LSALLE
GMASON

2nd Half
LSALLE
Explorers
19
GMASON
Patriots
22

Time Team Play Score
5:15   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
5:17   Christian Ray misses three point jump shot  
5:21   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
5:23   Clifton Moore blocks AJ Wilson's two point jump shot  
5:42   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
5:44   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
5:51   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
5:53   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
6:06 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point jump shot 42-61
6:19 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-61
6:19 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-60
6:19   Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
6:23   Sherif Kenney turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
6:32   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
6:34   Ronald Polite misses three point jump shot  
6:49   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
6:51   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
7:05   Javon Greene turnover (lost ball) (Christian Ray steals)  
7:14 +1 Christian Ray makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-59
7:14   TV timeout  
7:14   Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)  
7:14 +2 Christian Ray makes two point layup 39-59
7:22   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
7:24   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
7:38 +3 Clifton Moore makes three point jump shot (Jack Clark assists) 37-59
7:54 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot 34-59
8:12 +2 Christian Ray makes two point tip shot 34-57
8:18   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
8:20   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
8:31 +2 Javon Greene makes two point floating jump shot 32-57
8:47 +2 Jack Clark makes two point layup (Clifton Moore assists) 32-55
9:05 +2 Tyler Kolek makes two point jump shot (Ronald Polite assists) 30-55
9:09   Sherif Kenney personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
9:24   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
9:26   Jack Clark misses two point jump shot  
9:49 +2 Jamal Hartwell II makes two point fadeaway jump shot 30-53
9:59   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
10:01   Sherif Kenney misses two point jump shot  
10:08   Explorers offensive rebound  
10:10   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
10:10   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
10:10   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
10:31   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
10:33   Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot  
10:38   AJ Wilson personal foul  
10:48   Tyler Kolek personal foul  
11:03   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
11:05   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
11:27   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
11:29   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
11:48   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
11:48   Greg Calixte misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:48   Greg Calixte misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:48   TV timeout  
11:48   Jared Kimbrough shooting foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)  
12:01 +1 Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 1 of 1 30-51
12:01   Javon Greene shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)  
12:01 +2 Sherif Kenney makes two point layup 29-51
12:08   Sherif Kenney defensive rebound  
12:10   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
12:20   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
12:22   Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot  
12:23   Jamal Hartwell II personal foul (Scott Spencer draws the foul)  
12:45 +2 Javon Greene makes two point jump shot 27-51
13:03   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
13:05   Josh Oduro blocks Jared Kimbrough's two point layup  
13:22   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
13:24   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
13:35   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
13:37   Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot  
13:50   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
13:52   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
14:20 +2 Sherif Kenney makes two point layup 27-49
14:37   TV timeout  
14:37   Explorers 30 second timeout  
14:38 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists) 25-49
14:44   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
14:46   Christian Ray misses three point jump shot  
15:02 +2 Javon Greene makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists) 25-47
15:09   Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
15:28   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
15:30   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
15:49   TV timeout  
15:54   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
15:56   Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot  
16:16   Javon Greene turnover (bad pass)  
16:30   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
16:32   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
16:38   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
16:40   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
16:44   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
16:46   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
17:04 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot 25-45
17:11   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
17:13   Jack Clark misses two point jump shot  
17:19   Jack Clark offensive rebound  
17:21   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
17:40 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Josh Oduro assists) 25-43
17:55   Anwar Gill personal foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
17:55   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
17:57   Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot  
18:19 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Josh Oduro assists) 25-41
18:27   Jack Clark turnover (bad pass)  
18:31   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
18:33   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
19:00 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup 25-39
19:07   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
19:09   Jack Clark blocks Jordan Miller's two point layup  
19:33   Jack Clark turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)  
19:37   Explorers offensive rebound  
19:39   Jhamir Brickus misses two point layup  
19:39   Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound  
19:41   Josh Oduro blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup  

