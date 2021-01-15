|
0:36
Bryce Nze shooting foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
0:36
Denzel Mahoney offensive rebound
0:38
Denzel Mahoney misses two point layup
0:58
+2
Aaron Thompson makes two point driving layup
60-62
1:19
Myles Tate defensive rebound
1:21
Damien Jefferson misses three point jump shot
1:40
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
1:42
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
2:01
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
2:01
Shereef Mitchell turnover (traveling)
2:15
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
2:17
Christian Bishop blocks Myles Wilmoth's two point layup
2:39
Christian Bishop turnover (traveling)
2:48
Jump ball. Shereef Mitchell vs. Myles Tate (Bluejays gains possession)
3:05
+2
Myles Wilmoth makes two point jump shot (Aaron Thompson assists)
60-60
3:22
+1
Aaron Thompson makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
60-58
3:22
Aaron Thompson misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
3:22
Denzel Mahoney flagrant 1 (Aaron Thompson draws the foul)
3:22
TV timeout
3:24
Myles Wilmoth defensive rebound
3:26
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
3:44
+2
Aaron Thompson makes two point layup
60-57
4:08
Myles Wilmoth defensive rebound
4:10
Damien Jefferson misses two point layup
4:34
Bluejays 30 second timeout
4:42
+3
Bryce Nze makes three point jump shot (Aaron Thompson assists)
60-55
4:49
Myles Tate defensive rebound
4:51
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
5:05
+2
Aaron Thompson makes two point layup
60-52
5:24
Mitch Ballock turnover (bad pass)
5:49
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
5:51
Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Myles Wilmoth's two point layup
5:54
Myles Wilmoth offensive rebound
5:54
Myles Tate misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:54
+1
Myles Tate makes regular free throw 1 of 2
60-50
5:54
Alex O'Connell shooting foul (Myles Tate draws the foul)
6:13
+2
Alex O'Connell makes two point driving layup
60-49
6:41
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
6:41
Myles Wilmoth misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:41
Christian Bishop shooting foul (Myles Wilmoth draws the foul)
6:41
+2
Myles Wilmoth makes two point layup (Aaron Thompson assists)
58-49
6:49
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
6:51
Alex O'Connell misses two point jump shot
7:17
+2
Aaron Thompson makes two point turnaround jump shot
58-47
7:37
Jair Bolden defensive rebound
7:37
Denzel Mahoney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:37
+1
Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
58-45
7:37
TV timeout
7:37
Jair Bolden personal foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
7:39
Jair Bolden turnover (bad pass) (Denzel Mahoney steals)
8:07
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point floating jump shot
57-45
8:22
Bryce Golden turnover (bad pass)
8:44
+2
Denzel Mahoney makes two point driving layup
55-45
8:53
+3
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Aaron Thompson assists)
53-45
9:05
+1
Damien Jefferson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
53-42
9:05
+1
Damien Jefferson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
52-42
9:05
Chuck Harris personal foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
9:30
+1
Chuck Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
51-42
9:30
+1
Chuck Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
51-41
9:30
Jett Canfield shooting foul (Chuck Harris draws the foul)
9:51
Myles Tate defensive rebound
9:53
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
10:11
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
10:13
Myles Tate misses two point jump shot
10:19
Myles Tate defensive rebound
10:21
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
10:29
+1
Myles Tate makes regular free throw 2 of 2
51-40
10:29
+1
Myles Tate makes regular free throw 1 of 2
51-39
10:29
Shereef Mitchell personal foul (Myles Tate draws the foul)
10:29
Denzel Mahoney turnover (bad pass)
10:35
Bryce Nze turnover (lost ball) (Denzel Mahoney steals)
10:49
Ryan Kalkbrenner personal foul (Aaron Thompson draws the foul)
10:50
Aaron Thompson defensive rebound
10:52
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
11:11
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
11:11
Aaron Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:11
Aaron Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:11
Antwann Jones shooting foul (Aaron Thompson draws the foul)
11:28
+1
Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 1 of 1
51-38
11:28
Chuck Harris shooting foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
11:28
+2
Denzel Mahoney makes two point pullup jump shot
50-38
11:33
Myles Tate personal foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)
11:33
Antwann Jones offensive rebound
11:35
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
11:49
TV timeout
11:49
Chuck Harris personal foul (Jett Canfield draws the foul)
11:58
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
12:00
Chuck Harris misses two point jump shot
12:20
+2
Mitch Ballock makes two point layup
48-38
12:35
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
12:37
Bryce Golden misses two point dunk
13:07
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists)
46-38
13:11
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
13:13
Aaron Thompson misses two point layup
13:35
+2
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Denzel Mahoney assists)
43-38
13:44
+1
Bryce Golden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
41-38
13:44
+1
Bryce Golden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
41-37
13:44
Antwann Jones shooting foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
13:45
Bryce Golden offensive rebound
13:47
Aaron Thompson misses two point jump shot
13:57
Bryce Golden defensive rebound
13:59
Antwann Jones misses two point layup
14:05
Aaron Thompson personal foul (Mitch Ballock draws the foul)
14:23
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
14:25
Aaron Thompson misses three point jump shot
14:38
Aaron Thompson offensive rebound
14:40
Bryce Golden misses three point jump shot
15:07
+2
Antwann Jones makes two point pullup jump shot (Denzel Mahoney assists)
41-36
15:15
TV timeout
15:15
John-Michael Mulloy personal foul (Mitch Ballock draws the foul)
15:31
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
15:33
Mitch Ballock blocks Aaron Thompson's two point jump shot
15:57
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists)
39-36
16:04
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
16:06
Bryce Nze misses two point hook shot
16:37
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point pullup jump shot
36-36
17:00
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
17:00
Bryce Nze misses regular free throw 2 of 2
17:00
+1
Bryce Nze makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-36
17:00
Antwann Jones shooting foul (Bryce Nze draws the foul)
17:00
Bryce Nze offensive rebound
17:02
Bryce Nze misses two point layup
17:17
Christian Bishop personal foul
17:17
Denzel Mahoney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
17:17
TV timeout
17:17
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
17:17
Jair Bolden shooting foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
17:17
+2
Denzel Mahoney makes two point driving layup
33-35
17:24
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
17:26
Bryce Nze misses three point jump shot
17:58
+2
Denzel Mahoney makes two point pullup jump shot
31-35
18:10
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
18:12
Bryce Golden misses two point layup
18:14
Bryce Golden offensive rebound
18:16
Christian Bishop blocks Bryce Nze's two point layup
18:43
+2
Denzel Mahoney makes two point driving layup
29-35
18:52
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
18:54
Jair Bolden misses two point jump shot
0:19
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
27-35
19:38
+3
Bryce Nze makes three point jump shot (Myles Tate assists)
25-35
19:48
Damien Jefferson personal foul (Bryce Nze draws the foul)
