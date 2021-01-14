COLOST
SJST

2nd Half
COLOST
Rams
7
SJST
Spartans
6

Time Team Play Score
17:49   James Moors turnover (bad pass) (Omari Moore steals)  
17:47   James Moors defensive rebound  
17:49   Jalen Dalcourt misses two point layup  
18:13 +2 Adam Thistlewood makes two point layup 53-32
18:33 +2 Jalen Dalcourt makes two point jump shot 51-32
18:52 +3 David Roddy makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists) 51-30
18:58   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
19:00   Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot  
19:11 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup 48-30
19:29 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-30
19:29 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-29
19:29   Isaiah Stevens shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)  
19:29 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup 46-28
19:32   Richard Washington offensive rebound  
19:34   Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot  
19:38   Hugo Clarkin offensive rebound  
19:40   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
COLOST
Rams
46
SJST
Spartans
26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:04 +3 Richard Washington makes three point jump shot 46-26
0:16   Spartans defensive rebound  
0:18   Dischon Thomas misses two point layup  
0:21   Dischon Thomas offensive rebound  
0:23   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
0:36   Isaiah Rivera offensive rebound  
0:38   John Tonje misses three point jump shot  
0:54   David Roddy defensive rebound  
0:54   Richard Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:54 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-23
0:54   P.J. Byrd personal foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)  
0:59 +2 John Tonje makes two point layup 46-22
1:05   Jalen Dalcourt turnover (bad pass) (John Tonje steals)  
1:15 +3 David Roddy makes three point jump shot (Dischon Thomas assists) 44-22
1:31 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-22
1:31   Rams 30 second timeout  
1:31   P.J. Byrd shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)  
1:31 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup (Hugo Clarkin assists) 41-21
1:35   P.J. Byrd personal foul  
1:44   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
1:46   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
2:04   Sebastian Mendoza personal foul  
2:12 +3 Richard Washington makes three point jump shot 41-19
2:20   David Roddy turnover (bad pass) (Omari Moore steals)  
2:27   Hugo Clarkin turnover (bad pass) (David Roddy steals)  
2:41 +2 Dischon Thomas makes two point dunk 41-16
3:02 +2 Richard Washington makes two point jump shot 39-16
3:15 +2 David Roddy makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists) 39-14
3:21   Sebastian Mendoza turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Stevens steals)  
3:34   Harminder Dhaliwal defensive rebound  
3:36   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
3:46 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1 37-14
3:46   TV timeout  
3:46   James Moors shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)  
3:46 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup (Hugo Clarkin assists) 37-13
3:55 +2 Adam Thistlewood makes two point layup 37-11
4:06   David Roddy defensive rebound  
4:08   Sebastian Mendoza misses two point layup  
4:32 +2 Kendle Moore makes two point layup 35-11
4:36   Harminder Dhaliwal turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)  
4:36   Kendle Moore personal foul  
4:49 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-11
4:49 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-11
4:49   Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
4:52   Harminder Dhaliwal personal foul  
5:12   David Roddy defensive rebound  
5:14   Harminder Dhaliwal misses two point jump shot  
5:41   Spartans defensive rebound  
5:43   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
5:50   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
5:52   Omari Moore misses three point jump shot  
6:02   Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound  
6:04   David Roddy misses three point jump shot  
6:14   P.J. Byrd misses three point jump shot  
6:18   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
6:20   Jalen Dalcourt misses two point layup  
6:39 +2 James Moors makes two point layup 31-11
6:58   Official timeout  
7:01   P.J. Byrd defensive rebound  
7:03   Trey Smith misses two point jump shot  
7:16   TV timeout  
7:17   John Tonje turnover (lost ball)  
7:24   John Tonje defensive rebound  
7:26   Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot  
7:42   Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound  
7:44   John Tonje misses two point jump shot  
8:05 +2 Trey Smith makes two point layup 29-11
8:27 +3 P.J. Byrd makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists) 29-9
8:49   Rams defensive rebound  
8:51   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
9:03   Isaiah Rivera personal foul  
9:16   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
9:18   John Tonje misses three point jump shot  
9:24   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
9:26   Trey Smith misses two point jump shot  
9:47 +3 Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Rivera assists) 26-9
9:54   Hugo Clarkin turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Rivera steals)  
10:14 +3 Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Rivera assists) 23-9
10:17   Sebastian Mendoza personal foul  
10:29 +2 Hugo Clarkin makes two point layup 20-9
10:44   Trey Smith defensive rebound  
