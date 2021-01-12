|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Zyon Pullin's three point jump shot
|
|
0:11
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
53-53
|
0:11
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Arinze Chidom shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
|
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Zyon Pullin makes two point step back jump shot
|
53-52
|
0:50
|
|
|
Highlanders 30 second timeout
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Arinze Chidom defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Zyon Pullin turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Mobley steals)
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Evan Mobley turnover (lost ball) (Arinze Chidom steals)
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Trojans 30 second timeout
|
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Arinze Chidom makes two point turnaround hook shot (Jock Perry assists)
|
51-52
|
2:22
|
|
|
Highlanders defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy offensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:50
|
|
+2
|
Arinze Chidom makes two point pullup jump shot
|
49-52
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
47-52
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-51
|
3:11
|
|
|
George Willborn III personal foul (Tahj Eaddy draws the foul)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Noah Baumann defensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Arinze Chidom misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley shooting foul (Arinze Chidom draws the foul)
|
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Arinze Chidom makes two point layup (Dominick Pickett assists)
|
47-50
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point layup
|
45-50
|
4:16
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Flynn Cameron's two point layup
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Noah Baumann turnover (bad pass) (Flynn Cameron steals)
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Arinze Chidom's two point layup
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley turnover
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley offensive foul (Dominick Pickett draws the foul)
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Flynn Cameron misses two point layup
|
|
5:55
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point pullup jump shot (Drew Peterson assists)
|
45-48
|
6:20
|
|
+3
|
Zyon Pullin makes three point jump shot (Dominick Pickett assists)
|
45-46
|
6:37
|
|
|
Jock Perry defensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Oliver Hayes-Brown blocks Isaiah White's two point layup
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Oliver Hayes-Brown turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
7:13
|
|
+1
|
Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-46
|
7:13
|
|
+1
|
Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-45
|
7:13
|
|
|
Wil Tattersall shooting foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Highlanders 30 second timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
+3
|
Jock Perry makes three point jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists)
|
42-44
|
7:53
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah White makes three point jump shot (Evan Mobley assists)
|
39-44
|
8:16
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Flynn Cameron misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy turnover
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy offensive foul
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Wil Tattersall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:21
|
|
+1
|
Wil Tattersall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-41
|
9:21
|
|
|
Noah Baumann shooting foul
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo personal foul (Oliver Hayes-Brown draws the foul)
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Oliver Hayes-Brown defensive rebound
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Dominick Pickett turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Highlanders defensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Oliver Hayes-Brown personal foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Oliver Hayes-Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point pullup jump shot
|
38-41
|
10:38
|
|
|
Arinze Chidom personal foul
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Drew Peterson blocks Jock Perry's two point putback layup
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Jock Perry offensive rebound
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
George Willborn III misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Noah Baumann shooting foul (Arinze Chidom draws the foul)
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Arinze Chidom offensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Arinze Chidom misses two point layup
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Arinze Chidom offensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
George Willborn III misses two point layup
|
|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
Max Agbonkpolo makes two point jump shot
|
38-39
|
11:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Dominick Pickett's two point jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Arinze Chidom defensive rebound
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:24
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-37
|
12:24
|
|
|
Jock Perry shooting foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Trojans 30 second timeout
|
|
12:54
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Pickett makes three point jump shot (Wil Tattersall assists)
|
38-36
|
13:06
|
|
|
Dominick Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Pickett makes three point jump shot (Wil Tattersall assists)
|
35-36
|
13:54
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Noah Baumann defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Wil Tattersall misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Dominick Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Isaiah White offensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Oliver Hayes-Brown turnover (lost ball) (Evan Mobley steals)
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Oliver Hayes-Brown offensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin blocks Oliver Hayes-Brown's two point layup
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Highlanders defensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Oliver Hayes-Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Zyon Pullin's two point layup
|
|
16:14
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-36
|
16:14
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-35
|
16:14
|
|
|
Angus McWilliam shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Angus McWilliam misses two point layup
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Isaiah White personal foul (Angus McWilliam draws the foul)
|
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Drew Peterson makes two point finger roll layup
|
32-34
|
17:17
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Flynn Cameron misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy makes two point driving layup
|
32-32
|
17:47
|
|
|
Angus McWilliam personal foul
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Trojans offensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Arinze Chidom turnover
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Arinze Chidom offensive foul
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Jock Perry defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:32
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-30
|
18:32
|
|
|
Arinze Chidom shooting foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Jock Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Jock Perry defensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point layup
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Zyon Pullin misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Arinze Chidom offensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Flynn Cameron misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Jock Perry offensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Arinze Chidom misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point layup
|
32-29