VCU
GWASH
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:14
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point driving layup
|84-77
|0:21
|
|+1
|Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-75
|0:21
|
|+1
|Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|83-75
|0:21
|
|Chase Paar personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|0:25
|
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|0:27
|
|James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|0:29
|
|Vince Williams turnover (out of bounds)
|0:29
|
|+1
|Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|82-75
|0:29
|
|+1
|Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|82-74
|0:29
|
|Jamir Watkins personal foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
|0:31
|
|Matt Moyer offensive rebound
|0:33
|
|James Bishop misses two point driving layup
|0:41
|
|+2
|Vince Williams makes two point layup (Jamir Watkins assists)
|82-73
|0:50
|
|+2
|Matt Moyer makes two point dunk (Tyler Brelsford assists)
|80-73
|1:04
|
|+2
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point driving layup (Vince Williams assists)
|80-71
|1:06
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-71
|1:06
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-70
|1:06
|
|Jamir Watkins personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|1:08
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|1:10
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|1:15
|
|James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Hason Ward steals)
|1:36
|
|+2
|Hason Ward makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|78-69
|2:01
|
|+3
|Sloan Seymour makes three point pullup jump shot (James Bishop assists)
|76-69
|2:15
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|2:17
|
|Hason Ward misses two point floating jump shot
|2:30
|
|Matt Moyer turnover (traveling)
|2:45
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|2:47
|
|Jamir Watkins misses two point floating jump shot
|3:02
|
|TV timeout
|3:02
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|3:09
|
|Hason Ward defensive rebound
|3:11
|
|Matt Moyer misses two point turnaround jump shot
|3:33
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Chase Paar steals)
|3:48
|
|+2
|Matt Moyer makes two point tip shot
|76-66
|3:51
|
|Matt Moyer offensive rebound
|3:53
|
|Chase Paar misses two point layup
|4:10
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass)
|4:15
|
|James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|4:29
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Matt Moyer steals)
|4:52
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-64
|4:52
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|76-63
|4:52
|
|Corey Douglas shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|5:07
|
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point dunk (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|76-62
|5:21
|
|Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|5:21
|
|James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:21
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|5:42
|
|+2
|Corey Douglas makes two point dunk (Vince Williams assists)
|74-62
|5:49
|
|Vince Williams offensive rebound
|5:51
|
|Vince Williams misses two point jump shot
|6:10
|
|+3
|Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (Matt Moyer assists)
|72-62
|6:15
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|6:17
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|6:30
|
|Chase Paar turnover (double dribble)
|6:44
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|6:44
|
|Corey Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:44
|
|+1
|Corey Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-59
|6:44
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Corey Douglas draws the foul)
|6:44
|
|Corey Douglas offensive rebound
|6:46
|
|Vince Williams misses two point driving layup
|6:59
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|6:59
|
|Chase Paar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:59
|
|+1
|Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-59
|6:59
|
|TV timeout
|6:59
|
|Corey Douglas shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
|7:22
|
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point finger roll layup
|71-58
|7:40
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point step back jump shot
|69-58
|7:53
|
|Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|KeShawn Curry misses three point jump shot
|8:09
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-56
|8:09
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-55
|8:09
|
|Jamir Watkins shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|8:26
|
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point pullup jump shot
|69-54
|8:38
|
|+3
|Tyler Brelsford makes three point jump shot (Chase Paar assists)
|67-54
|8:55
|
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point driving layup
|67-51
|9:13
|
|Chase Paar turnover (lost ball)
|9:34
|
|+2
|Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point driving layup
|65-51
|9:48
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point pullup jump shot
|63-51
|10:00
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|10:02
|
|Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|10:17
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-49
|10:17
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-48
|10:17
|
|Jimmy Clark III shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|10:27
|
|+1
|Mikeal Brown-Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|63-47
|10:27
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)
|10:28
|
|+2
|Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point turnaround jump shot
|62-47
|10:38
|
|+2
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point driving dunk
|60-47
|10:42
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (lost ball) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)
|10:52
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|10:52
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:52
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)
|10:52
|
|+2
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|60-45
|10:59
|
|KeShawn Curry personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|11:11
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|11:13
|
|Hason Ward blocks James Bishop's two point driving layup
|11:27
|
|+2
|Hason Ward makes two point dunk (KeShawn Curry assists)
|60-43
|11:32
|
|KeShawn Curry defensive rebound
