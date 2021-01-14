SDGST
UTAHST

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
SDGST
Aztecs
21
UTAHST
Aggies
21

Time Team Play Score
2:30   TV timeout  
2:30   Aztecs offensive rebound  
2:32   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
2:40   Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Schakel steals)  
3:01   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
3:03   Rollie Worster misses three point step back jump shot  
3:29   Brock Miller defensive rebound  
3:31   Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot  
3:54 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 41-54
4:22   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
4:22   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:22 +1 Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-51
4:22   Brock Miller personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
4:47 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point driving layup 40-51
5:15 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Adam Seiko assists) 40-49
5:24   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
5:26   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
5:47   Official timeout  
5:47   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
5:47   Rollie Worster blocks Matt Mitchell's two point layup  
5:54   Marco Anthony turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Mensah steals)  
6:02   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
6:04   Trey Pulliam misses two point pullup jump shot  
6:20   Nathan Mensah offensive rebound  
6:22   Matt Mitchell misses two point turnaround jump shot  
6:22   Matt Mitchell misses two point turnaround jump shot  
6:36   Adam Seiko offensive rebound  
6:36   Matt Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:36   Justin Bean shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
7:00 +1 Brock Miller makes technical free throw 2 of 2 37-47
7:00   Aggies technical foul  
7:01   Nathan Mensah turnover (bad pass) (Justin Bean steals)  
7:03   Neemias Queta personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
7:03   Nathan Mensah offensive rebound  
7:05   Matt Mitchell misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
7:20   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
7:22   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
7:27   TV timeout  
7:27   Aggies offensive rebound  
7:29   Nathan Mensah blocks Rollie Worster's two point layup  
7:35 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point layup 37-45
7:54   Nathan Mensah offensive rebound  
7:56   Matt Mitchell misses two point turnaround jump shot  
8:16   Rollie Worster turnover  
8:16   Rollie Worster offensive foul  
8:25   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
8:27   Jordan Schakel misses two point pullup jump shot  
8:40 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point putback dunk 35-45
8:44   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
8:46   Rollie Worster misses two point layup  
9:02   Joshua Tomaic personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
9:02   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
9:04   Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot  
9:10   Rollie Worster turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Tomaic steals)  
9:31   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
9:33   Aguek Arop misses two point jump shot  
9:52   Rollie Worster personal foul (Aguek Arop draws the foul)  
10:16 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Brock Miller assists) 35-43
10:45   TV timeout  
10:45   Aguek Arop turnover  
10:45   Aguek Arop offensive foul  
11:06   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
11:08   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
11:24   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
11:26   Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot  
11:37   Terrell Gomez defensive rebound  
11:39   Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot  
11:48   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
11:50   Terrell Gomez misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:00   Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Mensah steals)  
12:25 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point fadeaway jump shot 35-41
12:45   Aggies turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:00   Aggies offensive rebound  
13:02   Nathan Mensah blocks Steven Ashworth's two point driving layup  
13:17   Aguek Arop turnover  
13:17   Aguek Arop offensive foul  
13:17   Trevin Dorius personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
13:38 +3 Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Trevin Dorius assists) 33-41
13:52   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
13:54   Matt Mitchell misses three point step back jump shot  
14:14   Marco Anthony turnover (bad pass)  
14:20   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
14:22   Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot  
14:28   Justin Bean personal foul (Aguek Arop draws the foul)  
14:28   Aguek Arop offensive rebound  
14:30   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
14:40   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
14:42   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
15:05 +3 Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 33-38
15:22   Justin Bean turnover (lost ball)  
15:24   TV timeout  
15:46   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
15:48   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
15:54   Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound  
15:56   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
16:03   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
16:05   Joshua Tomaic misses three point jump shot  
16:16 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 30-38
16:20   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
16:22   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
16:33   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
16:35   Neemias Queta misses two point turnaround jump shot  
16:55 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point turnaround jump shot 30-35
17:03   Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball) (Adam Seiko steals)  
17:08   Nathan Mensah personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
17:21 +3 Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists) 28-35
17:25   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
17:27   Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot  
17:41   Jordan Schakel personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
17:45   Nathan Mensah turnover (bad pass) (Justin Bean steals)  
18:07 +2 Justin Bean makes two point layup (Rollie Worster assists) 25-35
18:16   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
18:18   Justin Bean blocks Trey Pulliam's two point layup  
18:25   Brock Miller turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Schakel steals)  
18:41 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists) 25-33
18:50   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
18:52   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
19:17 +3 Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists) 23-33
19:31   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
19:33   Justin Bean misses two point turnaround jump shot  
19:44   Nathan Mensah turnover (lost ball) (Marco Anthony steals)  

