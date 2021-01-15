No. 16 Louisville puts 4-0 ACC mark on line at Miami
The 16th-ranked Louisville Cardinals, off to their first 4-0 league start since 2008-09, will visit the Miami Hurricanes in an Atlantic Coast Conference battle Saturday night.
Louisville, which has won five straight games for a 9-1 overall mark, is led by Carlik Jones. The senior guard scored a season-high 23 points on Wednesday as the Cardinals defeated Wake Forest 77-65.
Jones, who also had 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals, struggled through cramps earlier in the game.
"It was rough," Jones said. "The cramps kind of came in my inner-thigh area. I thought it would come and go, but when I laid down, it was pretty bad. I felt like I couldn't move."
Jones got some fluids and things went "pretty smoothly" after that, he said.
Meanwhile, Miami (5-6, 1-5) is coming off perhaps its worst loss of the season, getting routed 84-62 on Tuesday at Boston College, which entered the game winless in the league.
The Hurricanes gave up 18 3-pointers in that contest, the most they have ever allowed in an ACC game. Just as bad, Miami allowed Boston College to shoot 51.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Louisville is 13-4 against the Hurricanes, including 6-4 in Miami. The Cardinals also won the last time they faced Miami, 74-58 on Jan. 7, 2020, in Louisville.
Miami starting center Nysier Brooks, a transfer from Cincinnati, said he has great respect for Cardinals coach Chris Mack.
"He recruited me (when he was at Xavier, and I was at Cincinnati)," Brooks said. "I know his big men will come to play. He's a wonderful coach."
It's hard to argue that point. Mack led Xavier to the NCAA Tournament in eight of his nine seasons there, include the last five consecutively. Mack also took Louisville to the NCAAs in his only full season so far running the Cardinals. His winning percentage was .689 at Xavier and is even better at Louisville, .707.
Of course, it really helps to have stellar players such as Jones, who is averaging 17.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals, and also David Johnson, who is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 rebounds.
Mack apparently has inspired better play out of Louisville's third-leading scorer, Samuell Williamson, who is averaging 9.5 points.
After Williamson scored just one point last week against Virginia Tech, he and Mack had a conversation. Williamson followed up with a 15-point outing against Wake Forest.
"Running the floor was one of the main things we talked about," Williamson said. "Just playing with more pop."
Hurricanes veteran coach Jim Larranaga might need to give his squad a pep talk, too, especially after the loss to Boston College.
The Hurricanes are led in scoring by 6-foot-3 sophomore guard Isaiah Wong (16.5 points per game) and in rebounds by senior 7-footer Brooks (6.3 per game).
But Miami would like to reverse many aspects of its most recent performance, including its poor 3-point shooting (2-for-16).
The Hurricanes are missing guards Chris Lykes (ankle) and Kameron McGusty (hamstring), who were two of their top three scorers last season. Their return could be imminent, but, in the meantime, Brooks is trying to lift the spirits of his younger teammates.
"If you're a shooter, shoot. If you're a passer, pass," Brooks said. "I'm just trying to keep things simple."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
2nd Half
1st Half
33
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Samuell Williamson personal foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|18:12
|+ 2
|Samuell Williamson makes two point layup (Carlik Jones assists)
|18:31
|Nysier Brooks turnover (lost ball) (Carlik Jones steals)
|18:38
|Jae'Lyn Withers personal foul
|18:41
|Hurricanes offensive rebound
|18:41
|Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|+ 2
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point putback dunk
|19:07
|Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|19:10
|Dre Davis misses two point layup
|19:12
|Nysier Brooks personal foul (Carlik Jones draws the foul)
|19:26
|+ 3
|Elijah Olaniyi makes three point jump shot (Nysier Brooks assists)
|19:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|25
|36
|Field Goals
|12-31 (38.7%)
|16-36 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|0-10 (0.0%)
|3-12 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|17
|25
|Offensive
|2
|8
|Defensive
|12
|15
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|6
|8
|Steals
|5
|1
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|6
|Fouls
|6
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|16 Louisville 9-1
|71.1 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 5-6
|67.4 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Withers F
|9 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|I. Wong G
|11 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|38.7
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|33.3
|
|J. Withers
|9
|4
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|12
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|C. Jones
|8
|2
|3
|4/9
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Johnson
|2
