|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Micah Potter turnover
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Micah Potter offensive foul (Geo Baker draws the foul)
|
|
0:27
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point layup
|
33-32
|
0:31
|
|
|
Trevor Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Young steals)
|
|
0:43
|
|
+2
|
Clifford Omoruyi makes two point hook shot (Jacob Young assists)
|
33-30
|
0:52
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy turnover (bad pass) (Micah Potter steals)
|
|
1:28
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point layup
|
33-28
|
1:55
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Young makes three point jump shot
|
31-28
|
1:58
|
|
|
Jacob Young offensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Aleem Ford blocks Paul Mulcahy's two point layup
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy offensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
+1
|
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-25
|
2:25
|
|
+1
|
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-25
|
2:25
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy shooting foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Geo Baker turnover (bad pass) (Micah Potter steals)
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis turnover
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis offensive foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
3:18
|
|
+3
|
Caleb McConnell makes three point jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
|
29-23
|
3:30
|
|
+2
|
Aleem Ford makes two point reverse layup
|
29-20
|
3:43
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Aleem Ford blocks Caleb McConnell's two point layup
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy shooting foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl offensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl misses two point layup
|
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point layup
|
27-22
|
4:34
|
|
|
Brad Davison turnover (bad pass) (Paul Mulcahy steals)
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Brad Davison defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Badgers 30 second timeout
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice personal foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses two point layup
|
|
6:03
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point reverse layup
|
27-20
|
6:13
|
|
+3
|
Nate Reuvers makes three point jump shot (Tyler Wahl assists)
|
27-18
|
6:31
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Aleem Ford makes two point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
24-18
|
7:22
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson makes two point dunk (Jacob Young assists)
|
22-18
|
7:34
|
|
+1
|
Aleem Ford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
22-16
|
7:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Geo Baker shooting foul (Aleem Ford draws the foul)
|
|
7:34
|
|
+2
|
Aleem Ford makes two point driving layup (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
21-16
|
7:40
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (bad pass) (Aleem Ford steals)
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Jacob Young defensive rebound
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
19-16
|
8:23
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Myles Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:54
|
|
+1
|
Myles Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-14
|
8:54
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis shooting foul (Myles Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis turnover (bad pass) (Myles Johnson steals)
|
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point driving layup
|
19-13
|
9:27
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
+1
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-11
|
9:46
|
|
+1
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-11
|
9:46
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell shooting foul (D'Mitrik Trice draws the foul)
|
|
9:55
|
|
+2
|
Caleb McConnell makes two point jump shot
|
17-11
|
10:04
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Brad Davison defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Geo Baker defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Geo Baker makes two point jump shot
|
17-9
|
11:03
|
|
|
Brad Davison personal foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
|
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Davis makes two point reverse layup (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
17-7
|
11:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Montez Mathis personal foul (D'Mitrik Trice draws the foul)
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Montez Mathis turnover (lost ball) (D'Mitrik Trice steals)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy offensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis blocks Clifford Omoruyi's two point layup
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl turnover
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl offensive foul (Ron Harper Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Montez Mathis personal foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Micah Potter offensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis offensive rebound
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy turnover (bad pass) (Aleem Ford steals)
|
|
13:01
|
|
+2
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point layup (Jonathan Davis assists)
|
15-7
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
Caleb McConnell makes two point jump shot
|
13-7
|
13:31
|
|
|
Montez Mathis offensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:31
|
|
+1
|
Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-5
|
13:31
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|
|
13:52
|
|
+2
|
Aleem Ford makes two point jump shot (Trevor Anderson assists)
|
13-4
|
13:54
|
|
|
Badgers offensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell blocks Aleem Ford's two point layup
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Geo Baker turnover (bad pass) (Brad Davison steals)
|
|
14:25
|
|
+3
|
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot
|
11-4
|
14:26
|
|
|
Brad Davison offensive rebound
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell blocks Nate Reuvers's two point jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Brad Davison defensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Aleem Ford personal foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers blocks Geo Baker's two point layup
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point dunk (Brad Davison assists)
|
8-4
|
16:33
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice personal foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
17:13
|
|
+3
|
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
6-4
|
17:20
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses two point layup
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Badgers defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
+1
|
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
3-4
|
18:24
|
|
+1
|
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
2-4
|
18:24
|
|
+1
|
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
1-4
|
18:24
|
|
|
Geo Baker shooting foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
|
|
18:46
|
|
+2
|
Geo Baker makes two point jump shot
|
0-4
|
19:09
|
|
|
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson makes two point tip shot
|
0-2
|
19:33
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Micah Potter vs. Myles Johnson (Jacob Young gains possession)
|