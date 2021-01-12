UCRIV
USC

OT
UCRIV
Highlanders
1
USC
Trojans
4

Time Team Play Score
3:15   Dominick Pickett shooting foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)  
3:15 +2 Drew Peterson makes two point floating jump shot 54-57
3:34   Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound  
3:34   Oliver Hayes-Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:34   Oliver Hayes-Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:34   Drew Peterson personal foul (Oliver Hayes-Brown draws the foul)  
3:35   Oliver Hayes-Brown offensive rebound  
3:37   Jock Perry misses three point jump shot  
3:52 +2 Evan Mobley makes two point putback dunk 54-55
4:07   Evan Mobley offensive rebound  
4:09   Isaiah Mobley misses two point jump shot  
4:35   Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound  
4:35   Flynn Cameron misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:35 +1 Flynn Cameron makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-53
4:35   Isaiah White personal foul (Flynn Cameron draws the foul)  
4:40   Flynn Cameron defensive rebound  
4:42   Isaiah White misses two point turnaround jump shot  
4:42   (Trojans gains possession)  

2nd Half
UCRIV
Highlanders
21
USC
Trojans
26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Drew Peterson defensive rebound  
0:02   Evan Mobley blocks Zyon Pullin's three point jump shot  
0:11 +1 Isaiah White makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-53
0:11   Isaiah White misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:11   Arinze Chidom shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)  
0:31 +2 Zyon Pullin makes two point step back jump shot 53-52
0:50   Highlanders 30 second timeout  
0:59   Arinze Chidom defensive rebound  
1:01   Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot  
1:19   Zyon Pullin turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Mobley steals)  
1:31   Evan Mobley turnover (lost ball) (Arinze Chidom steals)  
1:48   Trojans 30 second timeout  
1:57 +2 Arinze Chidom makes two point turnaround hook shot (Jock Perry assists) 51-52
2:22   Highlanders defensive rebound  
2:24   Isaiah White misses three point jump shot  
2:26   Tahj Eaddy offensive rebound  
2:28   Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot  
2:50 +2 Arinze Chidom makes two point pullup jump shot 49-52
3:11 +1 Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-52
3:11 +1 Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-51
3:11   George Willborn III personal foul (Tahj Eaddy draws the foul)  
3:35   Noah Baumann defensive rebound  
3:35   Arinze Chidom misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:35   TV timeout  
3:35   Isaiah Mobley shooting foul (Arinze Chidom draws the foul)  
3:35 +2 Arinze Chidom makes two point layup (Dominick Pickett assists) 47-50
3:54 +2 Evan Mobley makes two point layup 45-50
4:16   Evan Mobley defensive rebound  
4:18   Evan Mobley blocks Flynn Cameron's two point layup  
4:40   Noah Baumann turnover (bad pass) (Flynn Cameron steals)  
5:02   Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound  
5:04   Evan Mobley blocks Arinze Chidom's two point layup  
5:19   Isaiah Mobley turnover  
5:19   Isaiah Mobley offensive foul (Dominick Pickett draws the foul)  
5:26   Evan Mobley defensive rebound  
5:28   Flynn Cameron misses two point layup  
5:55 +2 Evan Mobley makes two point pullup jump shot (Drew Peterson assists) 45-48
6:20 +3 Zyon Pullin makes three point jump shot (Dominick Pickett assists) 45-46
6:37   Jock Perry defensive rebound  
6:39   Oliver Hayes-Brown blocks Isaiah White's two point layup  
6:58   Oliver Hayes-Brown turnover (out of bounds)  
7:13 +1 Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-46
7:13 +1 Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-45
7:13   Wil Tattersall shooting foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)  
7:32   TV timeout  
7:32   Highlanders 30 second timeout  
7:35 +3 Jock Perry makes three point jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists) 42-44
7:53 +3 Isaiah White makes three point jump shot (Evan Mobley assists) 39-44
8:16   Drew Peterson defensive rebound  
8:18   Flynn Cameron misses three point jump shot  
8:45   Tahj Eaddy turnover  
8:45   Tahj Eaddy offensive foul  
8:54   Evan Mobley offensive rebound  
8:56   Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot  
9:21   Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound  
9:21   Wil Tattersall misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:21 +1 Wil Tattersall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-41
9:21   Noah Baumann shooting foul  
9:29   Max Agbonkpolo personal foul (Oliver Hayes-Brown draws the foul)  
9:40   Oliver Hayes-Brown defensive rebound  
9:42   Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot  
9:51   Dominick Pickett turnover (traveling)  
10:01   Highlanders defensive rebound  
10:01   Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:01   Oliver Hayes-Brown personal foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)  
10:08   Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound  
10:10   Oliver Hayes-Brown misses three point jump shot  
10:35 +2 Evan Mobley makes two point pullup jump shot 38-41
10:38   Arinze Chidom personal foul  
10:49   Evan Mobley defensive rebound  
10:51   Drew Peterson blocks Jock Perry's two point putback layup  
10:57   Jock Perry offensive rebound  
10:59   George Willborn III misses two point jump shot  
11:20   TV timeout  
11:20   Noah Baumann shooting foul (Arinze Chidom draws the foul)  
11:20   Arinze Chidom offensive rebound  
11:20   Arinze Chidom misses two point layup  
11:22   Arinze Chidom offensive rebound  
11:24   George Willborn III misses two point layup  
11:46 +2 Max Agbonkpolo makes two point jump shot 38-39
11:56   Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound  
11:58   Evan Mobley blocks Dominick Pickett's two point jump shot  
12:24   Arinze Chidom defensive rebound  
12:24   Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:24 +1 Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-37
12:24   Jock Perry shooting foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)  
12:26   Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound  
12:28   Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot  
12:48   TV timeout  
12:48   Trojans 30 second timeout  
12:54 +3 Dominick Pickett makes three point jump shot (Wil Tattersall assists) 38-36
13:06   Dominick Pickett defensive rebound  
13:08   Chevez Goodwin misses two point jump shot  
13:27 +3 Dominick Pickett makes three point jump shot (Wil Tattersall assists) 35-36
13:54   Chevez Goodwin turnover (out of bounds)  
14:03   Noah Baumann defensive rebound  
14:05   Wil Tattersall misses three point jump shot  
14:16   Dominick Pickett defensive rebound  
14:18   Isaiah White misses two point jump shot  
14:24   Isaiah White offensive rebound  
14:26   Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot  
14:33   Oliver Hayes-Brown turnover (lost ball) (Evan Mobley steals)  
14:46   Oliver Hayes-Brown offensive rebound  
14:48   Chevez Goodwin blocks Oliver Hayes-Brown's two point layup  
15:03   TV timeout  
15:03   Highlanders defensive rebound  
15:05   Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot  
15:12   Drew Peterson defensive rebound  
15:14   Oliver Hayes-Brown misses three point jump shot  
15:28   Zyon Pullin defensive rebound  
15:30   Isaiah Mobley misses three point jump shot  
15:45   Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound  
15:47   Evan Mobley blocks Zyon Pullin's two point layup  
16:14 +1 Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-36
16:14 +1 Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-35
16:14   Angus McWilliam shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)  
16:20   Evan Mobley defensive rebound  
16:22   Angus McWilliam misses two point layup  
16:43   Isaiah White personal foul (Angus McWilliam draws the foul)  
17:09 +2 Drew Peterson makes two point finger roll layup 32-34
17:17   Drew Peterson defensive rebound  
17:19   Flynn Cameron misses three point jump shot  
17:40 +2 Tahj Eaddy makes two point driving layup 32-32
17:47   Angus McWilliam personal foul  
17:48   Trojans offensive rebound  
17:50   Isaiah Mobley misses three point jump shot  
18:07   Arinze Chidom turnover  
18:07   Arinze Chidom offensive foul  
18:32   Jock Perry defensive rebound  
18:32   Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:32 +1 Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-30
18:32   Arinze Chidom shooting foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)  
18:42   Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound  
18:44   Jock Perry misses three point jump shot  
18:55   Jock Perry defensive rebound  
18:57   Drew Peterson misses two point layup  
19:00   Drew Peterson defensive rebound  
19:02   Zyon Pullin misses three point jump shot  
19:13   Arinze Chidom offensive rebound  
19:15   Flynn Cameron misses three point jump shot  
19:28   Jock Perry offensive rebound  
19:30   Arinze Chidom misses three point jump shot  
19:46 +2 Evan Mobley makes two point layup 32-29

