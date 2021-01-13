DUQ
DAYTON

2nd Half
DUQ
Dukes
7
DAYTON
Flyers
26

Time Team Play Score
9:32 +1 Zimi Nwokeji makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-59
9:32 +1 Zimi Nwokeji makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-58
9:32   Tyson Acuff shooting foul (Zimi Nwokeji draws the foul)  
9:46   Elijah Weaver defensive rebound  
9:48   Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot  
10:08 +2 Koby Brea makes two point jump shot 41-57
10:28   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
10:28   Andre Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:28 +1 Andre Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-55
10:28   Jalen Crutcher shooting foul (Andre Harris draws the foul)  
10:38   Chad Baker defensive rebound  
10:40   Jalen Crutcher misses two point layup  
10:52   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
10:54   Michael Hughes misses two point jump shot  
11:17 +3 Zimi Nwokeji makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists) 40-55
11:29   Michael Hughes turnover (traveling)  
11:38 +1 Ibi Watson makes regular free throw 3 of 3 40-52
11:38 +1 Ibi Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 3 40-51
11:38 +1 Ibi Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 3 40-50
11:38   Amari Kelly shooting foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)  
11:52   TV timeout  
11:51   Amari Kelly personal foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)  
11:53   Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound  
11:55   Michael Hughes blocks Jalen Crutcher's two point layup  
12:07   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
12:09   Michael Hughes misses three point jump shot  
12:22 +2 Mustapha Amzil makes two point layup 40-49
12:29   Mustapha Amzil offensive rebound  
12:31   Jordy Tshimanga misses three point jump shot  
12:55   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
12:57   Chad Baker misses three point jump shot  
13:17 +3 Elijah Weaver makes three point jump shot (Mustapha Amzil assists) 40-47
13:32 +2 Ryan Murphy makes two point layup 40-44
13:40   Ryan Murphy offensive rebound  
13:42   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point layup  
13:49   Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound  
13:51   Michael Hughes blocks Ibi Watson's two point layup  
14:07   TV timeout  
14:16   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
14:18   Amari Kelly misses two point jump shot  
14:28   Jordy Tshimanga turnover (lost ball)  
14:33   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
14:35   Elijah Weaver blocks Ryan Murphy's two point jump shot  
14:43   Ryan Murphy defensive rebound  
14:45   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
15:01 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Toby Okani assists) 38-43
15:11   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
15:13   Elijah Weaver misses three point jump shot  
15:24   Marcus Weathers turnover (lost ball)  
15:40   TV timeout  
15:24   Marcus Weathers turnover (lost ball)  
15:44 +3 Elijah Weaver makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 36-44
15:58   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
16:00   Austin Rotroff misses two point layup  
16:20   Dukes defensive rebound  
16:22   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
16:22   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
16:26   Austin Rotroff misses two point layup  
16:27   Austin Rotroff offensive rebound  
16:29   Toby Okani misses two point layup  
16:37   Toby Okani offensive rebound  
16:39   Marcus Weathers misses two point jump shot  
17:06 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 36-41
17:12   Austin Rotroff turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Crutcher steals)  
17:15   Austin Rotroff offensive rebound  
17:17   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
17:24   Ibi Watson turnover (lost ball)  
17:36   Chad Baker personal foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)  
17:59 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point jump shot 36-38
18:20 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup 34-38
18:29   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
18:31   Chad Baker misses three point jump shot  
18:41   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
18:43   Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot  
19:02   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
19:04   Mustapha Amzil blocks Marcus Weathers's two point layup  
19:22 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists) 34-36
19:27   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
19:29   Marcus Weathers misses two point layup  
19:34   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
19:36   Jordy Tshimanga misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
DUQ
Dukes
34
DAYTON
Flyers
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:04 +3 Ryan Murphy makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists) 34-33
0:08 +1 Zimi Nwokeji makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-33
0:08   Zimi Nwokeji misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:08   Marcus Weathers shooting foul (Zimi Nwokeji draws the foul)  
0:34 +2 Ryan Murphy makes two point layup (Marcus Weathers assists) 31-32
0:40 +1 Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-32
0:40   Mustapha Amzil misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:40   Tavian Dunn-Martin shooting foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)  
1:01   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
1:01   Ryan Murphy misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:01   Ibi Watson personal foul (Ryan Murphy draws the foul)  
1:06   Flyers turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:34   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
1:36   Michael Hughes misses two point jump shot  
1:41   Zimi Nwokeji personal foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)  
1:50   Andre Harris defensive rebound  
1:52   Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot  
2:04   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
2:04   Andre Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:04 +1 Andre Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-31
2:04   Elijah Weaver shooting foul (Andre Harris draws the foul)  
2:32 +1 Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 3 of 3 28-31
2:32 +1 Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 2 of 3 28-30
2:32 +1 Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 1 of 3 28-29
2:32   Chad Baker shooting foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)  
2:51   Andre Harris personal foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)  
2:52   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
2:52   Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:52   Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:52   Mustapha Amzil shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
3:15   Jordy Tshimanga personal foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)  
