0:27
Quinten Post defensive rebound
0:29
D.J. Stewart Jr. blocks Savion Flagg's two point layup
0:46
Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
0:48
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
0:54
Quinten Post defensive rebound
0:56
Kevin Marfo misses two point layup
1:14
Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
1:16
Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
1:24
+1
Quenton Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-33
1:24
+1
Quenton Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-33
1:24
Tolu Smith shooting foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
1:55
+2
Deivon Smith makes two point dunk
21-33
2:00
Quenton Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Deivon Smith steals)
2:14
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point layup
21-31
2:47
+2
Hassan Diarra makes two point layup (Savion Flagg assists)
21-29
2:59
Iverson Molinar turnover (bad pass)
3:18
Bulldogs defensive rebound
3:20
Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot
3:22
LaDamien Bradford offensive rebound
3:24
Jonathan Aku misses two point layup
3:34
TV timeout
3:35
Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
4:09
+2
Jonathan Aku makes two point layup (Savion Flagg assists)
19-29
4:21
Deivon Smith personal foul
4:32
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
17-29
4:50
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
4:52
Savion Flagg misses two point jump shot
5:01
Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
5:03
Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
5:27
+2
Quenton Jackson makes two point layup (Hassan Diarra assists)
17-27
5:30
Abdul Ado personal foul (Jonathan Aku draws the foul)
5:54
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point layup
15-27
6:11
+2
Jonathan Aku makes two point layup
15-25
5:54
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point layup
15-27
6:43
+3
Iverson Molinar makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
13-25
6:51
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
6:53
Tolu Smith blocks Emanuel Miller's two point layup
7:09
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point putback layup
13-22
7:14
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
7:16
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
7:34
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
7:36
Andre Gordon misses two point jump shot
7:44
Jalen Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Andre Gordon steals)
7:58
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
8:00
Jay Jay Chandler misses two point layup
8:15
Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
8:17
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
8:46
Jay Jay Chandler turnover (traveling)
9:00
Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
9:02
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point layup
9:24
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
9:24
Emanuel Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:24
+1
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-20
9:24
Cameron Matthews shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
9:39
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover
9:39
D.J. Stewart Jr. offensive foul (Jay Jay Chandler draws the foul)
9:47
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
9:49
Hayden Hefner misses three point jump shot
9:52
Quinten Post personal foul
9:59
Tolu Smith turnover (bad pass) (Andre Gordon steals)
10:19
Andre Gordon turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Stewart Jr. steals)
10:38
+3
Cameron Matthews makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
12-20
11:01
Quenton Jackson turnover (bad pass)
11:01
Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
11:01
Hassan Diarra blocks Cameron Matthews's two point layup
11:15
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
11:15
Cameron Matthews misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:15
Cameron Matthews misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:15
Hassan Diarra personal foul (Cameron Matthews draws the foul)
11:15
Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
11:17
Deivon Smith misses two point layup
11:19
Emanuel Miller turnover (bad pass) (Deivon Smith steals)
11:25
+2
Cameron Matthews makes two point layup
12-17
11:40
Jay Jay Chandler personal foul (Deivon Smith draws the foul)
12:03
+2
Kevin Marfo makes two point layup
12-15
12:29
+3
Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
10-15
12:36
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
12:38
Quinten Post blocks Jay Jay Chandler's two point layup
12:53
+2
Quinten Post makes two point tip shot
10-12
12:56
Quinten Post offensive rebound
12:58
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
13:19
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
13:21
Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot
13:37
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point layup
10-10
13:46
Bulldogs offensive rebound
13:48
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
14:06
+2
Andre Gordon makes two point jump shot
10-8
14:17
Andre Gordon defensive rebound
14:19
Jalen Johnson misses two point layup
14:23
Jalen Johnson offensive rebound
14:25
Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot
14:36
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
14:38
Jay Jay Chandler misses two point layup
14:53
+1
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-8
14:53
Iverson Molinar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:53
Jonathan Aku personal foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
15:22
TV timeout
15:22
Savion Flagg turnover (traveling)
15:25
Savion Flagg offensive rebound
15:27
Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
15:49
+3
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
8-7
15:55
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
15:57
Jay Jay Chandler misses two point layup
16:11
Iverson Molinar turnover (bad pass)
16:24
+3
Jay Jay Chandler makes three point pullup jump shot
8-4
16:40
Aggies defensive rebound
16:42
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
17:12
+2
Jay Jay Chandler makes two point driving layup (Hassan Diarra assists)
5-4
17:16
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Hassan Diarra steals)
17:32
+1
Jonathan Aku makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-4
17:32
Jonathan Aku misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:32
Abdul Ado shooting foul (Jonathan Aku draws the foul)
18:06
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot
2-4
18:19
Emanuel Miller personal foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
18:19
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
18:21
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
18:27
Andre Gordon personal foul
18:48
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
18:50
Jonathan Aku misses two point jump shot
19:12
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot
2-2
19:38
+2
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Hassan Diarra assists)
2-0
20:00
Andre Gordon vs. Tolu Smith (Hassan Diarra gains possession)
