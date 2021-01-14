|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:22
|
|
+1
|
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-44
|
0:39
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl shooting foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
|
|
0:39
|
|
+2
|
Courtney Ramey makes two point jump shot
|
24-43
|
0:39
|
|
+1
|
Rudi Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-41
|
0:39
|
|
+1
|
Rudi Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-41
|
0:39
|
|
|
Donovan Williams personal foul (Rudi Williams draws the foul)
|
|
0:45
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
|
22-41
|
0:55
|
|
+2
|
Seryee Lewis makes two point layup
|
22-38
|
1:05
|
|
|
Andrew Jones turnover (DaJuan Gordon steals)
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Andrew Jones offensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Kamaka Hepa misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Selton Miguel turnover
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Selton Miguel offensive foul (Donovan Williams draws the foul)
|
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point jump shot
|
20-38
|
1:43
|
|
|
Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Seryee Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Jase Febres misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Jase Febres blocks Rudi Williams's two point layup
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey turnover
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey offensive foul
|
|
2:36
|
|
+3
|
Rudi Williams makes three point jump shot (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
20-36
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Jericho Sims makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-36
|
2:55
|
|
|
Jericho Sims misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Seryee Lewis shooting foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jase Febres defensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Seryee Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Jericho Sims misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Davion Bradford personal foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Jase Febres shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Jericho Sims misses two point layup
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Jase Febres defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Davion Bradford offensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses two point layup
|
|
4:29
|
|
+3
|
Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot
|
17-35
|
4:42
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon makes two point layup (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
17-32
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims makes two point layup
|
15-32
|
5:07
|
|
|
Jericho Sims offensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses two point layup
|
|
5:31
|
|
+3
|
DaJuan Gordon makes three point jump shot
|
15-30
|
5:58
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot
|
12-30
|
6:25
|
|
|
Rudi Williams turnover
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Rudi Williams offensive foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Donovan Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Jase Febres defensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses two point layup
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. personal foul (Antonio Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
8:05
|
|
+3
|
Jase Febres makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
|
12-27
|
8:17
|
|
|
Rudi Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:25
|
|
+3
|
Kamaka Hepa makes three point jump shot (Jase Febres assists)
|
12-24
|
8:36
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III offensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Donovan Williams misses two point layup
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Jase Febres defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Kamaka Hepa blocks Mike McGuirl's two point layup
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Andrew Jones turnover
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Andrew Jones offensive foul (Antonio Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Kamaka Hepa defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Davion Bradford misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Kamaka Hepa misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Selton Miguel personal foul (Matt Coleman III draws the foul)
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon personal foul (Kamaka Hepa draws the foul)
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Davion Bradford misses two point hook shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey personal foul (Antonio Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
10:44
|
|
+3
|
Kamaka Hepa makes three point jump shot (Jericho Sims assists)
|
12-21
|
11:01
|
|
|
Kamaka Hepa defensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses two point layup
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
11:34
|
|
+2
|
Courtney Ramey makes two point layup
|
12-18
|
11:35
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey offensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses two point layup
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Rudi Williams misses two point layup
|
|
12:06
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point layup
|
12-16
|
12:10
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Jones steals)
|
|
12:14
|
|
+1
|
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-14
|
12:14
|
|
+1
|
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-13
|
12:14
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon shooting foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon turnover
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon offensive foul
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Donovan Williams turnover
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Donovan Williams offensive foul
|
|
13:04
|
|
+2
|
Carlton Linguard makes two point layup
|
12-12
|
13:07
|
|
|
Rudi Williams offensive rebound
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Jase Febres blocks Rudi Williams's two point layup
|
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Matt Coleman III makes two point layup
|
10-12
|
13:43
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Matt Coleman III steals)
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Donovan Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
+3
|
Mike McGuirl makes three point jump shot
|
10-10
|
14:25
|
|
|
Donovan Williams turnover (lost ball)
|
|
14:41
|
|
+3
|
Rudi Williams makes three point jump shot
|
7-10
|
15:10
|
|
|
Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Jase Febres misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Andrew Jones shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|
|
15:20
|
|
+2
|
Selton Miguel makes two point layup
|
4-10
|
15:34
|
|
+2
|
Courtney Ramey makes two point jump shot
|
2-10
|
15:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Rudi Williams turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III personal foul
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl turnover (lost ball) (Matt Coleman III steals)
|
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims makes two point layup (Kamaka Hepa assists)
|
2-8
|
17:01
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Jericho Sims misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:28
|
|
+1
|
Jericho Sims makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-6
|
17:31
|
|
|
Davion Bradford shooting foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
|
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Davion Bradford makes two point layup
|
2-5
|
17:42
|
|
|
Davion Bradford offensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Davion Bradford misses two point layup
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Kamaka Hepa misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:49
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
|
0-5
|
19:01
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Rudi Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Davion Bradford offensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon vs. Jericho Sims (Longhorns gains possession)
|