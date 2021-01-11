|
Buddy Boeheim personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
0:22
Orange 60 second timeout
0:22
+3
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
73-77
0:24
Tar Heels turnover (10-second violation)
0:34
Tar Heels 30 second timeout
0:30
Buddy Boeheim turnover (lost ball) (Garrison Brooks steals)
0:39
+2
Andrew Platek makes two point layup (Armando Bacot assists)
70-77
0:45
Tar Heels 30 second timeout
0:45
Alan Griffin turnover (lost ball)
0:45
Alan Griffin offensive rebound
0:47
Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
0:56
+2
Armando Bacot makes two point layup
70-75
1:01
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
1:03
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
1:22
Andrew Platek offensive rebound
1:22
Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:22
Quincy Guerrier shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
1:22
+2
Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
70-73
1:42
+2
Alan Griffin makes two point jump shot
70-71
2:04
+1
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
68-71
2:04
+1
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
68-70
2:04
Quincy Guerrier personal foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
2:05
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
2:07
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
2:15
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
2:17
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
2:40
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
2:42
Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
3:00
+1
Day'Ron Sharpe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
68-69
3:00
+1
Day'Ron Sharpe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
68-68
3:00
Quincy Guerrier personal foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
3:21
+1
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
68-67
3:21
+1
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
67-67
3:21
Day'Ron Sharpe personal foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
3:21
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
3:23
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
3:39
TV timeout
3:39
Tar Heels offensive rebound
3:40
Alan Griffin blocks Armando Bacot's two point layup
4:01
Kadary Richmond turnover (bad pass)
4:08
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
4:10
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot
4:20
Tar Heels offensive rebound
4:22
Quincy Guerrier blocks Armando Bacot's two point layup
4:33
+2
Kadary Richmond makes two point layup
66-67
4:42
Kerwin Walton turnover (bad pass) (Kadary Richmond steals)
4:52
+1
Alan Griffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
64-67
4:52
Alan Griffin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:52
Armando Bacot shooting foul (Alan Griffin draws the foul)
4:57
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
4:59
RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
5:16
Quincy Guerrier personal foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
5:37
+1
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 2 of 2
63-67
5:37
+1
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 1 of 2
62-67
5:37
Garrison Brooks personal foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
5:37
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
5:39
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
6:08
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
6:08
Quincy Guerrier misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:08
+1
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
61-67
6:08
Day'Ron Sharpe shooting foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
6:32
+3
Kerwin Walton makes three point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
60-67
6:52
Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive rebound
6:54
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
7:18
+2
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup
60-64
7:27
TV timeout
7:27
Andrew Platek personal foul (Buddy Boeheim draws the foul)
7:37
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
7:39
Andrew Platek misses three point jump shot
7:51
+2
Quincy Guerrier makes two point jump shot
58-64
8:14
+2
Armando Bacot makes two point jump shot (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
56-64
8:38
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
8:40
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
8:50
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
8:50
Day'Ron Sharpe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:50
Day'Ron Sharpe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:50
Alan Griffin shooting foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
9:14
Joseph Girard III turnover (bad pass)
9:23
+2
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup (Andrew Platek assists)
56-62
9:32
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
9:34
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
9:47
Orange 30 second timeout
9:47
+2
RJ Davis makes two point layup
56-60
9:51
Buddy Boeheim turnover (bad pass) (RJ Davis steals)
10:09
+2
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup (Andrew Platek assists)
56-58
10:15
Andrew Platek offensive rebound
10:17
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
10:28
+1
RJ Davis makes clear path free throw 2 of 2
56-56
10:28
+1
RJ Davis makes clear path free throw 1 of 2
56-55
10:28
Joseph Girard III clear path foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
10:28
Joseph Girard III turnover (lost ball) (RJ Davis steals)
10:47
+3
RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Garrison Brooks assists)
56-54
11:01
RJ Davis offensive rebound
11:03
Quincy Guerrier blocks Garrison Brooks's two point jump shot
11:14
+3
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
56-51
11:24
TV timeout
11:24
Andrew Platek personal foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
11:44
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
11:46
Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
12:03
RJ Davis defensive rebound
12:05
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
12:07
Andrew Platek personal foul (Alan Griffin draws the foul)
12:25
Garrison Brooks turnover
12:25
Garrison Brooks offensive foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
12:32
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
12:34
Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
13:05
+2
Andrew Platek makes two point layup (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
53-51
13:14
+3
Quincy Guerrier makes three point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
53-49
13:22
Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
13:24
Marek Dolezaj blocks Day'Ron Sharpe's two point layup
13:38
Buddy Boeheim turnover (bad pass) (Garrison Brooks steals)
13:43
Orange offensive rebound
13:45
Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
14:02
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
14:04
Kerwin Walton misses two point jump shot
14:28
+2
Marek Dolezaj makes two point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
50-49
14:40
Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
14:42
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot
15:07
+2
Quincy Guerrier makes two point dunk (Alan Griffin assists)
48-49
15:19
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
15:21
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
15:29
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
15:31
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
15:49
TV timeout
15:49
Tar Heels offensive rebound
15:51
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton offensive rebound
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point layup
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses two point layup
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point layup
|
|
16:33
|
|
+3
|
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
46-49
|
16:45
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
43-49
|
17:20
|
|
|
Orange 30 second timeout
|
|
17:20
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Love makes two point layup
|
40-49
|
17:24
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton blocks Alan Griffin's two point layup
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Caleb Love personal foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|
|
17:41
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|
40-47
|
17:47
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim personal foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
+2
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes two point jump shot
|
40-45
|
18:11
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks turnover (lost ball) (Buddy Boeheim steals)
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Alan Griffin turnover (lost ball) (Garrison Brooks steals)
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim defensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Alan Griffin blocks Garrison Brooks's two point layup
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim personal foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Alan Griffin turnover (lost ball) (Rechon 'Leaky' Black steals)
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Orange offensive rebound
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks blocks Quincy Guerrier's two point layup
|
|
19:14
|
|
+2
|
Kerwin Walton makes two point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|
40-43
|
19:23
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Orange offensive rebound
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black blocks Buddy Boeheim's two point jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-41
|
19:36
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Alan Griffin shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton offensive rebound
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot
|