0:00
End of period
0:00
Tigers defensive rebound
0:01
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
0:23
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-51
0:23
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-50
0:23
Moses Moody shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
0:32
+3
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (JD Notae assists)
31-49
0:51
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
0:53
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
1:08
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
1:10
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
1:26
+3
Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
28-49
1:48
+3
JD Notae makes three point jump shot (Vance Jackson Jr. assists)
28-46
2:06
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-46
2:06
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-45
2:06
Ethan Henderson shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
2:21
Tigers 30 second timeout
2:22
+3
JD Notae makes three point pullup jump shot
25-44
2:27
JD Notae defensive rebound
2:29
Aundre Hyatt misses two point jump shot
2:45
Tigers offensive rebound
2:47
Jaylin Williams blocks Javonte Smart's two point layup
2:55
+1
Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
22-44
2:55
Eric Gaines shooting foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
2:55
+2
Jaylin Williams makes two point tip shot
21-44
2:55
Jaylin Williams offensive rebound
2:57
Vance Jackson Jr. misses two point jump shot
3:20
Cameron Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Jaylin Williams steals)
3:26
+2
JD Notae makes two point driving layup
19-44
3:32
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
3:34
Josh LeBlanc Sr. misses two point jump shot
3:42
Josh LeBlanc Sr. offensive rebound
3:44
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
4:06
Mwani Wilkinson defensive rebound
4:08
Moses Moody misses two point jump shot
4:25
TV timeout
4:27
Trendon Watford turnover
4:27
Trendon Watford offensive foul
4:27
Jaylin Williams turnover (bad pass) (Darius Days steals)
4:31
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
4:33
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
4:55
+2
JD Notae makes two point pullup jump shot
17-44
5:27
Razorbacks defensive rebound
5:29
Davonte Davis blocks Javonte Smart's two point layup
5:29
+2
JD Notae makes two point driving layup
15-44
5:53
Trendon Watford turnover (bad pass)
6:02
Jalen Tate turnover
6:02
Jalen Tate offensive foul
6:08
+2
Mwani Wilkinson makes two point tip shot
13-44
6:11
Mwani Wilkinson offensive rebound
6:13
Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
6:21
Darius Days defensive rebound
6:23
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
6:31
Trendon Watford turnover (bad pass) (Vance Jackson Jr. steals)
6:45
Vance Jackson Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Mwani Wilkinson steals)
6:45
Jump ball. (Tigers gains possession)
6:52
Razorbacks 30 second timeout
6:57
+3
Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
13-42
7:06
Darius Days defensive rebound
7:08
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
7:21
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point driving layup
13-39
7:28
Darius Days defensive rebound
7:30
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
7:45
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point floating jump shot
13-37
8:00
TV timeout
8:05
JD Notae turnover (bad pass)
8:05
Javonte Smart turnover (lost ball) (JD Notae steals)
8:15
+2
JD Notae makes two point driving layup
13-35
8:23
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
8:23
Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:23
+1
Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-35
8:23
Desi Sills shooting foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
8:41
Davonte Davis turnover (traveling)
8:55
Cameron Thomas turnover (out of bounds)
8:55
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
8:57
Darius Days blocks Davonte Davis's two point layup
9:03
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
9:05
Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
9:09
Josh LeBlanc Sr. defensive rebound
9:11
Vance Jackson Jr. misses two point layup
9:17
Vance Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
9:19
Vance Jackson Jr. misses two point layup
9:25
Cameron Thomas personal foul (Jalen Tate draws the foul)
9:34
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point floating jump shot
11-34
9:41
Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
9:43
Moses Moody misses two point jump shot
9:56
+2
Aundre Hyatt makes two point putback layup
11-32
10:01
Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
10:03
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
10:07
Josh LeBlanc Sr. defensive rebound
10:09
Davonte Davis misses two point layup
10:17
Eric Gaines turnover (bad pass) (Davonte Davis steals)
10:27
+1
Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-30
10:27
+1
Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-30
10:27
Trendon Watford shooting foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
10:35
Razorbacks 30 second timeout
10:35
+2
Josh LeBlanc Sr. makes two point dunk (Eric Gaines assists)
9-30
10:43
Jalen Tate turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)
10:59
+3
Trendon Watford makes three point step back jump shot
9-28
11:11
Moses Moody personal foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
11:16
Jaylin Williams turnover (Cameron Thomas steals)
11:16
TV timeout
11:16
Aundre Hyatt personal foul (Vance Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
11:46
+3
Aundre Hyatt makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
9-25
11:59
+2
Desi Sills makes two point driving layup
9-22
12:15
Mwani Wilkinson personal foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
12:20
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-22
12:21
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-21
12:20
Jaylin Williams shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
12:26
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
12:28
JD Notae misses two point jump shot
12:46
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
12:46
Javonte Smart misses regular free throw 1 of 1
12:47
Razorbacks 30 second timeout
12:47
JD Notae shooting foul (Javonte Smart draws the foul)
12:48
+2
Javonte Smart makes two point driving layup
7-20
12:57
JD Notae turnover (bad pass)
13:26
+3
Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Cameron Thomas assists)
7-18
13:45
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
13:47
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
14:01
+1
Mwani Wilkinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-15
14:01
+1
Mwani Wilkinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-14
14:02
Connor Vanover shooting foul (Mwani Wilkinson draws the foul)
14:00
Mwani Wilkinson offensive rebound
14:02
Trendon Watford misses two point jump shot
14:24
Darius Days defensive rebound
14:26
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:33
Connor Vanover offensive rebound
14:35
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Smart makes two point driving layup
|
7-13
|
14:52
|
|
|
Moses Moody turnover (bad pass) (Darius Days steals)
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Trendon Watford misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Jalen Tate personal foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Moses Moody turnover (bad pass) (Mwani Wilkinson steals)
|
|
16:01
|
|
+3
|
Mwani Wilkinson makes three point jump shot (Cameron Thomas assists)
|
7-11
|
16:05
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Davonte Davis misses two point layup
|
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford makes two point jump shot
|
7-8
|
16:56
|
|
|
Javonte Smart offensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Javonte Smart misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Mwani Wilkinson defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Thomas makes two point jump shot
|
7-6
|
18:00
|
|
+3
|
Connor Vanover makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
7-4
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Smart makes two point floating jump shot
|
4-4
|
18:09
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Davonte Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford makes two point tip shot
|
4-2
|
18:09
|
|
|
Trendon Watford offensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Javonte Smart misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point tip shot
|
4-0
|
18:55
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Trendon Watford misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
+2
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes two point putback layup
|
2-0
|
19:36
|
|
|