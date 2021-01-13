VCU
GWASH

2nd Half
VCU
Rams
43
GWASH
Colonials
42

Time Team Play Score
0:14 +2 James Bishop makes two point driving layup 84-77
0:21 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 84-75
0:21 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 83-75
0:21   Chase Paar personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
0:25   Jamir Watkins defensive rebound  
0:27   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
0:29   Vince Williams turnover (out of bounds)  
0:29 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2 82-75
0:29 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2 82-74
0:29   Jamir Watkins personal foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)  
0:31   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
0:33   James Bishop misses two point driving layup  
0:41 +2 Vince Williams makes two point layup (Jamir Watkins assists) 82-73
0:50 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point dunk (Tyler Brelsford assists) 80-73
1:04 +2 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point driving layup (Vince Williams assists) 80-71
1:06 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 78-71
1:06 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 78-70
1:06   Jamir Watkins personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
1:08   James Bishop defensive rebound  
1:10   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
1:15   James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Hason Ward steals)  
1:36 +2 Hason Ward makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 78-69
2:01 +3 Sloan Seymour makes three point pullup jump shot (James Bishop assists) 76-69
2:15   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
2:17   Hason Ward misses two point floating jump shot  
2:30   Matt Moyer turnover (traveling)  
2:45   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
2:47   Jamir Watkins misses two point floating jump shot  
3:02   TV timeout  
3:02   Rams 30 second timeout  
3:09   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
3:11   Matt Moyer misses two point turnaround jump shot  
3:33   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Chase Paar steals)  
3:48 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point tip shot 76-66
3:51   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
3:53   Chase Paar misses two point layup  
4:10   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass)  
4:15   James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
4:29   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Matt Moyer steals)  
4:52 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 76-64
4:52 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 76-63
4:52   Corey Douglas shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
5:07 +2 Jamir Watkins makes two point dunk (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 76-62
5:21   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
5:21   James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:21   Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
5:42 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point dunk (Vince Williams assists) 74-62
5:49   Vince Williams offensive rebound  
5:51   Vince Williams misses two point jump shot  
6:10 +3 Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (Matt Moyer assists) 72-62
6:15   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
6:17   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
6:30   Chase Paar turnover (double dribble)  
6:44   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
6:44   Corey Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:44 +1 Corey Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 72-59
6:44   Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Corey Douglas draws the foul)  
6:44   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
6:46   Vince Williams misses two point driving layup  
6:59   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
6:59   Chase Paar misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:59 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2 71-59
6:59   TV timeout  
6:59   Corey Douglas shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
7:22 +2 Jamir Watkins makes two point finger roll layup 71-58
7:40 +2 James Bishop makes two point step back jump shot 69-58
7:53   Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound  
7:55   KeShawn Curry misses three point jump shot  
8:09 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 69-56
8:09 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 69-55
8:09   Jamir Watkins shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
8:26 +2 Jamir Watkins makes two point pullup jump shot 69-54
8:38 +3 Tyler Brelsford makes three point jump shot (Chase Paar assists) 67-54
8:55 +2 Jamir Watkins makes two point driving layup 67-51
9:13   Chase Paar turnover (lost ball)  
9:34 +2 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point driving layup 65-51
9:48 +2 James Bishop makes two point pullup jump shot 63-51
10:00   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
10:02   Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot  
10:17 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-49
10:17 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-48
10:17   Jimmy Clark III shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
10:27 +1 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1 63-47
10:27   Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)  
10:28 +2 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point turnaround jump shot 62-47
10:38 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point driving dunk 60-47
10:42   Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (lost ball) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)  
10:52   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
10:52   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:52   Mikeal Brown-Jones shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)  
10:52 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot 60-45
10:59   KeShawn Curry personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
11:11   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound  
11:13   Hason Ward blocks James Bishop's two point driving layup  
11:27 +2 Hason Ward makes two point dunk (KeShawn Curry assists) 60-43
11:32   KeShawn Curry defensive rebound  
11:34   Hason Ward blocks Tyler Brelsford's two point driving layup  
12:00   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
12:02   Hason Ward misses two point dunk  
12:20   TV timeout  
12:20   Colonials 30 second timeout  
12:20   Rams defensive rebound  
12:22   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
12:29   KeShawn Curry turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Brelsford steals)  
12:34   KeShawn Curry defensive rebound  
12:36   James Bishop misses two point floating jump shot  
12:47 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot 58-43
12:53   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
12:55   James Bishop misses two point layup  
13:03   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
13:05   Tyler Brelsford blocks KeShawn Curry's two point layup  
13:25   Hunter Dean personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
13:26   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
13:28   Hason Ward blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup  
13:47 +2 KeShawn Curry makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 55-43
13:52   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
13:54   Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot  
14:19   Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound  
14:21   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:24   Hunter Dean personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
14:35   Tyler Brelsford personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
14:52 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point driving layup 53-43
14:56   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass) (Matt Moyer steals)  
15:06   Lincoln Ball turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
15:30 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-41
15:30   Vince Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:31   Chase Paar shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
15:41 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point putback layup 52-41
15:42   Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound  
15:48   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
15:50   James Bishop misses two point pullup jump shot  
16:07   Tyler Brelsford turnover  
16:07   Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul  
16:23 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 52-39
16:28   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
16:30   Matt Moyer misses two point layup  
16:37   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
16:39   Levi Stockard III blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup  
16:47 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 49-39
17:00 +2 Chase Paar makes two point driving dunk (Tyler Brelsford assists) 47-39
17:15   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
17:15   Nah'Shon Hyland misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:15 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-37
17:16   Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
17:45 +2 Chase Paar makes two point driving hook shot 46-37
18:06   TV timeout  
18:06 +2 Vince Williams makes two point driving layup 46-35
18:29   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
18:31   James Bishop misses two point pullup jump shot  
18:31 +3 Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 44-35
18:31   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
18:31   Matt Moyer misses three point jump shot  
18:31   Levi Stockard III turnover (lost ball) (Lincoln Ball steals)  
18:59   Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Levi Stockard III steals)  
19:09   Corey Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)  
19:25   Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
19:30   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
19:32   Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's two point layup  
19:36   Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  

