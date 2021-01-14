SDGST
UTAHST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:30
|
|TV timeout
|2:30
|
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|2:32
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|2:40
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Schakel steals)
|3:01
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|3:03
|
|Rollie Worster misses three point step back jump shot
|3:29
|
|Brock Miller defensive rebound
|3:31
|
|Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|41-54
|4:22
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|4:22
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:22
|
|+1
|Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-51
|4:22
|
|Brock Miller personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|4:47
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point driving layup
|40-51
|5:15
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Adam Seiko assists)
|40-49
|5:24
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|5:26
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|5:47
|
|Official timeout
|5:47
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|5:47
|
|Rollie Worster blocks Matt Mitchell's two point layup
|5:54
|
|Marco Anthony turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Mensah steals)
|6:02
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|6:04
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:20
|
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|6:22
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point turnaround jump shot
|6:22
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point turnaround jump shot
|6:36
|
|Adam Seiko offensive rebound
|6:36
|
|Matt Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:36
|
|Justin Bean shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|7:00
|
|+1
|Brock Miller makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|37-47
|7:00
|
|Aggies technical foul
|7:01
|
|Nathan Mensah turnover (bad pass) (Justin Bean steals)
|7:03
|
|Neemias Queta personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|7:03
|
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|7:05
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|7:20
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|7:22
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|7:27
|
|TV timeout
|7:27
|
|Aggies offensive rebound
|7:29
|
|Nathan Mensah blocks Rollie Worster's two point layup
|7:35
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point layup
|37-45
|7:54
|
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|7:56
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point turnaround jump shot
|8:16
|
|Rollie Worster turnover
|8:16
|
|Rollie Worster offensive foul
|8:25
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|8:27
|
|Jordan Schakel misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:40
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point putback dunk
|35-45
|8:44
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|8:46
|
|Rollie Worster misses two point layup
|9:02
|
|Joshua Tomaic personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|9:02
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|9:04
|
|Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|
|Rollie Worster turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Tomaic steals)
|9:31
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|9:33
|
|Aguek Arop misses two point jump shot
|9:52
|
|Rollie Worster personal foul (Aguek Arop draws the foul)
|10:16
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Brock Miller assists)
|35-43
|10:45
|
|TV timeout
|10:45
|
|Aguek Arop turnover
|10:45
|
|Aguek Arop offensive foul
|11:06
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|11:08
|
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|11:24
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|11:26
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot
|11:37
|
|Terrell Gomez defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
|11:48
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|11:50
|
|Terrell Gomez misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:00
|
|Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Mensah steals)
|12:25
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|35-41
|12:45
|
|Aggies turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:00
|
|Aggies offensive rebound
|13:02
|
|Nathan Mensah blocks Steven Ashworth's two point driving layup
|13:17
|
|Aguek Arop turnover
|13:17
|
|Aguek Arop offensive foul
|13:17
|
|Trevin Dorius personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|13:38
|
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Trevin Dorius assists)
|33-41
|13:52
|
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|13:54
|
|Matt Mitchell misses three point step back jump shot
|14:14
|
|Marco Anthony turnover (bad pass)
|14:20
|
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|14:22
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot
|14:28
|
|Justin Bean personal foul (Aguek Arop draws the foul)
|14:28
|
|Aguek Arop offensive rebound
|14:30
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|14:40
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|14:42
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|33-38
|15:22
|
|Justin Bean turnover (lost ball)
|15:24
|
|TV timeout
|15:46
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|15:48
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|15:54
|
|Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
|15:56
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|16:03
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|16:05
|
|Joshua Tomaic misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|30-38
|16:20
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|16:22
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|16:35
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point turnaround jump shot
|16:55
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point turnaround jump shot
|30-35
|17:03
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball) (Adam Seiko steals)
|17:08
|
|Nathan Mensah personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|17:21
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists)
|28-35
|17:25
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|17:27
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot
|17:41
|
|Jordan Schakel personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|17:45
|
|Nathan Mensah turnover (bad pass) (Justin Bean steals)
|18:07
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point layup (Rollie Worster assists)
|25-35
|18:16
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|18:18
|
|Justin Bean blocks Trey Pulliam's two point layup
|18:25
|
|Brock Miller turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Schakel steals)
