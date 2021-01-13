|
1:38
Tristan da Silva personal foul (Joel Brown draws the foul)
1:58
+3
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
20-32
2:06
Joel Brown turnover (bad pass) (Maddox Daniels steals)
2:29
+3
Jabari Walker makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
20-29
2:40
Andre Kelly turnover (traveling)
2:57
+2
D'Shawn Schwartz makes two point layup
20-26
3:12
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
3:12
Makale Foreman turnover (bad pass)
3:31
D'Shawn Schwartz turnover
3:31
D'Shawn Schwartz offensive foul (Jalen Celestine draws the foul)
3:47
TV timeout
3:47
Golden Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
4:09
Jeriah Horne personal foul (D.J. Thorpe draws the foul)
4:28
+2
Jabari Walker makes two point dunk (Jeriah Horne assists)
20-24
4:45
Jarred Hyder turnover
4:45
Jarred Hyder offensive foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
5:03
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
5:05
Lars Thiemann blocks McKinley Wright IV's two point layup
5:34
Jarred Hyder turnover (carrying)
5:51
Jeriah Horne personal foul (Makale Foreman draws the foul)
6:13
+3
Jeriah Horne makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
20-22
6:20
McKinley Wright IV offensive rebound
6:22
Jeriah Horne misses three point jump shot
6:25
Ryan Betley personal foul (D'Shawn Schwartz draws the foul)
6:34
+2
Jalen Celestine makes two point alley-oop layup (Makale Foreman assists)
20-19
6:37
TV timeout
6:34
Golden Bears offensive rebound
6:37
McKinley Wright IV blocks Makale Foreman's two point jump shot
7:08
+2
D'Shawn Schwartz makes two point jump shot
18-19
7:16
Eli Parquet defensive rebound
7:18
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
7:49
Jarred Hyder defensive rebound
7:51
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point jump shot
8:07
Evan Battey defensive rebound
8:09
Jarred Hyder misses three point jump shot
8:39
+3
Jabari Walker makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
18-17
8:47
Eli Parquet defensive rebound
8:49
Jalen Celestine misses three point jump shot
9:21
+3
Jabari Walker makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
18-14
9:38
Buffaloes 30 second timeout
9:40
+3
Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot
18-11
10:08
Jalen Celestine defensive rebound
10:10
D'Shawn Schwartz misses three point jump shot
10:26
+3
Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot (Andre Kelly assists)
15-11
10:42
Jalen Celestine defensive rebound
10:44
Jabari Walker misses two point layup
10:44
Buffaloes offensive rebound
10:46
Andre Kelly blocks Nique Clifford's two point layup
11:02
+2
Makale Foreman makes two point jump shot (Jalen Celestine assists)
12-11
11:16
Nique Clifford turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Celestine steals)
11:28
+2
Andre Kelly makes two point layup (Jalen Celestine assists)
10-11
11:41
+1
Jabari Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-11
11:41
+1
Jabari Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-10
11:41
TV timeout
11:41
Grant Anticevich shooting foul (Jabari Walker draws the foul)
11:57
+2
Makale Foreman makes two point layup
8-9
12:14
Jabari Walker personal foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
12:35
+2
Jabari Walker makes two point layup
6-9
12:52
Lars Thiemann turnover (traveling)
12:59
McKinley Wright IV turnover (bad pass) (Monty Bowser steals)
13:07
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
13:09
Jalen Celestine misses three point jump shot
13:29
+2
Evan Battey makes two point layup (McKinley Wright IV assists)
6-7
13:39
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
13:41
Jarred Hyder misses two point jump shot
14:07
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
14:09
Evan Battey misses two point layup
14:35
TV timeout
14:34
Grant Anticevich turnover
14:34
Grant Anticevich offensive foul (Jeriah Horne draws the foul)
15:02
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
15:04
Jeriah Horne misses two point jump shot
15:14
Evan Battey defensive rebound
15:16
Joel Brown misses three point jump shot
15:39
Makale Foreman defensive rebound
15:41
Eli Parquet misses two point layup
15:55
+2
Andre Kelly makes two point dunk (Joel Brown assists)
6-5
16:04
Makale Foreman offensive rebound
16:06
Joel Brown misses two point layup
16:16
D'Shawn Schwartz turnover (bad pass) (Joel Brown steals)
16:32
+2
Grant Anticevich makes two point hook shot
4-5
16:45
Makale Foreman defensive rebound
16:47
D'Shawn Schwartz misses three point jump shot
16:55
Ryan Betley turnover (bad pass) (Eli Parquet steals)
17:25
+2
Evan Battey makes two point layup (McKinley Wright IV assists)
2-5
17:49
Buffaloes defensive rebound
17:51
Ryan Betley misses two point jump shot
18:02
Joel Brown defensive rebound
18:04
Jeriah Horne misses three point jump shot
18:16
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
18:18
Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot
18:41
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
18:43
Evan Battey misses two point hook shot
19:04
+2
Andre Kelly makes two point hook shot
2-3
19:22
+3
D'Shawn Schwartz makes three point jump shot (Eli Parquet assists)
0-3
19:41
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
19:43
Makale Foreman misses two point jump shot
20:00
Andre Kelly vs. Evan Battey (Joel Brown gains possession)
