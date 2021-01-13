LSALLE
GMASON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:15
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|5:17
|
|Christian Ray misses three point jump shot
|5:21
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|5:23
|
|Clifton Moore blocks AJ Wilson's two point jump shot
|5:42
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|5:44
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|5:51
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|5:53
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|6:06
|
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point jump shot
|42-61
|6:19
|
|+1
|Javon Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-61
|6:19
|
|+1
|Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-60
|6:19
|
|Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|6:23
|
|Sherif Kenney turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|6:32
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|6:34
|
|Ronald Polite misses three point jump shot
|6:49
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|6:51
|
|David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|7:05
|
|Javon Greene turnover (lost ball) (Christian Ray steals)
|7:14
|
|+1
|Christian Ray makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-59
|7:14
|
|TV timeout
|7:14
|
|Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|7:14
|
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point layup
|39-59
|7:22
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|7:24
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|
|+3
|Clifton Moore makes three point jump shot (Jack Clark assists)
|37-59
|7:54
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot
|34-59
|8:12
|
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point tip shot
|34-57
|8:18
|
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|8:20
|
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|8:31
|
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point floating jump shot
|32-57
|8:47
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point layup (Clifton Moore assists)
|32-55
|9:05
|
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point jump shot (Ronald Polite assists)
|30-55
|9:09
|
|Sherif Kenney personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|9:24
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|9:26
|
|Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
|9:49
|
|+2
|Jamal Hartwell II makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|30-53
|9:59
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|10:01
|
|Sherif Kenney misses two point jump shot
|10:08
|
|Explorers offensive rebound
|10:10
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|10:10
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|10:10
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|10:31
|
|Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|10:33
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|10:38
|
|AJ Wilson personal foul
|10:48
|
|Tyler Kolek personal foul
|11:03
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|11:05
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|11:27
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|11:29
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|11:48
|
|Greg Calixte misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:48
|
|Greg Calixte misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:48
|
|TV timeout
|11:48
|
|Jared Kimbrough shooting foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)
|12:01
|
|+1
|Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-51
|12:01
|
|Javon Greene shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|12:01
|
|+2
|Sherif Kenney makes two point layup
|29-51
|12:08
|
|Sherif Kenney defensive rebound
|12:10
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|12:20
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|12:22
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|12:23
|
|Jamal Hartwell II personal foul (Scott Spencer draws the foul)
|12:45
|
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point jump shot
|27-51
|13:03
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|13:05
|
|Josh Oduro blocks Jared Kimbrough's two point layup
|13:22
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|13:24
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|13:35
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|13:37
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|13:50
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|13:52
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|14:20
|
|+2
|Sherif Kenney makes two point layup
|27-49
|14:37
|
|TV timeout
|14:37
|
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|14:38
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists)
|25-49
|14:44
|
|Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|14:46
|
|Christian Ray misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|25-47
|15:09
|
|Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|15:28
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|15:30
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|15:49
|
|TV timeout
|15:54
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|15:56
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|16:16
|
|Javon Greene turnover (bad pass)
|16:30
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|16:32
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|16:38
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|16:40
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|16:44
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|16:46
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot
|25-45
|17:11
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
|17:19
|
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|17:21
|
|David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Josh Oduro assists)
|25-43
|17:55
|
|Anwar Gill personal foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|17:55
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|17:57
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot
|18:19
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Josh Oduro assists)
|25-41
|18:27
|
|Jack Clark turnover (bad pass)
|18:31
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|18:33
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|19:00
|
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|25-39
|19:07
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|19:09
|
|Jack Clark blocks Jordan Miller's two point layup
|19:33
|
|Jack Clark turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|19:37
|
|Explorers offensive rebound
|19:39
|
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point layup