10:46   Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot  
10:57 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes technical free throw 2 of 2 20-7
10:57 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes technical free throw 1 of 2 19-7
10:57   Ralph Agee technical foul  
11:00   John Tonje defensive rebound  
11:02   Ralph Agee misses two point layup  
11:13 +2 John Tonje makes two point layup 18-7
11:25   TV timeout  
11:25   Ralph Agee turnover (traveling)  
11:47 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup 16-7
11:54   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
11:56   Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot  
12:14   Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound  
12:16   Dischon Thomas misses two point layup  
12:17   Dischon Thomas offensive rebound  
12:19   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
12:33 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup 14-7
12:36   Richard Washington offensive rebound  
12:38   Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot  
12:44   Jalen Dalcourt offensive rebound  
12:46   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
12:57   Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound  
12:59   Dischon Thomas misses two point layup  
13:25   Rams defensive rebound  
13:27   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
13:50 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot 14-5
14:04   David Roddy defensive rebound  
14:06   Nate Lacewell misses two point layup  
14:22   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
14:24   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
14:32   David Roddy defensive rebound  
14:34   Omari Moore misses two point jump shot  
14:50 +2 James Moors makes two point hook shot 12-5
15:12 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup 10-5
15:22   Nate Lacewell defensive rebound  
15:24   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
15:33   David Roddy defensive rebound  
15:35   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54   David Roddy turnover (traveling)  
16:00   Ralph Agee turnover (bad pass) (James Moors steals)  
16:07   Kendle Moore personal foul  
16:24 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists) 10-3
16:32   David Roddy offensive rebound  
16:34   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
16:48   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
16:50   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
17:08 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot 7-3
17:23 +3 Jalen Dalcourt makes three point jump shot 5-3
17:35   Adam Thistlewood personal foul  
17:42   David Roddy turnover (3-second violation)  
17:59   Ralph Agee turnover  
17:59   Ralph Agee offensive foul  
18:12   Spartans 30 second timeout  
18:15 +2 Kendle Moore makes two point layup 5-0
18:21   Ralph Agee turnover (lost ball) (Kendle Moore steals)  
18:33   Nate Lacewell defensive rebound  
18:38   David Roddy misses two point layup  
18:46   David Roddy defensive rebound  
18:48   Nate Lacewell misses two point layup  
19:09 +3 Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 3-0
19:15   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
19:17   Omari Moore misses two point jump shot  
19:45   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
19:47   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
20:00   James Moors vs. Ralph Agee (Rams gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 53 32
Field Goals 21-40 (52.5%) 12-35 (34.3%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 24 18
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 18 12
Team 2 2
Assists 8 2
Steals 7 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 5 9
Fouls 9 6
Technicals 0 1
4
I. Stevens G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
11
R. Washington G
23 PTS, 3 REB
Ability 360 Sports and Fitness Center Phoenix, Arizona
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado State 8-2 73.1 PPG 35.1 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo San Jose State 2-8 68.2 PPG 40.4 RPG 10.1 APG
Key Players
00
. Stevens G 15.5 PPG 5.0 RPG 6.5 APG 46.4 FG%
00
. Washington G 21.6 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.7 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
4
I. Stevens G 14 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
11
R. Washington G 23 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
52.5 FG% 34.3
35.0 3PT FG% 30.0
100.0 FT% 83.3
Colorado State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Stevens 14 4 2 5/9 2/5 2/2 1 - 1 0 0 0 4
D. Roddy 12 8 2 4/6 2/3 2/2 0 - 1 0 3 1 7
K. Moore 7 0 1 3/6 1/4 0/0 2 - 2 0 0 0 0
A. Thistlewood 7 2 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
J. Moors 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tonje - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Byrd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rivera - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bassett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jennissen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 22 8 21/40 7/20 4/4 9 0 7 0 5 4 18
San Jose State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Washington 23 3 0 8/14 2/4 5/6 0 - 0 0 0 2 1
J. Dalcourt 5 3 0 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 2
R. Agee 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 4 0 0
O. Moore 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 2 0 0 0 3
N. Lacewell 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Clarkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mendoza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hammonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ofoegbu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 16 2 12/35 3/10 5/6 6 0 2 0 9 4 12
