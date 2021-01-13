RI
UMASS

2nd Half
RI
Rams
16
UMASS
Minutemen
22

Time Team Play Score
9:41   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Noah Fernandes steals)  
9:52   Noah Fernandes turnover (bad pass)  
10:18   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
10:18   Fatts Russell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:18   Fatts Russell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:18   Noah Fernandes shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
10:18   Noah Fernandes turnover (bad pass) (Fatts Russell steals)  
10:20   TV timeout  
10:20   Rams 30 second timeout  
10:21 +3 Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 47-59
10:32 +1 Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-59
10:32 +1 Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-58
10:32   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
10:44 +1 Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-57
10:44   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:44   Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
11:01   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
11:03   Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
11:13   Makhel Mitchell turnover (traveling)  
11:34 +3 Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Dibaji Walker assists) 43-57
11:47   TV timeout  
11:48   Minutemen defensive rebound  
11:50   Fatts Russell misses two point layup  
12:05 +3 T.J. Weeks makes three point jump shot (Ronnie DeGray III assists) 43-54
12:39 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup (Ishmael Leggett assists) 43-51
12:47   Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound  
12:49   Malik Martin misses three point jump shot  
13:04   Rams offensive rebound  
13:06   D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot  
13:10 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-51
13:10   Allen Betrand shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
13:10   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
13:21   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
14:22   Ronnie DeGray III misses three point jump shot  
15:05   Noah Fernandes turnover (bad pass) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)  
15:19   Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Carl Pierre steals)  
15:19   Jump ball. Antwan Walker vs. Carl Pierre (Carl Pierre gains possession)  
15:43 +1 Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-47
15:43 +1 Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-46
15:43   TV timeout  
15:43   Antwan Walker shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
15:53   Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Dibaji Walker steals)  
16:08 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists) 41-45
16:35 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point jump shot (Allen Betrand assists) 41-42
16:55 +1 Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-42
16:55   Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:55   Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
16:55   Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)  
17:04   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
17:06   Dibaji Walker blocks Jeremy Sheppard's three point jump shot  
17:12   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
17:14   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
17:22   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
17:24   Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
17:55 +1 Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-41
17:55 +1 Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-40
17:55   Allen Betrand shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)  
18:12 +3 Antwan Walker makes three point jump shot 39-39
18:24   Ronnie DeGray III turnover (lost ball) (Allen Betrand steals)  
18:46 +3 Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 36-39
19:06 +2 Dibaji Walker makes two point layup (Tre Mitchell assists) 33-39
19:26 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 33-37
19:31   Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound  
19:33   Noah Fernandes misses two point jump shot  
19:42   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
19:44   Antwan Walker misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
RI
Rams
31
UMASS
Minutemen
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Minutemen offensive rebound  
0:01   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
0:02   Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (T.J. Weeks steals)  
0:08 +2 T.J. Weeks makes two point layup (Ronnie DeGray III assists) 31-37
0:14   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
0:16   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
0:22   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
0:24   Noah Fernandes blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup  
0:48 +1 Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-35
0:48   Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:48   Malik Martin shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
0:49   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
0:49   Jump ball. Mark Gasperini vs. Makhel Mitchell (Mark Gasperini gains possession)  
0:49   Mark Gasperini offensive rebound  
0:51   Noah Fernandes misses two point jump shot  
1:04   Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass) (T.J. Weeks steals)  
1:06   Noah Fernandes turnover (traveling)  
1:06   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
1:08   Malik Martin misses two point layup  
1:14   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
1:16   Ishmael Leggett misses two point layup  
1:24   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
1:26   T.J. Weeks misses two point layup  
1:53 +1 Malik Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-34
1:53   Malik Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:53   Mark Gasperini shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)  
1:54   Rams offensive rebound  
1:56   Dibaji Walker blocks Fatts Russell's two point layup  
1:58   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
2:00   Mark Gasperini misses two point layup  
2:06   Mark Gasperini offensive rebound  
2:08   Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot  
2:27 +1 Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-34
2:27 +1 Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-34
2:27   Carl Pierre shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)  
2:27   Jalen Carey offensive rebound  
2:29   Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot  
2:57   Jovohn Garcia turnover (lost ball) (Ishmael Leggett steals)  
3:12 +3 Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists) 28-34
3:20   TV timeout  
3:20   Jovohn Garcia personal foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)  
3:24   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
3:26   Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot  
3:39   Dibaji Walker defensive rebound  
3:41   Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot  
3:48 +2 Carl Pierre makes two point layup 25-34
3:57   Carl Pierre offensive rebound  
3:59   Malik Martin blocks Jovohn Garcia's two point layup  
4:27 +2 D.J. Johnson makes two point dunk (Fatts Russell assists) 25-32
4:51 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup 23-32