|19:39
|
|Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound
|19:41
|
|Josh Oduro blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup
|0:03
|
|Javon Greene turnover (lost ball) (David Beatty steals)
|0:15
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|0:17
|
|Sherif Kenney misses two point jump shot
|0:32
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup
|23-39
|0:38
|
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|0:40
|
|Javon Greene misses two point layup
|0:51
|
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point layup (David Beatty assists)
|23-37
|1:01
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|1:03
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|1:01
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|1:08
|
|Patriots offensive rebound
|1:10
|
|Christian Ray blocks Josh Oduro's two point jump shot
|1:28
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|1:30
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|1:52
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Josh Oduro assists)
|21-37
|2:12
|
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot
|21-35
|2:37
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot
|18-35
|2:45
|
|Sherif Kenney turnover
|2:45
|
|Sherif Kenney offensive foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|2:49
|
|Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Sherif Kenney steals)
|2:58
|
|Jack Clark turnover (bad pass)
|2:58
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|3:00
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|3:15
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|3:17
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|3:26
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|3:28
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|3:35
|
|David Beatty misses two point layup
|3:40
|
|Ronald Polite turnover (lost ball) (Scott Spencer steals)
|3:49
|
|+1
|Jared Kimbrough makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-33
|3:49
|
|+1
|Javon Greene makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|17-33
|3:49
|
|+1
|Javon Greene makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|17-32
|3:49
|
|Ashley Howard technical foul
|3:49
|
|TV timeout
|3:49
|
|Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)
|3:49
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup
|17-31
|3:51
|
|Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound
|3:51
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Sherif Kenney's two point layup
|3:53
|
|Jamal Hartwell II turnover (lost ball)
|4:06
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|4:08
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|4:18
|
|Javon Greene turnover (bad pass)
|4:23
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point dunk
|15-31
|4:23
|
|Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound
|4:33
|
|Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
|4:35
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|4:37
|
|Jared Kimbrough blocks Jordan Miller's two point jump shot
|4:51
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover
|4:51
|
|Jhamir Brickus offensive foul
|5:20
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|13-31
|5:27
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|5:29
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|
|+3
|Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|13-29
|6:22
|
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
|13-26
|6:29
|
|Jamal Hartwell II turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|6:40
|
|+2
|Sherif Kenney makes two point layup
|11-26
|7:05
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point tip shot
|9-26
|7:11
|
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|7:13
|
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup
|9-24
|7:47
|
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|7:48
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point tip shot
|7-24
|7:55
|
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|7:57
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|8:06
|
|Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|8:22
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point hook shot
|7-22
|8:51
|
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point jump shot
|7-20
|9:01
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|9:03
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|9:10
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|9:12
|
|David Beatty misses two point jump shot
|9:26
|
|Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass)
|9:48
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|9:50
|
|David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|
|Explorers offensive rebound
|10:09
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|
|AJ Wilson turnover
|10:23
|
|AJ Wilson offensive foul (David Beatty draws the foul)
|10:44
|
|Jared Kimbrough turnover
|10:44
|
|Jared Kimbrough offensive foul
|10:58
|
|+1
|AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-20
|10:58
|
|+1
|AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-19
|10:58
|
|Jack Clark shooting foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|11:00
|
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|11:15
|
|Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|11:17
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|11:24
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses two point layup
|11:37
|
|Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|11:48
|
|TV timeout
|11:48
|
|Explorers offensive rebound
|11:50
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Sherif Kenney's two point layup
|12:12
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|5-18
|12:27
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|12:29
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|12:34
|
|Scott Spencer offensive rebound
|12:36
|
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|12:59
|
|Josh Oduro turnover
|12:59
|
|Josh Oduro offensive foul
|13:04
|
|Sherif Kenney turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|13:15
|
|+1
|Jamal Hartwell II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-16
|13:15
|
|+1
|Jamal Hartwell II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-15
|13:15
|
|Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)
|13:41
|
|Ayinde Hikim turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|14:00
|
|Jordan Miller turnover (bad pass)
|14:10
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|14:12
|
|Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup
|14:26
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point tip shot
|5-14
|14:26
|
|Javon Greene offensive rebound
|14:26
|
|Javon Greene misses two point layup
|14:35