|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Greg Elliott makes three point jump shot (Koby McEwen assists)
|
41-30
|
0:19
|
|
+1
|
Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-30
|
0:19
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Justin Lewis personal foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
D.J. Carton turnover (bad pass) (Posh Alexander steals)
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Carton makes two point jump shot
|
38-29
|
1:01
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Koby McEwen personal foul (Isaih Moore draws the foul)
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Theo John misses two point layup
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Justin Lewis makes two point putback layup
|
36-29
|
1:55
|
|
|
Justin Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Greg Elliott misses two point layup
|
|
2:18
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes three point jump shot (Rasheem Dunn assists)
|
34-29
|
2:26
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Theo John defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
+1
|
Theo John makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
34-26
|
2:46
|
|
|
Isaih Moore shooting foul (Theo John draws the foul)
|
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point putback layup
|
33-26
|
2:46
|
|
|
Theo John offensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses two point layup
|
|
3:17
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington makes two point putback layup
|
31-26
|
3:21
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington offensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
+1
|
Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-24
|
3:38
|
|
+1
|
Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-24
|
3:38
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie personal foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
+1
|
Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-24
|
4:11
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington personal foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point pullup jump shot
|
28-24
|
4:51
|
|
|
Red Storm defensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
+3
|
Marcellus Earlington makes three point jump shot (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
|
28-22
|
5:44
|
|
|
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses two point layup
|
|
5:56
|
|
+3
|
Greg Elliott makes three point jump shot (Dawson Garcia assists)
|
28-19
|
6:08
|
|
+1
|
Rasheem Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-19
|
6:08
|
|
+1
|
Rasheem Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-18
|
6:08
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia shooting foul (Rasheem Dunn draws the foul)
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Justin Lewis blocks Dylan Addae-Wusu's two point layup
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-17
|
6:34
|
|
|
Greg Elliott shooting foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
Justin Lewis makes two point layup
|
25-16
|
7:06
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington turnover
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington offensive foul (D.J. Carton draws the foul)
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Justin Lewis turnover
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Justin Lewis offensive foul
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Posh Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Koby McEwen steals)
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Koby McEwen turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie turnover
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie offensive foul (Symir Torrence draws the foul)
|
|
7:54
|
|
+1
|
Dawson Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
23-16
|
7:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Isaih Moore shooting foul (Dawson Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point driving layup (Greg Elliott assists)
|
22-16
|
8:01
|
|
|
Symir Torrence defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
+3
|
Greg Elliott makes three point jump shot (Theo John assists)
|
20-16
|
8:58
|
|
+2
|
Isaih Moore makes two point putback dunk
|
17-16
|
8:58
|
|
|
Isaih Moore offensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point layup
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Greg Elliott turnover (bad pass) (Posh Alexander steals)
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point layup (Isaih Moore assists)
|
17-14
|
9:55
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:55
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Carton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-12
|
9:55
|
|
|
Vince Cole personal foul (D.J. Carton draws the foul)
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
D.J. Carton turnover
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
D.J. Carton offensive foul (Vince Cole draws the foul)
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Posh Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Greg Elliott steals)
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia turnover (lost ball) (Posh Alexander steals)
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Vince Cole personal foul
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Theo John defensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point putback layup
|
16-12
|
11:03
|
|
|
Theo John offensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses two point layup
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Posh Alexander personal foul (D.J. Carton draws the foul)
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Symir Torrence turnover (lost ball) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|
|
11:28
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point driving layup
|
14-12
|
11:47
|
|
|
Jamal Cain personal foul (Vince Cole draws the foul)
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Red Storm defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
+2
|
Vince Cole makes two point pullup jump shot
|
14-10
|
12:40
|
|
+3
|
Koby McEwen makes three point jump shot (Symir Torrence assists)
|
14-8
|
12:50
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro personal foul (Koby McEwen draws the foul)
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Justin Lewis makes two point floating jump shot
|
11-8
|
13:54
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro misses two point layup
|
|
14:22
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Carton makes two point driving layup
|
9-8
|
14:46
|
|
|
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Jamal Cain personal foul
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Justin Lewis makes two point layup (Dawson Garcia assists)
|
7-8
|
15:30
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Red Storm defensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro blocks D.J. Carton's two point layup
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
+3
|
Dawson Garcia makes three point jump shot (Koby McEwen assists)
|
5-8
|
16:37
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn turnover (lost ball) (Koby McEwen steals)
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point layup
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Josh Roberts personal foul (Dawson Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. personal foul
|
|
17:27
|
|
+1
|
Rasheem Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-8
|
17:27
|
|
+1
|
Rasheem Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-7
|
17:27
|
|
|
Koby McEwen shooting foul (Rasheem Dunn draws the foul)
|
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point putback layup
|
2-6
|
17:44
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Jamal Cain misses two point layup
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Posh Alexander turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Carton steals)
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. blocks Jamal Cain's two point jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Josh Roberts personal foul
|
|
18:46
|
|
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|
0-6
|
18:53
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Jamal Cain misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|
0-3
|
19:23
|
|
|
Posh Alexander offensive rebound
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Theo John personal foul (Greg Williams Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Theo John turnover (lost ball) (Greg Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Theo John offensive rebound
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie blocks Theo John's two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Theo John vs. Julian Champagnie (D.J. Carton gains possession)
|