1st Half
VCU
Rams
41
GWASH
Colonials
35

Time Team Play Score
0:03   Colonials turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:03   Colonials offensive rebound  
0:04   James Bishop misses two point driving layup  
0:32 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-35
0:32 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-35
0:32 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes technical free throw 2 of 2 39-35
0:32 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes technical free throw 1 of 2 38-35
0:32   Colonials technical foul  
0:32   Ricky Lindo Jr. personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)  
0:34   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
0:36   James Bishop misses two point pullup jump shot  
0:44   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
0:44   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:44 +1 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-35
0:44   Tyler Brelsford personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)  
0:46   Tyler Brelsford turnover (bad pass) (KeShawn Curry steals)  
1:00   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:00   Rams offensive rebound  
1:02   Matt Moyer blocks KeShawn Curry's two point dunk  
1:31 +1 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-35
1:31   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:31   Mikeal Brown-Jones shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)  
1:41   KeShawn Curry turnover (out of bounds)  
1:57 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 3 of 3 36-34
1:57 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 3 36-33
1:57 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 3 36-32
1:57   Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
2:12   Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound  
2:12   Hason Ward misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:12 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-31
2:12   TV timeout  
2:12   Noel Brown personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)  
2:12   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
2:13   Tyler Brelsford misses two point pullup jump shot  
2:26   Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound  
2:28   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
2:52 +3 James Bishop makes three point jump shot (Noel Brown assists) 35-31
3:21 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 35-28
3:25   James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
3:44   Noel Brown defensive rebound  
3:46   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
3:54   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
