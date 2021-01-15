Utah looks to maintain momentum vs. Cal
Utah hopes to build on a solid win while a struggling Cal squad will attempt to snap out of a funk when the two teams square off Saturday night in a Pac-12 battle at Salt Lake City.
Utah comes in on the heels of one of its best performances of the season in a 79-65 home win over Stanford on Thursday. Timmy Allen helped the Utes end a four-game losing streak with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Beating the Cardinal the way they did showed the Utes what can happen when they play with extra energy. Coach Larry Krystkowiak appreciated the effort his players gave while limiting Stanford to 35.4 percent shooting.
"Our team plays really hard," Krystkowiak said, "and that's not always the case for people."
Utah had squandered double-digit leads in recent losses, but the Utes endured the Cardinal's comeback efforts after a 9-0 Stanford run in the second half. Allen credited the whole team's resolve.
"We just tried to set the effort and intensity early, and carry that for 40 minutes," Allen said. "I think we did a better job of finishing and being tougher for 40 minutes."
The Utes (5-5, 2-4 Pac-12) will likely catch a break against the Golden Bears (6-8, 1-6). Cal leading scorer Matt Bradley, who played his senior season in high school about 100 miles south of Utah's campus at prep powerhouse Wasatch Academy, has missed three straight games with an ankle injury. He isn't expected to play.
Bradley's presence was missed Thursday in an 89-60 loss at Colorado, which surged to a win with a 21-2 run and a 55-point second half.
"The second half we just collapsed. The dam broke," Golden Bears coach Mark Fox said in an interview with Cal IMG Sports Network. "We couldn't get stops. Obviously, we're disjointed offensively with the lineups we're forced to play. That part is a little frustrating."
Cal has lost four of five overall and is 0-6 on the road this season. It will take an inspired effort to end a five-game losing streak against talented-but-young Utah without Bradley.
"Certainly we miss him, but we have to regroup," Fox said. "There's going to be times he's not there. One day he'll be healthy again. But right now he's not and until he is we have to step up."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
2nd Half
1st Half
22
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Joel Brown offensive rebound
|17:00
|Jalen Celestine misses three point jump shot
|17:02
|+ 1
|Ian Martinez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:13
|+ 1
|Ian Martinez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:13
|Joel Brown shooting foul (Ian Martinez draws the foul)
|17:13
|Jarred Hyder turnover
|17:28
|Jarred Hyder offensive foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
|17:28
|Joel Brown offensive rebound
|17:33
|Jarred Hyder misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|Mikael Jantunen personal foul (Joel Brown draws the foul)
|17:53
|+ 1
|Riley Battin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:07
|Team Stats
|Points
|29
|38
|Field Goals
|11-29 (37.9%)
|13-28 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|7-7 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|15
|19
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|11
|15
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|4
|10
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|7
|9
|Fouls
|9
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|California 6-8
|68.2 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Utah 5-5
|69.5 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Top Scorers
|M. Foreman G
|7 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|T. Allen F
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|37.9
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Foreman
|7
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Anticevich
|4
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|R. Betley
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Kelly
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Kuany
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Foreman
|7
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Anticevich
|4
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|R. Betley
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Kelly
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Kuany
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Celestine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thiemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Klonaras