|18:41
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|25-33
|18:50
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|18:52
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|19:17
|
|+3
|Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists)
|23-33
|19:31
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|19:33
|
|Justin Bean misses two point turnaround jump shot
|19:44
|
|Nathan Mensah turnover (lost ball) (Marco Anthony steals)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point driving layup
|0:19
|
|+3
|Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|20-33
|0:45
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot
|1:16
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup
|20-30
|1:37
|
|+2
|Jordan Schakel makes two point turnaround jump shot
|20-28
|2:09
|
|+3
|Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|18-28
|2:18
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|2:20
|
|Keshad Johnson misses two point driving layup
|2:42
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point putback layup
|18-25
|2:44
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|2:46
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point layup
|3:01
|
|+2
|Aguek Arop makes two point layup (Trey Pulliam assists)
|18-23
|3:10
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|3:12
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses two point jump shot
|3:36
|
|+1
|Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-23
|3:36
|
|+1
|Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-23
|3:36
|
|TV timeout
|3:36
|
|Trevin Dorius shooting foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)
|3:43
|
|Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
|3:58
|
|Brock Miller defensive rebound
|4:00
|
|Keshad Johnson misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|
|Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
|4:13
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|4:41
|
|Joshua Tomaic turnover (bad pass) (Alphonso Anderson steals)
|4:50
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|4:52
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|5:04
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover
|5:04
|
|Matt Mitchell offensive foul
|5:24
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|14-23
|5:35
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|5:37
|
|Joshua Tomaic misses two point jump shot
|5:45
|
|Adam Seiko defensive rebound
|5:47
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|5:51
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|5:53
|
|Sean Bairstow misses two point reverse layup
|6:20
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point floating jump shot
|14-20
|6:42
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass) (Trey Pulliam steals)
|6:55
|
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|6:57
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:19
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point reverse layup (Justin Bean assists)
|12-20
|7:26
|
|Trey Pulliam turnover
|7:26
|
|Trey Pulliam offensive foul
|7:50
|
|TV timeout
|7:50
|
|Aztecs 30 second timeout
|7:50
|
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point layup (Rollie Worster assists)
|12-18
|8:03
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Rollie Worster steals)
|8:03
|
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|8:05
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Jordan Schakel's two point layup
|8:28
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|8:30
|
|Justin Bean misses two point reverse layup
|8:45
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot
|8:55
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass) (Trey Pulliam steals)
|9:04
|
|Adam Seiko personal foul
|9:04
|
|Lamont Butler turnover
|9:04
|
|Lamont Butler offensive foul
|9:16
|
|+2
|Steven Ashworth makes two point pullup jump shot
|12-16
|9:27
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point pullup jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|12-14
|9:53
|
|+3
|Sean Bairstow makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|10-14
|10:21
|
|+3
|Matt Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Nathan Mensah assists)
|10-11
|10:13
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|10:21
|
|Steven Ashworth misses two point layup
|10:21
|
|Nathan Mensah turnover (lost ball) (Steven Ashworth steals)
|10:25
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|10:27
|
|Steven Ashworth misses two point driving layup
|10:49
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Trevin Dorius steals)
|11:00
|
|Trevin Dorius personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|10:58
|
|Joshua Tomaic offensive rebound
|11:00
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:24
|
|Sean Bairstow turnover (bad pass)
|11:45
|
|Lamont Butler turnover (traveling)
|11:59
|
|TV timeout
|11:59
|
|Aggies turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:33
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|12:35
|
|Terrell Gomez misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:44
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|12:46
|
|Neemias Queta misses three point jump shot
|12:55
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|12:57
|
|Aguek Arop misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|13:26
|
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|
|Official timeout
|13:45
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)
|14:17
|
|+2
|Brock Miller makes two point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|7-11
|14:20
|
|TV timeout
|14:20
|
|Matt Mitchell personal foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
|14:37
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|14:39
|
|Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|15:09
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|7-9
|15:22
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|15:24
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists)
|7-7
|15:57
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|15:59
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot
|16:03
|
|Brock Miller personal foul
|16:29
|
|Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Mensah steals)
|16:48
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Adam Seiko assists)
|7-4
|17:10
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point dunk
|5-4
|17:14
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)
|17:26
|
|Aztecs defensive rebound
|17:28
|
|Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|
|+3
|Trey Pulliam makes three point jump shot
|5-2
|18:08
|
|Rollie Worster turnover (bad pass)
|18:23
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists)
|2-2
|18:32
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|18:34
|
|Justin Bean misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|
|Nathan Mensah turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)
|19:19