|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Trojans offensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Trojans 30 second timeout
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Boubacar Coulibaly defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Huskies 30 second timeout
|
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Boubacar Coulibaly makes two point dunk (Tahj Eaddy assists)
|
23-44
|
0:53
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin makes two point dunk (Drew Peterson assists)
|
23-42
|
1:14
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Cole Bajema misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Boubacar Coulibaly misses two point layup
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Boubacar Coulibaly offensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Nate Roberts makes two point putback layup
|
23-40
|
1:47
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses two point driving layup
|
|
2:02
|
|
+1
|
Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-40
|
2:02
|
|
+1
|
Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-39
|
2:02
|
|
|
Nate Roberts shooting foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Drew Peterson offensive rebound
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point layup
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Noah Baumann turnover (bad pass) (Cole Bajema steals)
|
|
2:40
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Bey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-38
|
2:40
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Ethan Anderson shooting foul (Jamal Bey draws the foul)
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (bad pass) (Noah Baumann steals)
|
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
Chevez Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-38
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
Chevez Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-37
|
3:20
|
|
|
Hameir Wright shooting foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Hameir Wright blocks Chevez Goodwin's two point layup
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses two point tip shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Hameir Wright offensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses two point reverse layup
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Quade Green personal foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (lost ball) (Chevez Goodwin steals)
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Isaiah White personal foul
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses two point putback dunk
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Noah Baumann defensive rebound
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-36
|
5:00
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson shooting foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point dunk (Drew Peterson assists)
|
20-35
|
5:06
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Quade Green's two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Hameir Wright offensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-33
|
5:26
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Cole Bajema shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Isaiah White offensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Trojans offensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Riley Sorn blocks Isaiah White's two point driving layup
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Riley Sorn misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Riley Sorn defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Hameir Wright turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley personal foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
|
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah White makes two point layup (Isaiah Mobley assists)
|
20-32
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Erik Stevenson makes two point pullup jump shot (Hameir Wright assists)
|
20-30
|
7:30
|
|
+3
|
Drew Peterson makes three point jump shot (Evan Mobley assists)
|
18-30
|
7:38
|
|
|
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
+1
|
Riley Sorn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-27
|
8:00
|
|
+1
|
Riley Sorn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-27
|
8:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin shooting foul (Riley Sorn draws the foul)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Riley Sorn offensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin makes two point hook shot
|
16-27
|
8:45
|
|
+3
|
Cole Bajema makes three point jump shot (Hameir Wright assists)
|
16-25
|
9:09
|
|
+3
|
Noah Baumann makes three point step back jump shot
|
13-25
|
9:30
|
|
+3
|
Erik Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
|
13-22
|
9:40
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Cole Bajema shooting foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks turnover
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks offensive foul
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin turnover
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin offensive foul (Hameir Wright draws the foul)
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
+2
|
Erik Stevenson makes two point layup (Quade Green assists)
|
10-22
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point finger roll layup (Ethan Anderson assists)
|
8-22
|
11:36
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Noah Baumann turnover (lost ball) (Erik Stevenson steals)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point putback layup
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Quade Green offensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Nate Roberts misses two point layup
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Ethan Anderson personal foul
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Hameir Wright offensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:44
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-20
|
12:44
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
13:04
|
|
+3
|
Quade Green makes three point jump shot (Jamal Bey assists)
|
8-19
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point alley-oop dunk (Ethan Anderson assists)
|
5-19
|
13:46
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson offensive rebound
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-17
|
14:01
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
14:01
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point driving hook shot
|
5-16
|
14:16
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Drew Peterson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jamal Bey personal foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Isaiah White defensive rebound
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Jamal Bey's two point driving layup
|
|
15:39
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point alley-oop dunk (Isaiah Mobley assists)
|
5-14
|
15:45
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks turnover (lost ball) (Tahj Eaddy steals)
|
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point floating jump shot (Drew Peterson assists)
|
5-12
|
16:19
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Bey makes three point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
|
5-10
|
16:42
|
|
|
Isaiah White turnover
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Isaiah White offensive foul
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (lost ball) (Tahj Eaddy steals)
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Drew Peterson turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Bey steals)
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
+3
|
Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Mobley assists)
|
2-10
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Bey makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
2-7
|
17:56
|
|
|
Huskies 30 second timeout
|
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point alley-oop dunk (Evan Mobley assists)
|
0-7
|
18:18
|
|
|
Trojans defensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-5
|
18:34
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-4
|
18:34
|
|
|
Nate Roberts shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:02
|
|
+3
|
Tahj Eaddy makes three point step back jump shot
|
0-3
|
19:17
|
|
|
Jamal Bey turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Evan Mobley turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Nate Roberts vs. Evan Mobley (Tahj Eaddy gains possession)
|