|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:04
|
|
+3
|
Devonaire Doutrive makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|
55-33
|
0:35
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Kwane Marble II assists)
|
52-33
|
0:42
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:42
|
|
+1
|
Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
52-30
|
0:42
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Broncos offensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Max Rice misses two point layup
|
|
1:04
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Williams makes two point layup
|
51-30
|
1:17
|
|
|
Cowboys 30 second timeout
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Broncos 30 second timeout
|
|
1:36
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
51-28
|
1:36
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
50-28
|
1:36
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell shooting foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis blocks Kwane Marble II's two point layup
|
|
2:05
|
|
+2
|
Max Rice makes two point jump shot
|
49-28
|
2:14
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
Rayj Dennis makes two point layup
|
47-28
|
2:41
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Williams makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
45-28
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
45-26
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
44-26
|
3:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Cowboys turnover
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
J.Linder technical foul
|
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Abu Kigab makes two point layup
|
43-26
|
3:34
|
|
|
Abu Kigab offensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado makes two point tip shot
|
41-26
|
4:07
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II misses two point layup
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Max Rice turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Kenny Foster turnover
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Kenny Foster offensive foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
|
|
4:41
|
|
+1
|
Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
41-24
|
4:41
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado shooting foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)
|
|
4:41
|
|
+2
|
Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup
|
40-24
|
4:44
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell turnover (bad pass) (Devonaire Doutrive steals)
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
|
38-24
|
5:26
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
+3
|
Max Rice makes three point jump shot
|
38-22
|
6:16
|
|
|
Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses two point layup
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden blocks Derrick Alston's two point layup
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden turnover (lost ball) (Max Rice steals)
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jeremiah Oden vs. Max Rice (Max Rice gains possession)
|
|
7:15
|
|
+2
|
Mladen Armus makes two point dunk (Rayj Dennis assists)
|
35-22
|
7:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Broncos defensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Naje Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Naje Smith defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
+2
|
Kenny Foster makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
33-22
|
9:11
|
|
+1
|
Naje Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-20
|
9:11
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries shooting foul (Naje Smith draws the foul)
|
|
9:11
|
|
+2
|
Naje Smith makes two point layup
|
32-20
|
9:39
|
|
+3
|
Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Kwane Marble II assists)
|
30-20
|
9:41
|
|
|
Derrick Alston personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Broncos 30 second timeout
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Naje Smith personal foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Kenny Foster offensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup
|
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot
|
30-17
|
10:49
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Abu Kigab blocks Kwane Marble II's two point layup
|
|
11:05
|
|
+2
|
Rayj Dennis makes two point layup
|
28-17
|
11:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:39
|
|
+3
|
Kwane Marble II makes three point jump shot (Kenny Foster assists)
|
26-17
|
11:44
|
|
|
Derrick Alston turnover (lost ball) (Kenny Foster steals)
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Kenny Foster misses two point layup
|
|
12:09
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-14
|
12:09
|
|
|
Marcus Williams shooting foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:09
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point layup
|
25-14
|
12:14
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II turnover (lost ball) (Abu Kigab steals)
|
|
12:34
|
|
+2
|
Abu Kigab makes two point layup
|
23-14
|
12:51
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-14
|
12:51
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-13
|
12:51
|
|
|
Mladen Armus shooting foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)
|
|
13:16
|
|
+3
|
Devonaire Doutrive makes three point jump shot (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists)
|
21-12
|
13:23
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:50
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-12
|
13:50
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-11
|
13:50
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. shooting foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)
|
|
14:07
|
|
+2
|
Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup
|
18-10
|
14:23
|
|
|
Broncos defensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden misses two point layup
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Max Rice defensive rebound
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
+2
|
Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot
|
16-10
|
15:11
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Abu Kigab offensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
+2
|
Drake Jeffries makes two point alley-oop dunk (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
14-10
|
15:55
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-8
|
15:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|
|
15:55
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston makes two point layup
|
13-8
|
16:09
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell turnover
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell offensive foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)
|
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Mladen Armus makes two point hook shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|
11-8
|
16:46
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Abu Kigab turnover
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Abu Kigab offensive foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|
|
17:06
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-8
|
17:06
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-7
|
17:06
|
|
|
Mladen Armus shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|
|
17:17
|
|
+1
|
Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-6
|
17:17
|
|
+1
|
Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-6
|
17:17
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|
|
17:31
|
|
+3
|
Kwane Marble II makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
7-6
|
17:39
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II offensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Mladen Armus blocks Jeremiah Oden's two point layup
|
|
18:06
|
|
+2
|
Abu Kigab makes two point hook shot
|
7-3
|
18:29
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Kenny Foster assists)
|
5-3
|
18:56
|
|
+2
|
Mladen Armus makes two point layup
|
5-0
|
19:11
|
|
|
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Cowboys offensive rebound
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:47
|
|
+3
|
Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot
|
3-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Mladen Armus vs. Jeremiah Oden (Derrick Alston gains possession)
|