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Alters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bowser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|14
|4
|11/29
|3/14
|4/5
|9
|0
|3
|1
|7
|3
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|12
|3
|4
|4/9
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|-
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|P. Larsson
|7
|3
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Battin
|5
|5
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|M. Jantunen
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|R. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|12
|3
|4
|4/9
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|P. Larsson
|7
|3
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Battin
|5
|5
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|M. Jantunen
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|R. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Plummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thioune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Carlson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brenchley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ballstaedt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Krystkowiak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jamele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Creer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kellier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|38
|18
|10
|13/28
|5/12
|7/7
|11
|0
|2
|0
|9
|3
|15
-
GRAM
TEXSO73
70
2nd 1:03
-
TNST
TNTECH71
74
2nd 1:25
-
WASHST
USC56
64
2nd 9:19 PACN
-
CAL
UTAH29
36
2nd 17:13 ESPU
-
1GONZAG
MARYCA39
27
2nd 17:45 ESPN
-
CSN
CSFULL32
31
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
AMER
NAVY86
87
Final/OT ESP+
-
21OHIOST
14ILL87
81
Final FOX
-
UNC
FSU75
82
Final ESPN
-
MARQET
STJOHN73
71
Final FS1
-
CUSE
PITT76
96
Final
-
UGA
MISS78
74
Final ESP2
-
WMMARY
DREXEL58
82
Final
-
HARTFD
UMBC70
63
Final
-
NEAST
CHARLS67
62
Final
-
NILL
BALLST58
78
Final ESP+
-
CIT
VMI103
110
Final ESP+
-
NAU
MNTNA62
58
Final
-
HOLY
COLG55
95
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
TULANE65
57
Final ESP+
-
17MIZZOU
TEXAM68
52
Final SECN
-
ARMY
BU79
59
Final ESP+
-
SDGST
UTAHST59
64
Final CBS
-
MASLOW
BING92
78
Final ESP3
-
8CREIGH
BUTLER66
70
Final/OT FS1
-
COPPST
MORGAN72
92
Final
-
JMAD
TOWSON81
72
Final
-
LEHIGH
BUCK70
75
Final ESP+
-
ORAL
DENVER91
82
Final
-
UK
AUBURN59
66
Final ESPN
-
7MICH
23MINN57
75
Final ESP2
-
PORTST
MONST64
69
Final
-
GMASON
RI60
80
Final NBCS
-
ODU
RICE61
58
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
AKRON94
95
Final/OT ESP+
-
CSTCAR
GAST68
71
Final/OT ESP+
-
NH
STNYBRK81
64
Final ESP3
-
DAVID
LSALLE77
53
Final ESP+
-
WCAR
MERCER76
78
Final ESP+
-
WOFF
CHATT77
59
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
OHIO89
79
Final ESP+
-
TROY
GASOU56
63
Final ESP+
-
STNFRD
COLO64
77
Final PACN
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD82
70
Final ESP+
-
MAINE
UVM30
65
Final ESP3
-
YOUNG
OAK74
81
Final ESP3
-
NCOLO
IDAHO75
61
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH99
94
Final
-
ARK
BAMA59
90
Final SECN
-
ETNST
FURMAN66
78
Final ESPU
-
FIU
FAU63
107
Final
-
SELOU
ABIL42
76
Final ESP+
-
UAB
CHARLO55
70
Final ESP+
-
NALAB
KENSAW66
64
Final ESP+
-
UTEP
NTEXAS65
74
Final
-
BTHSDA
GC47
98
Final
-
BC
ND70
80
Final
-
2BAYLOR
15TXTECH68
60
Final ESPN
-
FLA
MISSST69
72
Final ESP2
-
LOYMD
LAFAY75
77
Final
-
INDST
ILLST73
65
Final
-
EVAN
BRAD60
69
Final ESP3
-
VALPO
DEPAUL58
77
Final FS1
-
WYO
AF69
72
Final
-
NIAGARA
MANH55
58
Final ESP+
-
YELCHR
WEBER44
124
Final
-
CARVER
NCAT46
112
Final
-
EMICH
CMICH64
75
Final ESP3
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU80
87
Final ESP+
-
NORFLK
DELST87
76
Final
-
NJTECH
ALBANY75
83
Final ESP+
-
EKY
EILL93
85
Final/OT ESP+
-
WASH
UCLA76
81
Final PACN
-
LALAF
TXARL68
51
Final ESP+
-
NICHST
CARK74
72
Final
-
TEXST
ARKLR67
56
Final ESP+
-
BELMONT
JAXST98
91
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
USM59
64
Final ESP+
-
APPST
SALAB83
77
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
TNMART79
57
Final ESP+
-
MOREHD
SEMO64
50
Final
-
QUINN
MNMTH63
70
Final ESP+
-
LIB
STETSON68
58
Final ESP+
-
FAIR
MARIST55
52
Final ESP3
-
LAMON
ARKST72
93
Final ESP+
-
NMEX
UNLV54
77
Final CBSSN
-
ARKPB
STHRN53
88
Final
-
ALST
ALAM63
70
Final
-
18UVA
12CLEM85
50
Final ESPN
-
ROBERT
ILLCHI62
66
Final/OT ESP3
-
COLOST
SJST88
61
Final
-
VANDY
10TENN61
81
Final SECN
-
UNF
LPSCMB72
67
Final ESP+
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI57
72
Final ESP2
-
WISGB
DTROIT65
68
Final ESP+
-
IUPUI
NKY65
63
Final ESP3
-
LOYMRY
UOP49
58
Final
-
MVSU
ALCORN59
71
Final
-
ARIZST
OREGST79
80
Final PACN
-
MCNSE
NORL84
99
Final