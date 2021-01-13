BOISE
WYO

2nd Half
BOISE
Broncos
10
WYO
Cowboys
10

Time Team Play Score
14:30   Hunter Maldonado shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
14:30 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point layup 65-43
14:46 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists) 63-43
14:59 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-41
14:59 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-41
14:59   Kwane Marble II shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
15:07 +1 Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-41
15:07 +1 Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-40
15:07   Mladen Armus shooting foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)  
15:11   TV timeout  
15:15   Cowboys offensive rebound  
15:17   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
15:49 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point hook shot 61-39
16:08 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup 59-39
16:39 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point layup 59-37
16:54   TV timeout  
16:54   Broncos 30 second timeout  
16:56   Hunter Maldonado turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)  
17:04   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
17:06   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point layup  
17:21 +2 Kenny Foster makes two point tip shot 57-37
17:26   Kenny Foster offensive rebound  
17:28   Xavier Dusell misses two point layup  
18:05 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists) 57-35
18:20 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup 55-35
18:40   Derrick Alston turnover  
18:40   Derrick Alston offensive foul  
18:52   Broncos defensive rebound  
18:54   Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot  
18:58   Kwane Marble II offensive rebound  
19:00   Kwane Marble II misses two point layup  
19:02   Kwane Marble II offensive rebound  
19:04   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
19:27   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
19:29   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:51   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
19:53   Marcus Shaver Jr. blocks Kenny Foster's two point layup  