3:15   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
3:17   Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot  
3:46   TV timeout  
3:46   Marcus Weathers turnover (out of bounds)  
4:02   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
4:04   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
4:33 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point jump shot 28-28
4:54 +2 Mustapha Amzil makes two point layup (Jordy Tshimanga assists) 26-28
5:08 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Toby Okani assists) 26-26
5:40 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists) 24-26
5:51   Jalen Crutcher offensive rebound  
5:53   Jalen Crutcher misses two point jump shot  
6:13 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point dunk (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 24-23
6:21   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
6:23   Elijah Weaver misses two point layup  
6:49   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
6:51   Toby Okani misses three point jump shot  
7:14 +3 Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists) 22-23
7:29   TV timeout  
7:29   Flyers defensive rebound  
7:31   Toby Okani misses two point layup  
7:43   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
7:44   Moulaye Sissoko misses two point layup  
7:45   Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound  
7:45   R.J. Blakney misses two point layup  
7:49   R.J. Blakney defensive rebound  
7:51   Chad Baker misses two point jump shot  
8:09 +1 Koby Brea makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-20
8:09   Koby Brea misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:09   Marcus Weathers shooting foul (Koby Brea draws the foul)  
8:14   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (bad pass)  
8:31   Dukes defensive rebound  
8:33   Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot  
9:01 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point layup 22-19
9:05   Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)  
9:09 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point jump shot 20-19
9:15   Marcus Weathers offensive rebound  
9:17   Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot  
9:21   Ryan Murphy offensive rebound  
9:23   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
9:47 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup 18-19
9:53   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
9:55   Chad Baker misses two point jump shot  
10:11 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot 18-17
10:36   Chad Baker personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
10:43 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point jump shot 18-15
11:11 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 16-15
11:26   TV timeout  
11:26   Andre Harris turnover (lost ball)  
11:38   Andre Harris defensive rebound  
11:40   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
11:47   Andre Harris turnover (bad pass) (Mustapha Amzil steals)  
12:08 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists) 16-12
12:15   Elijah Weaver defensive rebound  
12:17   Andre Harris misses two point jump shot  
12:36 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup 16-9
12:40   Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound  
12:42   Ryan Murphy misses two point jump shot  
12:53   Ryan Murphy offensive rebound  
12:55   Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot  
12:59   Tyson Acuff defensive rebound  
13:01   Austin Rotroff blocks Zimi Nwokeji's two point layup  
13:09 +2 Andre Harris makes two point jump shot (Toby Okani assists) 16-7
13:27   Zimi Nwokeji turnover (traveling)  
13:43 +2 Andre Harris makes two point layup 14-7
13:46   Andre Harris offensive rebound  
13:48   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
14:09 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot 12-7
14:26   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (traveling)  
14:48   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
14:50   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
15:22 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point layup (Chad Baker assists) 12-5
15:38   TV timeout  
15:38   Elijah Weaver turnover  
15:38   Elijah Weaver offensive foul  
15:45   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
15:47   Chad Baker misses three point jump shot  
16:06 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists) 10-5
16:24   Toby Okani personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
16:40 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-2
16:40 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-2
16:40   Jordy Tshimanga shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
16:41   Marcus Weathers offensive rebound  
16:43   Michael Hughes misses two point jump shot  
17:00   Flyers turnover (5-second violation)  
17:03   Flyers offensive rebound  
17:05   Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot  
17:21 +3 Marcus Weathers makes three point jump shot (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 8-2
17:31   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
17:33   Elijah Weaver misses three point jump shot  
17:48   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
17:50   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
17:58   Elijah Weaver turnover (lost ball)  
18:22 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point jump shot 5-2
18:51   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
18:53   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
19:12 +3 Marcus Weathers makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists) 3-2
19:33 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point dunk (Ibi Watson assists) 0-2
19:38   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
19:40   Michael Hughes misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Michael Hughes vs. Jordy Tshimanga (Tavian Dunn-Martin gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 41 59
Field Goals 17-47 (36.2%) 19-42 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 4-9 (44.4%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 27 30
Offensive 9 4
Defensive 16 24
Team 2 2
Assists 9 12
Steals 1 2
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 8 6
Fouls 11 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
M. Weathers F
12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
J. Crutcher G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Duquesne 3-3 34943
home team logo Dayton 6-3 332659
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Duquesne 3-3 65.2 PPG 39.5 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo Dayton 6-3 69.8 PPG 33.8 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Weathers F 13.2 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.2 APG 48.4 FG%
00
. Crutcher G 19.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 4.9 APG 51.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
M. Weathers F 14 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
10
J. Crutcher G 16 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
36.2 FG% 45.2
20.0 3PT FG% 45.5
44.4 FT% 78.6