5:12 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup (Antwan Walker assists) 23-30
5:32 +3 Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 21-30
5:39   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
5:41   Antwan Walker misses two point jump shot  
5:51   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
5:53   Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot  
6:15   Allen Betrand turnover (bad pass)  
6:41 +2 Dibaji Walker makes two point layup 21-27
6:57 +1 Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-25
6:57   Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
6:57 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Allen Betrand assists) 20-25
7:20 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-25
7:20 +1 Jovohn Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-24
7:20   Allen Betrand shooting foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
7:23   Allen Betrand turnover (lost ball) (Jovohn Garcia steals)  
7:35 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Carl Pierre assists) 18-23
7:45   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
7:47   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
7:57 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-21
7:57   Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:57   TV timeout  
7:57   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
8:21 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (D.J. Johnson assists) 18-20
8:44   Rams 30 second timeout  
8:55   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
8:57   Jovohn Garcia misses two point layup  
9:05   Mark Gasperini defensive rebound  
9:07   Jovohn Garcia blocks Jermaine Harris's two point jump shot  
9:19 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup 16-20
9:26   Jermaine Harris personal foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)  
9:37 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point putback dunk 16-18
9:41   Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound  
9:43   Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot  
10:08   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
10:10   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
10:32   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
10:34   Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot  
10:54 +2 Noah Fernandes makes two point dunk 14-18
11:02   Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball) (Noah Fernandes steals)  
11:10 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point layup (Ronnie DeGray III assists) 14-16
11:17   Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass) (Ronnie DeGray III steals)  
11:41   Rams defensive rebound  
11:43   Ronnie DeGray III misses three point jump shot  
11:59   TV timeout  
11:59   Jeremy Sheppard turnover  
11:59   Jeremy Sheppard offensive foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
12:13   T.J. Weeks turnover (lost ball)  
12:27 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-14
12:27 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-14
12:27   Carl Pierre shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
12:31   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
12:33   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
12:59 +1 Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-14
12:59   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:59   Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
13:20 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists) 11-14
13:37 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 11-12
13:49   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
13:51   Tre Mitchell misses two point layup  
14:11 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup 9-12
14:36 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 7-12
14:41   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
14:43   Allen Betrand misses two point jump shot  
15:01   Dibaji Walker turnover (traveling)  
15:21   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
15:23   Allen Betrand misses two point layup  
15:36   TV timeout  
15:36   Tre Mitchell personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
15:37   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
15:39   Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot  
15:57   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
15:59   Dibaji Walker blocks Fatts Russell's two point layup  
16:07   Allen Betrand defensive rebound  
16:09   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
16:26 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point layup 7-9
16:53 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup (Tre Mitchell assists) 5-9
17:11 +3 Antwan Walker makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 5-7
17:16   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
17:18   Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot  
17:28   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
17:30   Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot  
17:46 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup 2-7
17:51   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
17:53   Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
18:07   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
18:09   Dibaji Walker blocks Jeremy Sheppard's two point layup  
18:17   Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound  
18:19   Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
18:26   Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Tre Mitchell steals)  
18:41 +2 Carl Pierre makes two point layup (Tre Mitchell assists) 2-5
18:50   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
18:52   Noah Fernandes blocks Fatts Russell's two point jump shot  
19:09 +1 Noah Fernandes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-3
19:09   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Noah Fernandes draws the foul)  
19:13 +2 Noah Fernandes makes two point jump shot (Carl Pierre assists) 2-2
19:35 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup 2-0
19:39   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
19:41   Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup  
20:00   Makhel Mitchell vs. Tre Mitchell (Antwan Walker gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 47 59
Field Goals 17-44 (38.6%) 20-44 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 5-12 (41.7%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 28 24
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 18 18
Team 3 2
Assists 12 14
Steals 4 13
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 16 8
Fouls 12 9
Technicals 0 0
22
M. Mitchell C
13 PTS, 2 REB
13
R. DeGray III F
14 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
away team logo Rhode Island 6-6
home team logo Massachusetts 3-3
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, Massachusetts
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, Massachusetts
Team Stats
Rhode Island 6-6 73.8 PPG 40.8 RPG 10.8 APG
Massachusetts 3-3 86.2 PPG 39.3 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
00
M. Mitchell C 6.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 0.6 APG 55.0 FG%
00
R. DeGray III F 7.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.0 APG 67.9 FG%
Top Scorers
22
M. Mitchell C 13 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
13
R. DeGray III F 14 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
38.6 FG% 45.5
41.7 3PT FG% 25.0
61.5 FT% 82.4