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Williamson
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|D. Davis
|2
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Traynor
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Slazinski
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Nickelberry
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Wiznitzer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Minlend
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Orbaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Igiehon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Colbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bearden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Myles-Devore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Schultz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|25
|14
|6
|12/31
|0/10
|1/2
|6
|110
|5
|1
|4
|2
|12
|E. Olaniyi
|11
|5
|1
|5/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|I. Wong
|9
|5
|3
|4/8
|1/1
|0/1
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|H. Beverly
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Brooks
|4
|10
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|A. Walker
|2
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cross
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Gak
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McGusty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lykes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Waardenburg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Gkogkos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Timberlake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|23
|8
|16/36
|3/12
|1/3
|3
|109
|1
|1
|6
|8
|15
-
IPFW
MILW81
74
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
ARIZST
OREGST72
71
2nd 2:57 PACN
-
DIXIE
TEXPA65
71
2nd 1:08
-
MCNSE
NORL84
99
2nd 0.0
-
BELLAR
FGC80
63
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
CLEVST
WRIGHT44
79
2nd 2:31 ESP3
-
SFA
UIW51
44
2nd 12:03
-
KSTATE
4TEXAS24
44
1st 0.0 LHN
-
BYU
SANFRAN28
27
2nd 18:40 ESP2
-
CALSD
UCSB20
42
2nd 19:01 ESP3
-
16LVILLE
MIAMI25
38
2nd 18:12
-
SC
LSU23
19
1st 8:01 SECN
-
NDAKST
NDAK8
11
1st 13:51
-
GRAM
TEXSO0
0
Delay
-
AMER
NAVY86
87
Final/OT ESP+
-
MARQET
STJOHN73
71
Final FS1
-
21OHIOST
14ILL87
81
Final FOX
-
CUSE
PITT76
96
Final
-
UGA
MISS78
74
Final ESP2
-
UNC
FSU75
82
Final ESPN
-
NILL
BALLST58
78
Final ESP+
-
NEAST
CHARLS67
62
Final
-
17MIZZOU
TEXAM68
52
Final SECN
-
HOLY
COLG55
95
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
BU79
59
Final ESP+
-
NAU
MNTNA62
58
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULANE65
57
Final ESP+
-
WMMARY
DREXEL58
82
Final
-
CIT
VMI103
110
Final ESP+
-
HARTFD
UMBC70
63
Final
-
SDGST
UTAHST59
64
Final CBS
-
UK
AUBURN59
66
Final ESPN
-
LEHIGH
BUCK70
75
Final ESP+
-
ODU
RICE61
58
Final ESP+
-
GMASON
RI60
80
Final NBCS
-
MASLOW
BING92
78
Final ESP3
-
8CREIGH
BUTLER66
70
Final/OT FS1
-
NH
STNYBRK81
64
Final ESP3
-
WCAR
MERCER76
78
Final ESP+
-
JMAD
TOWSON81
72
Final
-
CSTCAR
GAST68
71
Final/OT ESP+
-
COPPST
MORGAN72
92
Final
-
WOFF
CHATT77
59
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
AKRON94
95
Final/OT ESP+
-
ORAL
DENVER91
82
Final
-
DAVID
LSALLE77
53
Final ESP+
-
7MICH
23MINN57
75
Final ESP2
-
PORTST
MONST64
69
Final
-
KENTST
OHIO89
79
Final ESP+
-
TROY
GASOU56
63
Final ESP+
-
YOUNG
OAK74
81
Final ESP3
-
STNFRD
COLO64
77
Final PACN
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD82
70
Final ESP+
-
NCOLO
IDAHO75
61
Final
-
MAINE
UVM30
65
Final ESP3
-
SUTAH
EWASH99
94
Final
-
ARK
BAMA59
90
Final SECN
-
FLA
MISSST69
72
Final ESP2
-
BTHSDA
GC47
98
Final
-
LOYMD
LAFAY75
77
Final
-
NIAGARA
MANH55
58
Final ESP+
-
YELCHR
WEBER44
124
Final
-
BC
ND70
80
Final
-
SELOU
ABIL42
76
Final ESP+
-
WYO
AF69
72
Final
-
2BAYLOR
15TXTECH68
60
Final ESPN
-
UTEP
NTEXAS65
74
Final
-
INDST
ILLST73
65
Final
-
NALAB
KENSAW66
64
Final ESP+
-
ETNST
FURMAN66
78
Final ESPU
-
UAB
CHARLO55
70
Final ESP+
-
VALPO
DEPAUL58
77
Final FS1
-
FIU
FAU63
107
Final
-
EVAN
BRAD60
69
Final ESP3
-
CARVER
NCAT46
112
Final
-
EMICH
CMICH64
75
Final ESP3
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU80
87
Final ESP+
-
LALAF
TXARL68
51
Final ESP+
-
TEXST
ARKLR67
56
Final ESP+
-
FAIR
MARIST55
52
Final ESP3
-
EKY
EILL93
85
Final/OT ESP+
-
APPST
SALAB83
77
Final ESP+
-
MOREHD
SEMO64
50
Final
-
BELMONT
JAXST98
91
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
TNMART79
57
Final ESP+
-
NORFLK
DELST87
76
Final
-
LIB
STETSON68
58
Final ESP+
-
NICHST
CARK74
72
Final
-
MTSU
USM59
64
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST72
93
Final ESP+
-
NJTECH
ALBANY75
83
Final ESP+
-
QUINN
MNMTH63
70
Final ESP+
-
WASH
UCLA76
81
Final PACN
-
ALST
ALAM63
70
Final
-
ARKPB
STHRN53
88
Final
-
NMEX
UNLV54
77
Final CBSSN
-
WISGB
DTROIT65
68
Final ESP+
-
IUPUI
NKY65
63
Final ESP3
-
18UVA
12CLEM85
50
Final ESPN
-
ROBERT
ILLCHI62
66
Final/OT ESP3
-
VANDY
10TENN61
81
Final SECN
-
COLOST
SJST88
61
Final
-
LOYMRY
UOP49
58
Final
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI57
72
Final ESP2
-
UNF
LPSCMB72
67
Final ESP+
-
MVSU
ALCORN59
71
Final
-
SIENA
RIDER74
72
Final ESP3
-
TXSA
LATECH66
82
Final ESP+
-
UCRIV
CPOLY70
53
Final
-
PORT
PEPPER65
80
Final
-
TARL
CALBPTST0
0144 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-