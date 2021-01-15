|
0:00
End of period
0:00
Gaels offensive rebound
0:00
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
0:08
+2
Joel Ayayi makes two point driving layup
32-25
0:13
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
0:15
Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
0:30
Dan Fotu offensive rebound
0:32
Matthias Tass misses two point layup
0:56
+2
Joel Ayayi makes two point reverse layup (Andrew Nembhard assists)
30-25
1:07
+1
Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-25
1:06
Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:07
Aaron Cook shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
1:34
+2
Aaron Cook makes two point layup
28-24
1:40
Kyle Bowen turnover (bad pass) (Anton Watson steals)
1:49
Gaels 30 second timeout
1:50
+2
Joel Ayayi makes two point layup (Aaron Cook assists)
26-24
1:53
Aaron Cook defensive rebound
1:55
Logan Johnson misses two point layup
2:06
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
2:08
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
2:26
Drew Timme defensive rebound
2:28
Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
2:47
+2
Andrew Nembhard makes two point pullup jump shot
24-24
2:55
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
2:57
Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
3:12
+1
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 1 of 1
22-24
3:12
Matthias Tass shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
3:12
+2
Drew Timme makes two point layup
21-24
3:18
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
3:20
Matthias Tass misses two point hook shot
3:39
Jalen Suggs turnover
3:39
Jalen Suggs offensive foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
3:45
+2
Logan Johnson makes two point jump shot
19-24
4:09
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
4:11
Jalen Suggs misses two point layup
4:26
TV timeout
4:26
Gaels turnover (shot clock violation)
5:00
+2
Aaron Cook makes two point reverse layup
19-22
5:20
Kyle Bowen personal foul (Corey Kispert draws the foul)
5:20
Bulldogs defensive rebound
5:21
Matthias Tass misses two point hook shot
5:36
Gaels offensive rebound
5:38
Mitchell Saxen misses two point jump shot
5:48
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
5:50
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
5:56
Mitchell Saxen turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Cook steals)
6:10
Andrew Nembhard personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
6:24
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
6:26
Mitchell Saxen blocks Joel Ayayi's two point layup
6:32
Aaron Cook defensive rebound
6:34
Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
6:39
Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
6:41
Mitchell Saxen misses two point hook shot
7:00
Quinn Clinton defensive rebound
7:02
Corey Kispert misses two point floating jump shot
7:11
Bulldogs defensive rebound
7:13
Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
7:26
TV timeout
7:26
Andrew Nembhard personal foul
7:24
Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
7:26
Matthias Tass misses two point tip shot
7:27
Matthias Tass offensive rebound
7:29
Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot
7:51
+2
Joel Ayayi makes two point floating jump shot
17-22
8:09
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
8:11
Tommy Kuhse misses two point floating jump shot
8:39
+3
Aaron Cook makes three point jump shot (Joel Ayayi assists)
15-22
9:01
+2
Dan Fotu makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
12-22
9:16
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
9:16
Aaron Cook misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:16
+1
Aaron Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-20
9:16
Quinn Clinton shooting foul (Aaron Cook draws the foul)
9:29
Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
9:31
Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
9:41
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
9:43
Andrew Nembhard misses two point jump shot
9:51
Bulldogs defensive rebound
9:53
Oumar Ballo blocks Quinn Clinton's two point layup
10:21
Quinn Clinton defensive rebound
10:23
Andrew Nembhard misses two point layup
10:32
TV timeout
10:32
Kyle Bowen personal foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
10:32
Bulldogs defensive rebound
10:34
Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot
10:51
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
10:53
Jalen Suggs misses three point jump shot
11:20
+3
Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
11-20
11:42
+2
Jalen Suggs makes two point floating jump shot
11-17
12:01
+3
Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
9-17
12:31
+2
Drew Timme makes two point layup (Jalen Suggs assists)
9-14
12:39
+2
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
7-14
12:49
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
12:51
Corey Kispert misses two point floating jump shot
12:56
Logan Johnson personal foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
13:09
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
13:11
Logan Johnson misses two point layup
13:16
Jalen Suggs personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
13:31
TV timeout
13:32
Joel Ayayi turnover
13:32
Joel Ayayi offensive foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
13:50
+2
Matthias Tass makes two point dunk (Tommy Kuhse assists)
7-12
14:12
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
14:14
Corey Kispert misses two point layup
14:35
+3
Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot
7-10
14:49
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
14:51
Jalen Suggs misses two point layup
15:19
+2
Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup
7-7
15:39
+2
Drew Timme makes two point layup
7-5
15:50
+3
Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists)
5-5
16:14
Drew Timme turnover (traveling)
16:25
Drew Timme defensive rebound
16:27
Tommy Kuhse misses two point fadeaway jump shot
16:48
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
16:50
Jalen Suggs misses three point jump shot
16:54
Drew Timme defensive rebound
16:56
Logan Johnson misses two point layup
17:20
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
17:22
Joel Ayayi misses two point jump shot
17:29
Logan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Anton Watson steals)
17:39
+1
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-2
17:39
+1
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-2
17:39
Logan Johnson shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
17:46
Dan Fotu turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Suggs steals)
17:48
Gaels offensive rebound
17:50
Drew Timme blocks Logan Johnson's two point layup
18:10
+3
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot
3-2
18:23
Dan Fotu turnover (lost ball) (Corey Kispert steals)
18:41
Gaels defensive rebound
18:43
|
Dan Fotu blocks Joel Ayayi's two point layup
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs turnover (bad pass) (Logan Johnson steals)
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point dunk (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Drew Timme vs. Matthias Tass (Dan Fotu gains possession)
|