|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:26
|
|
+1
|
Maurice Calloo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
98-64
|
0:26
|
|
+1
|
Maurice Calloo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
98-63
|
0:26
|
|
|
Jordan Brown shooting foul (Maurice Calloo draws the foul)
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo offensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
1:04
|
|
+3
|
Tibet Gorener makes three point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
|
98-62
|
1:10
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas offensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point putback layup
|
95-62
|
1:42
|
|
|
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses two point putback layup
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Tibet Gorener misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Warith Alatishe makes two point layup (Tariq Silver assists)
|
93-62
|
2:19
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point hook shot
|
93-60
|
2:28
|
|
|
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jordan Brown vs. Warith Alatishe (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe blocks Jordan Brown's two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point floating jump shot
|
91-60
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Tautvilas Tubelis misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
91-58
|
3:00
|
|
|
Tibet Gorener shooting foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Beavers offensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis blocks Gianni Hunt's two point layup
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Thompson steals)
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Joey Potts shooting foul (Dalen Terry draws the foul)
|
|
3:18
|
|
+2
|
Dalen Terry makes two point driving layup
|
91-57
|
3:39
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Joey Potts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:39
|
|
+1
|
Joey Potts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
89-57
|
3:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Tautvilas Tubelis shooting foul (Joey Potts draws the foul)
|
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point layup
|
89-56
|
4:05
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Dalen Terry turnover (lost ball) (Warith Alatishe steals)
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Tibet Gorener defensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas defensive rebound
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:41
|
|
+1
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
87-56
|
4:41
|
|
|
Julien Franklin personal foul (Bennedict Mathurin draws the foul)
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses two point layup
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
+2
|
Jarod Lucas makes two point pullup jump shot
|
86-56
|
5:30
|
|
|
Beavers 30 second timeout
|
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (James Akinjo assists)
|
86-54
|
5:38
|
|
|
Zach Reichle turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
|
|
5:55
|
|
+3
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
|
84-54
|
6:00
|
|
|
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:19
|
|
+3
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
|
81-54
|
6:36
|
|
+2
|
Dearon Tucker makes two point layup (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
78-54
|
6:56
|
|
+1
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
78-52
|
6:56
|
|
+1
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
77-52
|
6:56
|
|
|
Zach Reichle personal foul (Bennedict Mathurin draws the foul)
|
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
76-52
|
7:05
|
|
|
Jordan Brown shooting foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point layup (Zach Reichle assists)
|
76-51
|
7:21
|
|
+3
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
76-49
|
7:38
|
|
+2
|
Zach Reichle makes two point driving layup (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
73-49
|
7:45
|
|
|
Ira Lee turnover (lost ball) (Ethan Thompson steals)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Roman Silva turnover
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Roman Silva offensive foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
James Akinjo makes two point layup
|
73-47
|
8:27
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas turnover (bad pass) (James Akinjo steals)
|
|
8:41
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
71-47
|
8:41
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point hook shot
|
70-47
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point pullup jump shot
|
68-47
|
9:20
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker defensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
+1
|
Zach Reichle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
68-45
|
9:41
|
|
+1
|
Zach Reichle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
68-44
|
9:41
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin shooting foul (Zach Reichle draws the foul)
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Zach Reichle offensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Julien Franklin personal foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|
|
10:05
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
68-43
|
10:05
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
James Akinjo shooting foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
10:22
|
|
+1
|
Christian Koloko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
68-42
|
10:22
|
|
+1
|
Christian Koloko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
67-42
|
10:22
|
|
|
Roman Silva shooting foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
+3
|
Gianni Hunt makes three point jump shot (Zach Reichle assists)
|
66-42
|
10:43
|
|
|
Zach Reichle offensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Christian Koloko blocks Roman Silva's two point hook shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis turnover (bad pass) (Zach Reichle steals)
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Roman Silva turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Roman Silva defensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
+3
|
Zach Reichle makes three point jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
66-39
|
11:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin turnover (lost ball) (Dearon Tucker steals)
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Jump ball. Bennedict Mathurin vs. Dearon Tucker (Beavers gains possession)
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
James Akinjo defensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point driving layup
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Dalen Terry turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Dearon Tucker makes two point layup (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
66-36
|
12:51
|
|
+1
|
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
66-34
|
12:51
|
|
+1
|
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
65-34
|
12:51
|
|
|
Julien Franklin personal foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas offensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker defensive rebound
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Tibet Gorener misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Julien Franklin personal foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|
|
13:55
|
|
+1
|
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
64-34
|
13:55
|
|
|
Jordan Brown shooting foul (Jarod Lucas draws the foul)
|
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Jarod Lucas makes two point driving layup
|
64-33
|
14:14
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
64-31
|
14:14
|
|
|
Julien Franklin shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
14:14
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup
|
63-31
|
14:34
|
|
+3
|
Gianni Hunt makes three point jump shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
61-31
|
14:43
|
|
|
Dalen Terry personal foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Dalen Terry personal foul (Julien Franklin draws the foul)
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
James Akinjo personal foul (Jarod Lucas draws the foul)
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Julien Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Julien Franklin makes two point driving layup
|
61-28
|
15:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:58
|
|
+3
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
|
61-26
|
16:04
|
|
|
James Akinjo defensive rebound
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin blocks Zach Reichle's two point layup
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Thompson steals)
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Julien Franklin misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
+1
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
58-26
|
16:52
|
|
+1
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
57-26
|
16:52
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Christian Koloko blocks Gianni Hunt's two point floating jump shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
+1
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
56-26
|
17:30
|
|
+1
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
55-26
|
17:30
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo shooting foul (Bennedict Mathurin draws the foul)
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin offensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo shooting foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
|
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Christian Koloko makes two point alley-oop dunk (James Akinjo assists)
|
54-26
|
17:44
|
|
+3
|
Maurice Calloo makes three point jump shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
52-26
|
18:04
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|
52-23
|
18:19
|
|
+2
|
Dearon Tucker makes two point layup (Maurice Calloo assists)
|
50-23
|
18:37
|
|
+3
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
50-21
|
18:44
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe blocks Azuolas Tubelis's two point reverse layup
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
|