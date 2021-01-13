|
Jaylen Clark personal foul (Tony Miller draws the foul)
Tony Miller defensive rebound
Jake Kyman misses two point pullup jump shot
+2
Isaac Bonton makes two point driving layup
+3
Johnny Juzang makes three point jump shot (Jake Kyman assists)
28-45
+3
Noah Williams makes three point jump shot (Tony Miller assists)
28-42
+3
Jake Kyman makes three point jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
25-42
+2
Isaac Bonton makes two point floating jump shot
25-39
+2
Johnny Juzang makes two point layup (Jake Kyman assists)
23-39
+2
Dishon Jackson makes two point layup (Isaac Bonton assists)
23-37
+2
Tyger Campbell makes two point turnaround jump shot
21-37
+2
Andrej Jakimovski makes two point reverse layup
21-35
Tyger Campbell turnover (traveling)
Jaylen Clark defensive rebound
Isaac Bonton misses two point jump shot
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark defensive rebound
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
TJ Bamba misses two point jump shot
Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
Johnny Juzang misses three point jump shot
Isaac Bonton turnover
Isaac Bonton offensive foul (Jake Kyman draws the foul)
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
Dishon Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
|
TV timeout
Jaylen Clark shooting foul (Dishon Jackson draws the foul)
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
TJ Bamba blocks Cody Riley's two point layup
Efe Abogidi turnover (3-second violation)
Tyger Campbell turnover
Tyger Campbell offensive foul (TJ Bamba draws the foul)
Efe Abogidi turnover (bad pass)
Carlos Rosario defensive rebound
Efe Abogidi blocks Cody Riley's two point layup
Cody Riley offensive rebound
Cody Riley misses two point layup
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cody Riley shooting foul (Aljaz Kunc draws the foul)
Aljaz Kunc offensive rebound
Aljaz Kunc misses two point jump shot
|
|
|
|
|
|
TV timeout
Volodymyr Markovetskyy shooting foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc defensive rebound
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
Johnny Juzang offensive rebound
Jake Kyman misses three point jump shot
Volodymyr Markovetskyy turnover (lost ball) (Johnny Juzang steals)
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
Jalen Hill turnover (traveling)
|
|
|
Jalen Hill turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonton steals)
Jump ball. Jules Bernard vs. TJ Bamba (Bruins gains possession)
Jules Bernard offensive rebound
Jalen Hill misses two point tip shot
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
Jules Bernard misses two point layup
Aljaz Kunc turnover (double dribble)
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
Jalen Hill blocks TJ Bamba's two point layup
|
|
|
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski shooting foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
Noah Williams misses three point jump shot
Jaime Jaquez Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonton steals)
|
|
|
Jump ball. Volodymyr Markovetskyy vs. Jules Bernard (Cougars gains possession)
|
|
|
TV timeout
Noah Williams turnover (lost ball)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang personal foul (Andrej Jakimovski draws the foul)
Cougars defensive rebound
Jules Bernard misses two point layup
Tony Miller turnover (lost ball) (Jaime Jaquez Jr. steals)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell defensive rebound
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
Efe Abogidi misses three point jump shot
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson vs. Cody Riley (Jaime Jaquez Jr. gains possession)
