jump shot
5:14
+1
|
Joshua Primo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
69-55
|
5:14
+1
|
Joshua Primo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
68-55
|
5:14
Brandon Boston Jr. personal foul (Joshua Primo draws the foul)
5:18
+2
|
Isaiah Jackson makes two point tip shot
67-55
|
5:22
Isaiah Jackson offensive rebound
5:24
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point layup
5:34
Wildcats offensive rebound
5:36
Alex Reese blocks Brandon Boston Jr.'s two point layup
5:41
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
5:43
Isaiah Jackson blocks Jaden Shackelford's two point driving layup
6:12
+1
|
Devin Askew makes regular free throw 1 of 1
67-53
|
6:12
James Rojas personal foul (Devin Askew draws the foul)
6:12
+3
|
Devin Askew makes three point jump shot (Jacob Toppin assists)
67-52
|
6:17
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
6:19
Isaiah Jackson blocks Jaden Shackelford's two point floating jump shot
6:36
+2
|
Isaiah Jackson makes two point dunk (Davion Mintz assists)
67-49
|
6:43
+3
|
Alex Reese makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
67-47
|
7:21
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point jump shot
64-47
|
7:40
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot
64-45
|
7:41
Olivier Sarr personal foul
7:44
Wildcats personal foul
7:59
TV timeout
7:59
Isaiah Jackson turnover (out of bounds)
8:19
John Petty Jr. turnover (traveling)
8:38
+2
|
Isaiah Jackson makes two point layup (Olivier Sarr assists)
61-45
|
8:52
+2
|
Juwan Gary makes two point layup (Jaden Shackelford assists)
61-43
|
9:05
Jump ball. (Crimson Tide gains possession)
9:05
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
9:07
Joshua Primo misses two point layup
9:20
James Rojas defensive rebound
9:22
Jacob Toppin misses two point layup
9:45
Wildcats defensive rebound
9:47
Jaden Shackelford misses two point layup
9:48
Jaden Shackelford offensive rebound
9:50
Keion Brooks Jr. blocks John Petty Jr.'s two point layup
9:59
Keion Brooks Jr. personal foul
10:00
Devin Askew personal foul
10:02
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
10:04
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point putback layup
10:12
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive rebound
10:14
Davion Mintz misses two point jump shot
10:23
Wildcats offensive rebound
10:25
Jacob Toppin misses three point jump shot
10:41
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
10:43
Juwan Gary misses two point layup
11:01
James Rojas defensive rebound
11:03
Devin Askew misses two point jump shot
11:15
+2
|
Juwan Gary makes two point layup
59-43
|
11:16
Juwan Gary offensive rebound
11:18
Jaden Shackelford misses two point layup
11:24
Isaiah Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Primo steals)
11:33
TV timeout
11:42
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
11:44
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
11:52
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
11:54
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
12:12
+1
|
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
57-43
|
12:12
Jacob Toppin shooting foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)
12:12
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford makes two point driving layup
56-43
|
12:35
+1
|
Jacob Toppin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
54-43
|
12:35
John Petty Jr. shooting foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
12:35
+2
|
Jacob Toppin makes two point layup (Devin Askew assists)
54-42
|
12:41
Keon Ellis turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Jackson steals)
12:49
+1
|
Isaiah Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
54-40
|
12:49
+1
|
Isaiah Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
54-39
|
12:49
James Rojas personal foul (Isaiah Jackson draws the foul)
12:59
+1
|
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
54-38
|
12:59
Jaden Shackelford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:59
Jacob Toppin shooting foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)
13:08
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
13:08
Olivier Sarr misses regular free throw 1 of 1
13:08
Alex Reese personal foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
13:19
Alex Reese turnover (bad pass)
13:31
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
13:33
Keion Brooks Jr. misses two point layup
13:44
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
13:46
James Rojas misses two point reverse layup
14:01
+2
|
Olivier Sarr makes two point finger roll layup
53-38
|
14:14
Joshua Primo personal foul
14:14
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
14:16
Joshua Primo misses two point floating jump shot
14:30
Keion Brooks Jr. turnover (lost ball)
15:02
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
53-36
|
15:15
Isaiah Jackson turnover
15:15
Isaiah Jackson offensive foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
15:30
TV timeout
15:30
James Rojas personal foul
15:34
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point dunk (James Rojas assists)
50-36
|
15:43
Dontaie Allen turnover (lost ball) (James Rojas steals)
15:55
Dontaie Allen defensive rebound
15:57
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
16:06
+2
|
Keion Brooks Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
48-36
|
16:24
Joshua Primo personal foul
16:28
Jaden Shackelford turnover (lost ball)
16:30
+2
|
Keion Brooks Jr. makes two point putback layup
48-34
|
16:34
Keion Brooks Jr. offensive rebound
16:36
Isaiah Jackson misses two point layup
16:46
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
16:48
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
16:59
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
17:01
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
17:13
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
17:51
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point driving layup
48-32
|
18:02
Joshua Primo offensive rebound
18:04
John Petty Jr. misses two point layup
18:13
+1
|
Keion Brooks Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
46-32
|
18:13
+1
|
Keion Brooks Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
46-31
|
18:13
John Petty Jr. shooting foul (Keion Brooks Jr. draws the foul)
18:28
Joshua Primo personal foul
18:37
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford makes two point layup
46-30
|
18:49
Olivier Sarr turnover (bad pass) (Keon Ellis steals)
19:00
Keon Ellis personal foul
19:23
+2
|
Jordan Bruner makes two point layup (Joshua Primo assists)
44-30
|
19:31
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
19:33
Olivier Sarr misses two point layup