|11:34
|
|Hason Ward blocks Tyler Brelsford's two point driving layup
|12:00
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|12:02
|
|Hason Ward misses two point dunk
|12:20
|
|TV timeout
|12:20
|
|Colonials 30 second timeout
|12:20
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|12:22
|
|James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|
|KeShawn Curry turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Brelsford steals)
|12:34
|
|KeShawn Curry defensive rebound
|12:36
|
|James Bishop misses two point floating jump shot
|12:47
|
|+3
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot
|58-43
|12:53
|
|Vince Williams defensive rebound
|12:55
|
|James Bishop misses two point layup
|13:03
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|13:05
|
|Tyler Brelsford blocks KeShawn Curry's two point layup
|13:25
|
|Hunter Dean personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|13:26
|
|Vince Williams defensive rebound
|13:28
|
|Hason Ward blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup
|13:47
|
|+2
|KeShawn Curry makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|55-43
|13:52
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|13:54
|
|Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|
|Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
|14:21
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|
|Hunter Dean personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|14:35
|
|Tyler Brelsford personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|14:52
|
|+2
|Matt Moyer makes two point driving layup
|53-43
|14:56
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass) (Matt Moyer steals)
|15:06
|
|Lincoln Ball turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
|15:30
|
|+1
|Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-41
|15:30
|
|Vince Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:31
|
|Chase Paar shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|15:41
|
|+2
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point putback layup
|52-41
|15:42
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|15:48
|
|Matt Moyer offensive rebound
|15:50
|
|James Bishop misses two point pullup jump shot
|16:07
|
|Tyler Brelsford turnover
|16:07
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul
|16:23
|
|+3
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists)
|52-39
|16:28
|
|Vince Williams defensive rebound
|16:30
|
|Matt Moyer misses two point layup
|16:37
|
|Chase Paar offensive rebound
|16:39
|
|Levi Stockard III blocks Matt Moyer's two point layup
|16:47
|
|+2
|Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|49-39
|17:00
|
|+2
|Chase Paar makes two point driving dunk (Tyler Brelsford assists)
|47-39
|17:15
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|17:15
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:15
|
|+1
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-37
|17:16
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
|17:45
|
|+2
|Chase Paar makes two point driving hook shot
|46-37
|18:06
|
|TV timeout
|18:06
|
|+2
|Vince Williams makes two point driving layup
|46-35
|18:29
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|18:31
|
|James Bishop misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:31
|
|+3
|Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
|44-35
|18:31
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|18:31
|
|Matt Moyer misses three point jump shot
|18:31
|
|Levi Stockard III turnover (lost ball) (Lincoln Ball steals)
|18:59
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Levi Stockard III steals)
|19:09
|
|Corey Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)
|19:25
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|19:30
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|19:32
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's two point layup
|19:36
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|0:03
|
|Colonials turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:03
|
|Colonials offensive rebound
|0:04
|
|James Bishop misses two point driving layup
|0:32
|
|+1
|Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-35
|0:32
|
|+1
|Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-35
|0:32
|
|+1
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|39-35
|0:32
|
|+1
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|38-35
|0:32
|
|Colonials technical foul
|0:32
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|0:34
|
|Hason Ward defensive rebound
|0:36
|
|James Bishop misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:44
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|0:44
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:44
|
|+1
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-35
|0:44
|
|Tyler Brelsford personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|0:46
|
|Tyler Brelsford turnover (bad pass) (KeShawn Curry steals)
|1:00
|
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:46
|
|Tyler Brelsford turnover (bad pass) (KeShawn Curry steals)
|1:00
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|1:02
|
|Matt Moyer blocks KeShawn Curry's two point dunk
|1:31
|
|+1
|Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-35
|1:00
|
|Matt Moyer blocks KeShawn Curry's two point dunk
|1:31
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:31
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)
|1:41
|
|KeShawn Curry turnover (out of bounds)
|1:57
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|36-34
|1:57
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|36-33
|1:57
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|36-32
|1:57
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|2:12
|
|Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
|2:12
|
|Hason Ward misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:12
|
|+1
|Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-31
|2:12
|
|TV timeout
|2:12
|
|Noel Brown personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|2:12
|
|Hason Ward defensive rebound
|2:13
|
|Tyler Brelsford misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:26
|
|Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
|2:28
|
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|2:52
|
|+3
|James Bishop makes three point jump shot (Noel Brown assists)
|35-31
|3:21
|
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
|35-28
|3:25
|
|James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|3:44
|
|Noel Brown defensive rebound
|3:46
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|3:56
