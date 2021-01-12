STJOES
DAVID

2nd Half
STJOES
Hawks
6
DAVID
Wildcats
9

Time Team Play Score
17:12   Taylor Funk personal foul  
17:32 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 32-46
17:41   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
17:41   Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:41   Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:41   Taylor Funk shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)  
17:50 +2 Jack Forrest makes two point layup 30-46
18:13 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 28-46
18:32 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup 28-43
18:43   TV timeout  
18:43   Hawks 30 second timeout  
18:53 +3 Sam Mennenga makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists) 26-43
19:09   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
19:11   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
19:26   Sam Mennenga personal foul  
19:28 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot 26-40
19:35   Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound  
19:37   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
19:46   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
19:48   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
STJOES
Hawks
26
DAVID
Wildcats
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
0:02   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
0:26   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
0:28   Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot  
0:45 +3 Luka Brajkovic makes three point jump shot (Michael Jones assists) 26-37
1:01   Michael Jones offensive rebound  
1:03   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
1:20 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 26-34
1:43 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists) 24-34
1:54   Wildcats defensive rebound  
1:56   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
2:06   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass) (Jack Forrest steals)  
2:20   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
2:22   Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot  
2:39 +2 Michael Jones makes two point dunk (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists) 24-31
2:48   Myles Douglas turnover (traveling)  
3:13 +3 Michael Jones makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 24-29
3:28 +3 Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists) 24-26
3:33   Taylor Funk offensive rebound  
3:35   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
3:49   Bates Jones turnover (traveling)  
4:09   Jack Forrest turnover (lost ball) (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom steals)  
4:09   Jump ball. (Wildcats gains possession)  
4:12   Anton Jansson offensive rebound  
4:14   Jack Forrest misses two point layup  
4:23   Kellan Grady personal foul  
4:32   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
4:34   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
4:46   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
4:48   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
5:07   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (out of bounds)  
5:13   Jordan Hall turnover (lost ball) (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom steals)  
5:25 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists) 21-26
5:39   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
5:41   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
6:04 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point jump shot 21-24
6:24   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
6:26   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
6:47   Jump ball. (Hawks gains possession)  
6:47   Sam Mennenga turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)  
7:07   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
7:09   Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot  
7:26 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point layup (Hyunjung Lee assists) 21-22
7:30   Dahmir Bishop personal foul  
7:33   TV timeout  
7:33   Taylor Funk personal foul  
7:34   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
7:36   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
7:47 +2 Jadrian Tracey makes two point jump shot 21-20
8:06 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 19-20
8:22   Jump ball. (Wildcats gains possession)  
8:24   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
8:26   Jadrian Tracey misses two point layup  
8:48 +1 Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-17
8:48   Myles Douglas shooting foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
8:48 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point jump shot (Carter Collins assists) 19-16
8:54   Taylor Funk personal foul  
9:16   Hawks 30 second timeout  
9:16   Jadrian Tracey turnover  
9:16   Jadrian Tracey offensive foul  
9:21   Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound  
9:23   Luka Brajkovic misses two point hook shot  
9:48   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
9:50   Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot  
9:59 +2 Michael Jones makes two point jump shot 19-14
10:10   Dahmir Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Michael Jones steals)  
10:32   Grant Huffman turnover  
10:32   Grant Huffman offensive foul  
10:33   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
10:35   Taylor Funk misses two point layup  
10:44   Grant Huffman turnover (traveling)  
10:52   David Kristensen offensive rebound  
10:54   Michael Jones misses three point jump shot  
11:07   TV timeout  
11:07   Jordan Hall turnover (traveling)  
11:32 +3 Michael Jones makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 19-12
11:38   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
11:40   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
11:50   Myles Douglas defensive rebound  
11:52   Luka Brajkovic misses two point hook shot  
12:10 +3 Jordan Hall makes three point jump shot 19-9
12:20 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-9
12:20 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-8
12:20   Anton Jansson shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
12:42 +3 Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot 16-7
12:58   Grant Huffman turnover (traveling)  
13:23 +3 Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Anton Jansson assists) 13-7
13:30   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
13:32   Bates Jones misses two point jump shot  
13:47 +1 Jordan Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-7
13:47   Jordan Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:47   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
14:05   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (lost ball) (Rahmir Moore steals)  
14:15   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
14:17   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
14:32   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Hall steals)  
14:45   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
14:47   Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot  
14:53   Jordan Hall offensive rebound  
14:55   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
15:10   TV timeout  
15:10   Hawks defensive rebound  
15:11   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
15:34 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 9-7
15:45 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point layup 6-7
15:56   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
15:58   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
16:11 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point putback layup 6-5
16:15   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
16:17   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
16:30   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
16:32   Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot  
16:52   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
16:54   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
17:08   Dahmir Bishop turnover (bad pass)  
17:20   Carter Collins turnover (lost ball)  
17:34   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
17:36   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
17:52   Luka Brajkovic turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)  
17:57   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
17:59   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
18:09   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
18:11   Dahmir Bishop misses two point layup  
18:40   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:00 +3 Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot 6-3
19:09   Jordan Hall offensive rebound  
19:11   Kellan Grady blocks Jordan Hall's two point jump shot  
19:33 +3 Sam Mennenga makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists) 3-3
19:51 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 3-0
20:00   (Hawks gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 32 46
Field Goals 12-35 (34.3%) 17-30 (56.7%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 12 25
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 7 18
Team 1 1
Assists 6 12
Steals 5 3
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 7 11
Fouls 8 4
Technicals 0 0
24
J. Forrest G
14 PTS, 3 REB
13
M. Jones G
10 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
home team logo Davidson 6-5 37946
Belk Arena Davidson, North Carolina
Belk Arena Davidson, North Carolina
Team Stats
home team logo Davidson 6-5 71.9 PPG 38.2 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
Top Scorers
24
J. Forrest G 14 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
13
M. Jones G 10 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
34.3 FG% 56.7
33.3 3PT FG% 47.4
50.0 FT% 60.0
Saint Joseph's
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Forrest 14 3 0 5/8 4/6 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 3
C. Brown 7 0 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 - 2 0 0 0 0
T. Funk 5 1 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 4 - 0 0 0 1 0
J. Hall 4 4 4 1/7 1/3 1/2 0 - 1 0 2 2 2
D. Bishop 0 0 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 0
Total 32 11 6 12/35 7/21 1/2 8 0 5 0 7 4 7
Davidson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Brajkovic 9 5 1 3/5 1/1 2/2 0 - 0 0 1 3 2
K. Grady 8 3 2 3/6 2/5 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 3
S. Mennenga 8 4 0 3/4 2/3 0/2 1 - 0 0 1 0 4
H. Lee 6 5 4 2/5 1/4 1/1 0 - 0 0 0 1 4
C. Collins 3 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
Total 46 24 12 17/30 9/19 3/5 4 0 3 1 11 6 18