1st Half
BOISE
Broncos
55
WYO
Cowboys
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:04 +3 Devonaire Doutrive makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 55-33
0:35 +3 Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Kwane Marble II assists) 52-33
0:42   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
0:42   Abu Kigab misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:42 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-30
0:42   Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
0:47   Broncos offensive rebound  
0:49   Max Rice misses two point layup  
1:04 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point layup 51-30
1:17   Cowboys 30 second timeout  
1:17   Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (traveling)  
1:21   Drake Jeffries turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)  
1:36   Broncos 30 second timeout  
1:36 +1 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-28
1:36 +1 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-28
1:36   Xavier Dusell shooting foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)  
1:42   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
1:44   Rayj Dennis blocks Kwane Marble II's two point layup  
2:05 +2 Max Rice makes two point jump shot 49-28
2:14   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
2:16   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
2:36 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point layup 47-28
2:41   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
2:43   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
2:57   Kwane Marble II defensive rebound  
2:59   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:23 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists) 45-28
3:32 +1 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes technical free throw 2 of 2 45-26
3:32 +1 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 2 44-26
3:32   TV timeout  
3:32   Cowboys turnover  
3:32   J.Linder technical foul  
3:32 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup 43-26
3:34   Abu Kigab offensive rebound  
3:36   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point layup  
3:41   Marcus Shaver Jr. offensive rebound  
3:43   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
4:02 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point tip shot 41-26
4:07   Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound  
4:09   Kwane Marble II misses two point layup  
4:19   Max Rice turnover (traveling)  
4:30   Kenny Foster turnover  
4:30   Kenny Foster offensive foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)  
4:41 +1 Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-24
4:41   Hunter Maldonado shooting foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)  
4:41 +2 Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup 40-24
4:44   Xavier Dusell turnover (bad pass) (Devonaire Doutrive steals)  
5:00   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
5:02   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
5:19 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists) 38-24
5:26   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
5:28   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
5:46   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
5:48   Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot  
6:12 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot 38-22
6:16   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
6:18   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
6:21   Devonaire Doutrive defensive rebound  
6:23   Marcus Williams misses two point layup  
6:32   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
6:34   Jeremiah Oden blocks Derrick Alston's two point layup  
6:56   Jeremiah Oden turnover (lost ball) (Max Rice steals)  
6:56   Jump ball. Jeremiah Oden vs. Max Rice (Max Rice gains possession)  
7:15 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point dunk (Rayj Dennis assists) 35-22
7:28   TV timeout  
7:30   Broncos defensive rebound  
7:32   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
7:58   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
8:00   Naje Smith misses three point jump shot  
8:20   Naje Smith defensive rebound  
8:22   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
8:37   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
8:39   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
8:57 +2 Kenny Foster makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists) 33-22
9:11 +1 Naje Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1 33-20
9:11   Drake Jeffries shooting foul (Naje Smith draws the foul)  
9:11 +2 Naje Smith makes two point layup 32-20
9:39 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Kwane Marble II assists) 30-20
9:41   Derrick Alston personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)  
9:57   Broncos 30 second timeout  
9:57   Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (traveling)  
10:12   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
10:14   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
10:19   Naje Smith personal foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)  
10:20   Kenny Foster offensive rebound  
10:22   Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup  
10:41 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot 30-17
10:49   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
10:51   Abu Kigab blocks Kwane Marble II's two point layup  
11:05 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point layup 28-17
11:17   TV timeout  
11:17   Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball)  
11:26   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
11:28   Devonaire Doutrive misses three point jump shot  
11:39 +3 Kwane Marble II makes three point jump shot (Kenny Foster assists) 26-17
11:44   Derrick Alston turnover (lost ball) (Kenny Foster steals)  
11:50   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
11:52   Kenny Foster misses two point layup  
12:09 +1 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-14
12:09   Marcus Williams shooting foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)  
12:09 +2 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point layup 25-14
12:14   Kwane Marble II turnover (lost ball) (Abu Kigab steals)  
12:34 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup 23-14
12:51 +1 Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-14
12:51 +1 Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-13
12:51   Mladen Armus shooting foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)  
13:16 +3 Devonaire Doutrive makes three point jump shot (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists) 21-12
13:23   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
13:25   Jeremiah Oden misses two point jump shot  
13:38   Devonaire Doutrive turnover (traveling)  
13:50 +1 Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-12
13:50 +1 Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-11
13:50   Marcus Shaver Jr. shooting foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)  
14:07 +2 Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup 18-10
14:23   Broncos defensive rebound  
14:25   Jeremiah Oden misses two point layup  
14:38   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
14:40   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
14:47   Max Rice defensive rebound  
14:49   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
15:03 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot 16-10
15:11   Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
15:11   Abu Kigab offensive rebound  
15:13   Devonaire Doutrive misses three point jump shot  
15:43 +2 Drake Jeffries makes two point alley-oop dunk (Hunter Maldonado assists) 14-10
15:55 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-8
15:55   TV timeout  
15:55   Kwane Marble II shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
15:55 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point layup 13-8
16:09   Xavier Dusell turnover  
16:09   Xavier Dusell offensive foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)  
16:31 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point hook shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 11-8
16:46   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
16:48   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
16:56   Abu Kigab turnover  
16:56   Abu Kigab offensive foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
17:06 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-8
17:06 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-7
17:06   Mladen Armus shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
17:17 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-6
17:17 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-6
17:17   Kwane Marble II shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
17:31 +3 Kwane Marble II makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 7-6
17:39   Kwane Marble II offensive rebound  
17:41   Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup  
17:49   Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound  
17:51   Mladen Armus blocks Jeremiah Oden's two point layup  
18:06 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point hook shot 7-3
18:29 +3 Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Kenny Foster assists) 5-3
18:56 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point layup 5-0
19:11   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
19:13   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
19:23   Cowboys offensive rebound  
19:25   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
19:47 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot 3-0
20:00   Mladen Armus vs. Jeremiah Oden (Derrick Alston gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 65 43
Field Goals 24-39 (61.5%) 15-41 (36.6%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 8-8 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 20
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 14 11
Team 4 2
Assists 5 10
Steals 5 1
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 8 13
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
24
A. Kigab F
11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
H. Maldonado G
12 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Boise State 11-1 551166
home team logo Wyoming 7-3 331043
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Boise State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kigab 11 5 1 4/5 0/0 3/4 1 - 2 1 1 2 3
D. Alston Jr. 10 1 0 4/8 1/4 1/1 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
M. Armus 10 1 0 4/4 0/0 2/2 3 - 0 1 0 1 0
R. Dennis 8 3 3 4/5 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 3
M. Shaver Jr. 7 5 1 1/5 0/2 5/5 1 - 1 1 2 1 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Doutrive - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Winter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ivory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pryor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Milner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kuzmanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 18 5 24/39 4/14 13/14 8 0 5 4 7 4 14
Wyoming
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Maldonado 12 6 4 4/8 2/4 2/2 2 - 0 0 2 1 5
J. Oden 10 3 0 3/8 0/2 4/4 2 - 0 1 1 1 2
K. Marble II 6 4 2 2/6 2/2 0/0 3 - 0 0 1 3 1
K. Foster 4 2 2 2/10 0/6 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 2 0
X. DuSell 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