1st Half
LSALLE
Explorers
23
GMASON
Patriots
39

Time Team Play Score
0:03   Javon Greene turnover (lost ball) (David Beatty steals)  
0:15   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
0:17   Sherif Kenney misses two point jump shot  
0:32 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point layup 23-39
0:38   Jordan Miller offensive rebound  
0:40   Javon Greene misses two point layup  
0:51 +2 Christian Ray makes two point layup (David Beatty assists) 23-37
1:01   David Beatty defensive rebound  
1:03   Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot  
1:08   Patriots offensive rebound  
1:10   Christian Ray blocks Josh Oduro's two point jump shot  
1:28   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
1:30   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
1:52 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Josh Oduro assists) 21-37
2:12 +3 Jack Clark makes three point jump shot 21-35
2:37 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot 18-35
2:45   Sherif Kenney turnover  
2:45   Sherif Kenney offensive foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
2:49   Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Sherif Kenney steals)  
2:58   Jack Clark turnover (bad pass)  
2:58   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
3:00   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
3:15   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
3:17   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
3:26   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
3:28   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
3:33   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
3:35   David Beatty misses two point layup  
3:40   Ronald Polite turnover (lost ball) (Scott Spencer steals)  
3:49 +1 Jared Kimbrough makes regular free throw 1 of 1 18-33
3:49 +1 Javon Greene makes technical free throw 2 of 2 17-33
3:49 +1 Javon Greene makes technical free throw 1 of 2 17-32
3:49   Ashley Howard technical foul  
3:49   TV timeout  
3:49   Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)  
3:49 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup 17-31
3:51   Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound  
3:51   AJ Wilson blocks Sherif Kenney's two point layup  
3:53   Jamal Hartwell II turnover (lost ball)  
4:06   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
4:08   Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot  
4:18   Javon Greene turnover (bad pass)  
4:23 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point dunk 15-31
4:23   Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound  
4:33   Jack Clark misses two point jump shot  
4:35   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
4:37   Jared Kimbrough blocks Jordan Miller's two point jump shot  
4:51   Jhamir Brickus turnover  
4:51   Jhamir Brickus offensive foul  
5:20 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists) 13-31
5:27   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
5:29   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
5:57 +3 Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists) 13-29
6:22 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup 13-26
6:29   Jamal Hartwell II turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
6:40 +2 Sherif Kenney makes two point layup 11-26
7:05 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point tip shot 9-26
7:11   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
7:13   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
7:33 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup 9-24
7:47   Explorers 30 second timeout  
7:48 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point tip shot 7-24
7:55   Jordan Miller offensive rebound  
7:57   Josh Oduro misses two point layup  
8:06   Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)  
8:22 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point hook shot 7-22
8:51 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point jump shot 7-20
9:01   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
9:03   Jordan Miller misses two point layup  
9:10   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
9:12   David Beatty misses two point jump shot  
9:26   Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass)  
9:48   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
9:50   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
10:07   Explorers offensive rebound  
10:09   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
10:23   AJ Wilson turnover  
10:23   AJ Wilson offensive foul (David Beatty draws the foul)  
10:44   Jared Kimbrough turnover  
10:44   Jared Kimbrough offensive foul  
10:58 +1 AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-20
10:58 +1 AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-19
10:58   Jack Clark shooting foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
11:00   Jhamir Brickus personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
11:15   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
11:17   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
11:22   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
11:24   Jamal Hartwell II misses two point layup  
11:37   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
11:39   Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot  
11:48   TV timeout  
11:48   Explorers offensive rebound  
11:50   AJ Wilson blocks Sherif Kenney's two point layup  
12:12 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup 5-18
12:27   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
12:29   Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot  
12:34   Scott Spencer offensive rebound  
12:36   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
12:59   Josh Oduro turnover  
12:59   Josh Oduro offensive foul  
13:04   Sherif Kenney turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)  
13:15 +1 Jamal Hartwell II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-16
13:15 +1 Jamal Hartwell II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-15
13:15   Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)  
13:41   Ayinde Hikim turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)  
14:00   Jordan Miller turnover (bad pass)  
14:10   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
14:12   Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup  
14:26 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point tip shot 5-14
14:26   Javon Greene offensive rebound  
14:26   Javon Greene misses two point layup  