1st Half
SDGST
Aztecs
20
UTAHST
Aggies
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
0:02   Trey Pulliam misses two point driving layup  
0:19 +3 Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists) 20-33
0:45   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
0:47   Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot  
1:16 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup 20-30
1:37 +2 Jordan Schakel makes two point turnaround jump shot 20-28
2:09 +3 Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists) 18-28
2:18   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
2:20   Keshad Johnson misses two point driving layup  
2:42 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point putback layup 18-25
2:44   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
2:46   Neemias Queta misses two point layup  
3:01 +2 Aguek Arop makes two point layup (Trey Pulliam assists) 18-23
3:10   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
3:12   Alphonso Anderson misses two point jump shot  
3:36 +1 Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-23
3:36 +1 Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-23
3:36   TV timeout  
3:36   Trevin Dorius shooting foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)  
3:43   Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound  
3:45   Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot  
3:58   Brock Miller defensive rebound  
4:00   Keshad Johnson misses three point jump shot  
4:11   Keshad Johnson defensive rebound  
4:13   Alphonso Anderson misses two point turnaround jump shot  
4:41   Joshua Tomaic turnover (bad pass) (Alphonso Anderson steals)  
4:50   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
4:52   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
5:04   Matt Mitchell turnover  
5:04   Matt Mitchell offensive foul  
5:24 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 14-23
5:35   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
5:37   Joshua Tomaic misses two point jump shot  
5:45   Adam Seiko defensive rebound  
5:47   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
5:53   Aggies 30 second timeout  
5:51   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
5:53   Sean Bairstow misses two point reverse layup  
6:20 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point floating jump shot 14-20
6:42   Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass) (Trey Pulliam steals)  
6:55   Sean Bairstow defensive rebound  
6:57   Matt Mitchell misses two point pullup jump shot  
7:19 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point reverse layup (Justin Bean assists) 12-20
7:26   Trey Pulliam turnover  
7:26   Trey Pulliam offensive foul  
7:50   TV timeout  
7:50   Aztecs 30 second timeout  
7:50 +2 Sean Bairstow makes two point layup (Rollie Worster assists) 12-18
8:03   Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Rollie Worster steals)  
8:03   Aztecs offensive rebound  
8:05   Neemias Queta blocks Jordan Schakel's two point layup  
8:28   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
8:30   Justin Bean misses two point reverse layup  
8:45   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
8:47   Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot  
8:55   Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass) (Trey Pulliam steals)  
9:04   Adam Seiko personal foul  
9:04   Lamont Butler turnover  
9:04   Lamont Butler offensive foul  
9:16 +2 Steven Ashworth makes two point pullup jump shot 12-16
9:27 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point pullup jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 12-14
9:53 +3 Sean Bairstow makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists) 10-14
10:21 +3 Matt Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Nathan Mensah assists) 10-11
10:13   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
10:21   Steven Ashworth misses two point layup  
10:21   Nathan Mensah turnover (lost ball) (Steven Ashworth steals)  
10:25   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
10:27   Steven Ashworth misses two point driving layup  
10:49   Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Trevin Dorius steals)  
11:00   Trevin Dorius personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
10:58   Joshua Tomaic offensive rebound  
11:00   Matt Mitchell misses two point pullup jump shot  
11:24   Sean Bairstow turnover (bad pass)  
11:45   Lamont Butler turnover (traveling)  
11:59   TV timeout  
11:59   Aggies turnover (shot clock violation)  
12:33   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
12:35   Terrell Gomez misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:44   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
12:46   Neemias Queta misses three point jump shot  
12:55   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
12:57   Aguek Arop misses three point jump shot  
13:24   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
13:26   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
13:44   Official timeout  
13:45   Matt Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)  
14:17 +2 Brock Miller makes two point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists) 7-11
14:20   TV timeout  
14:20   Matt Mitchell personal foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)  
14:37   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
14:39   Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot  
15:09 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 7-9
15:22   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
15:24   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
15:44 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists) 7-7
15:57   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
15:59   Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot  
16:03   Brock Miller personal foul  
16:29   Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Mensah steals)  
16:48 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Adam Seiko assists) 7-4
17:10 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point dunk 5-4
17:14   Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)  
17:26   Aztecs defensive rebound  
17:28   Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot  
17:51 +3 Trey Pulliam makes three point jump shot 5-2
18:08   Rollie Worster turnover (bad pass)  
18:23 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists) 2-2
18:32   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
18:34   Justin Bean misses three point jump shot  
18:43   Nathan Mensah turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)  
19:19