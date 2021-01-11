|
Sooners offensive rebound
2:34
RJ Nembhard blocks De'Vion Harmon's three point jump shot
2:38
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
2:40
RJ Nembhard misses two point jump shot
3:06
+2
Alondes Williams makes two point dunk (De'Vion Harmon assists)
20-29
3:14
Trey Phipps defensive rebound
3:16
Mike Miles misses two point jump shot
3:24
Mike Miles defensive rebound
3:26
Austin Reaves misses two point jump shot
3:40
+2
Jaedon LeDee makes two point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
20-27
3:57
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. offensive rebound
3:57
Mike Miles misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:57
De'Vion Harmon personal foul (Mike Miles draws the foul)
4:03
Umoja Gibson personal foul (Mike Miles draws the foul)
4:28
TV timeout
4:28
Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
4:32
+3
De'Vion Harmon makes three point jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
18-27
4:37
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
4:39
RJ Nembhard misses two point jump shot
5:06
+1
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-24
5:06
+1
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-23
5:06
Kevin Samuel shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
5:17
RJ Nembhard turnover (bad pass)
5:39
+2
Umoja Gibson makes two point jump shot
18-22
6:04
+1
PJ Fuller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-20
6:04
+1
PJ Fuller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-20
6:04
Austin Reaves shooting foul (PJ Fuller draws the foul)
6:15
PJ Fuller defensive rebound
6:17
Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
6:27
Sooners defensive rebound
6:29
Kevin Samuel misses two point jump shot
6:34
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
6:36
Mike Miles misses two point layup
6:43
Mike Miles defensive rebound
6:45
De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
7:03
PJ Fuller turnover (traveling)
7:29
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
7:31
Alondes Williams misses two point jump shot
7:45
Alondes Williams defensive rebound
7:45
Kevin Samuel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:45
TV timeout
7:45
Umoja Gibson shooting foul (Kevin Samuel draws the foul)
7:45
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point layup (RJ Nembhard assists)
16-20
8:04
PJ Fuller defensive rebound
8:06
Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
8:40
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point layup
14-20
8:45
Official timeout
8:46
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
8:48
Kur Kuath blocks Kevin Samuel's two point layup
9:06
Alondes Williams turnover
9:06
Alondes Williams offensive foul (PJ Fuller draws the foul)
9:30
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point layup
12-20
9:56
+3
De'Vion Harmon makes three point jump shot (Kur Kuath assists)
10-20
10:09
Umoja Gibson defensive rebound
10:11
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
10:19
Horned Frogs offensive rebound
10:21
Mike Miles misses two point jump shot
10:46
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
10:48
PJ Fuller blocks Elijah Harkless's two point layup
10:54
Elijah Harkless defensive rebound
10:56
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
11:01
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
11:03
PJ Fuller misses three point jump shot
11:10
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
11:12
De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
11:34
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point jump shot
10-17
11:39
Elijah Harkless personal foul (Kevin Samuel draws the foul)
11:52
TV timeout
11:52
TV timeout
11:53
+3
Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot
8-17
11:58
Mickey Pearson Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Victor Iwuakor steals)
12:00
Mickey Pearson Jr. defensive rebound
12:02
Austin Reaves misses two point layup
12:12
Jaedon LeDee personal foul (Alondes Williams draws the foul)
12:13
Alondes Williams defensive rebound
12:15
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
12:41
+2
De'Vion Harmon makes two point jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
8-14
13:03
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point layup
8-12
13:21
+2
De'Vion Harmon makes two point jump shot (Victor Iwuakor assists)
6-12
13:42
+2
Jaedon LeDee makes two point layup (RJ Nembhard assists)
6-10
14:09
+2
Austin Reaves makes two point jump shot
4-10
14:19
TV timeout
14:19
Taryn Todd turnover (kicked ball violation)
14:45
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
14:47
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
15:01
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
15:03
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:25
+3
Kur Kuath makes three point jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
4-8
15:51
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
15:53
PJ Fuller misses two point jump shot
16:19
+1
Alondes Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-5
16:19
+1
Alondes Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-4
16:19
PJ Fuller shooting foul (Alondes Williams draws the foul)
16:23
PJ Fuller turnover (bad pass) (Umoja Gibson steals)
16:43
+3
Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot
4-3
16:53
RJ Nembhard turnover
16:53
RJ Nembhard offensive foul (Alondes Williams draws the foul)
17:01
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
17:03
Austin Reaves misses two point layup
17:18
Alondes Williams defensive rebound
17:20
RJ Nembhard misses two point layup
17:30
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
17:32
Alondes Williams misses two point layup
17:46
+2
Kevin Easley Jr. makes two point layup (PJ Fuller assists)
4-0
18:00
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
18:02
Kur Kuath misses two point jump shot
18:06
Kur Kuath offensive rebound
18:08
De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
18:22
+2
Mike Miles makes two point layup
2-0
18:42
Kevin Easley Jr. offensive rebound
18:44
RJ Nembhard misses two point jump shot
18:53
PJ Fuller defensive rebound
18:55
Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
19:09
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
19:09
Kevin Easley Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
19:09
Kevin Easley Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:09
Elijah Harkless shooting foul (Kevin Easley Jr. draws the foul)
19:13
Austin Reaves turnover (bad pass) (PJ Fuller steals)
19:30
RJ Nembhard turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Harkless steals)
20:00
Kevin Samuel vs. Kur Kuath (Mike Miles gains possession)