1st Half
UCRIV
Highlanders
32
USC
Trojans
27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +3 Dominick Pickett makes three point jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists) 32-27
0:07 +2 Evan Mobley makes two point jump shot 29-27
0:07   Evan Mobley offensive rebound  
0:09   Oliver Hayes-Brown blocks Evan Mobley's two point layup  
0:34   Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound  
0:34   Arinze Chidom misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:34   Arinze Chidom misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:34   Max Agbonkpolo shooting foul (Arinze Chidom draws the foul)  
0:56   Flynn Cameron defensive rebound  
0:56   Max Agbonkpolo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:56 +1 Max Agbonkpolo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-25
0:56   George Willborn III personal foul (Max Agbonkpolo draws the foul)  
1:02   Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound  
1:04   Zyon Pullin misses two point jump shot  
1:19   Oliver Hayes-Brown defensive rebound  
1:21   Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot  
1:50 +2 Arinze Chidom makes two point jump shot (Oliver Hayes-Brown assists) 29-24
2:08   Highlanders 30 second timeout  
2:11 +3 Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot 27-24
2:20   Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound  
2:22   Daniel Mading misses three point jump shot  
2:34   Daniel Mading defensive rebound  
2:36   Evan Mobley misses two point layup  
2:53 +2 Zyon Pullin makes two point fadeaway jump shot 27-21
3:05 +2 Isaiah Mobley makes two point turnaround hook shot 25-21
3:17   Flynn Cameron turnover (lost ball) (Tahj Eaddy steals)  
3:26   Tahj Eaddy personal foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)  
3:34   Zyon Pullin defensive rebound  
3:36   Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot  
3:49   TV timeout  
3:49   Oliver Hayes-Brown turnover (lost ball)  
4:01 +2 Isaiah Mobley makes two point jump shot 25-19
4:08   Isaiah White defensive rebound  
4:10   Arinze Chidom misses three point jump shot  
4:18   Arinze Chidom defensive rebound  
4:20   Isaiah White misses three point jump shot  
4:35   Highlanders turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:08   Evan Mobley turnover (lost ball) (Arinze Chidom steals)  
5:08   Jump ball. Evan Mobley vs. Arinze Chidom (Highlanders gains possession)  
5:11   Arinze Chidom personal foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)  
5:22   Jock Perry turnover  
5:22   Jock Perry offensive foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)  
5:22   Wil Tattersall defensive rebound  
5:29   Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound  
5:31   Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot  
5:47   Evan Mobley offensive rebound  
5:49   Isaiah Mobley misses two point layup  
5:58   Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound  
6:00   Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot  
6:05   Isaiah White defensive rebound  
6:07   Evan Mobley blocks Jock Perry's two point layup  
6:37 +3 Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot 25-17
