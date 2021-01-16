NMEX
UNLV

2nd Half
NMEX
Lobos
3
UNLV
Rebels
4

Time Team Play Score
17:01 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup (Caleb Grill assists) 29-41
17:30 +1 Bayron Matos makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-39
17:30   Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:30   Edoardo Del Cadia shooting foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)  
17:34   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
17:36   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
17:53   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
17:55   Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot  
18:02   Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Grill steals)  
18:30 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot 28-39
18:59 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point layup (Isaiah Marin assists) 28-37
19:11   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
19:13   Edoardo Del Cadia misses three point jump shot  
19:37   Bayron Matos turnover  
19:37   Bayron Matos offensive foul  
19:37   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
19:39   Bayron Matos misses two point hook shot  

1st Half
NMEX
Lobos
26
UNLV
Rebels
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Rebels defensive rebound  
0:00   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
0:03   Moses Wood turnover (traveling)  
0:08   Nicquel Blake defensive rebound  
0:10   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
0:19 +1 Moses Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-37
0:19 +1 Moses Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-36
0:19   Rebels 30 second timeout  
0:19   Rod Brown personal foul (Moses Wood draws the foul)  
0:16   Moses Wood defensive rebound  
0:20   Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot  
0:37 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup (David Jenkins Jr. assists) 26-35
1:04 +3 Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists) 26-33
1:25   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
1:25   Bryce Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:25   Valdir Manuel personal foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)  
1:37   Makuach Maluach personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)  
1:41 +2 Rod Brown makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 23-33
1:47   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
1:49   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
2:11 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point layup 21-33
2:09   Bryce Hamilton offensive rebound  
2:11   Nicquel Blake misses three point jump shot  
2:16   Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound  
2:18   David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
2:25   Rebels offensive rebound  
2:27   Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot  
2:33   Nicquel Blake defensive rebound  
2:35   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
2:54   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
2:56   Nicquel Blake misses three point jump shot  
3:03   Jeremiah Francis III turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Hamilton steals)  
3:12   Bryce Hamilton personal foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)  
3:30 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point layup 21-31
3:39   Bryce Hamilton offensive rebound  
3:41   David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
3:52   David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound  
3:54   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
3:59   TV timeout  
3:59   Edoardo Del Cadia personal foul (Valdir Manuel draws the foul)  
4:27   Cheikh Mbacke Diong turnover (traveling)  
4:39   David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound  
4:41   Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot  
4:51   Nicquel Blake turnover (bad pass) (Nolan Dorsey steals)  
5:05 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point layup (Isaiah Marin assists) 21-29
5:35 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup (Nicquel Blake assists) 19-29
5:59   Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass)  
6:24 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point alley-oop dunk (Bryce Hamilton assists) 19-27
6:35 +1 Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-25
6:35 +1 Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-25
6:35   Caleb Grill shooting foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)  
6:41   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
6:43   Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot  
6:51   Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound  
6:53   Cheikh Mbacke Diong blocks Isaiah Marin's two point layup  
7:18   Nicquel Blake turnover (bad pass) (Makuach Maluach steals)  
7:28   TV timeout  
7:28   Bayron Matos personal foul (Edoardo Del Cadia draws the foul)  
7:28   Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound  
7:30   Jeremiah Francis III misses two point jump shot  
7:35   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
7:37   Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot  
7:54 +3 Nicquel Blake makes three point jump shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists) 17-25
8:18   Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound  
8:20   Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot  
8:39   David Jenkins Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Francis III steals)  
8:48   David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound  
8:50   Bayron Matos misses two point hook shot  
8:59   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
9:01   David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:11   Devin Tillis offensive rebound  
9:13   Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot  
9:29 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot 17-22
9:49   Lobos offensive rebound  
9:51   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
10:01   David Jenkins Jr. turnover  
10:01   David Jenkins Jr. offensive foul (Jeremiah Francis III draws the foul)  
10:07 +3 Javonte Johnson makes three point jump shot (Makuach Maluach assists) 15-22
10:28   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
10:30   David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:39   TV timeout  
10:39   Javonte Johnson personal foul (Cheikh Mbacke Diong draws the foul)  
10:39   Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound  
10:41   Nicquel Blake misses two point layup  
11:00 +2 Rod Brown makes two point layup (Emmanuel Kuac assists) 12-22
11:10   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
11:12   Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot  
11:31 +3 Javonte Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 10-22
11:58 +3 Nicquel Blake makes three point jump shot 7-22
12:08 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point hook shot 7-19
12:26 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup (David Jenkins Jr. assists) 5-19
12:35   David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound  
12:37   Moses Wood blocks Valdir Manuel's two point layup  
12:46   Emmanuel Kuac offensive rebound  
12:48   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
13:01 +2 Nicquel Blake makes two point layup 5-17
13:21   Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound  
13:21   Rod Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:21 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-15
13:21   Caleb Grill shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
13:35   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
13:37   Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot  
13:56   Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound  
13:58   Valdir Manuel misses two point layup  
14:11 +3 Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Nicquel Blake assists) 4-15
14:28 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 4-12
14:36   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
14:38   Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot  
14:42   Javonte Johnson personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)  
14:49   Saquan Singleton personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)  
15:02   Saquan Singleton turnover  
15:02   Saquan Singleton offensive foul (Moses Wood draws the foul)  
15:07   Bryce Hamilton turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Marin steals)  
15:17   Nicquel Blake defensive rebound  
15:19   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
15:40 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point layup 2-12
16:02   Rebels defensive rebound  
16:04   Makuach Maluach misses two point layup  
16:25   Lobos 30 second timeout  
16:25 +3 David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists) 2-10
16:35   Rod Brown turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Hamilton steals)  
17:04 +3 Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot 2-7
17:13   Lobos turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:50 +2 Caleb Grill makes two point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists) 2-4
18:13 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point layup (Makuach Maluach assists) 2-2
18:33 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup (Bryce Hamilton assists) 0-2
18:57   Lobos turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:30   Isaiah Marin defensive rebound  
19:32   David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Bayron Matos vs. Cheikh Mbacke Diong (Rebels gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 29 39
Field Goals 11-31 (35.5%) 16-32 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 3-10 (30.0%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 17 21
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 11 13
Team 1 3
Assists 9 9
Steals 4 3
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 9 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
M. Maluach G
9 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
34
C. Diong F
10 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo New Mexico 4-6 26228
home team logo UNLV 2-6 37239
Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, NV
Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo New Mexico 4-6 66.2 PPG 43.5 RPG 11.1 APG
home team logo UNLV 2-6 73.8 PPG - RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Maluach G 13.6 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.3 APG 47.3 FG%
00
. Diong F 7.0 PPG 8.4 RPG 0.3 APG 71.4 FG%
Top Scorers
10
M. Maluach G 9 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
34
C. Diong F 10 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
35.5 FG% 50.0
30.0 3PT FG% 29.4
66.7 FT% 66.7
New Mexico
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Maluach 9 1 2 3/9 1/3 2/2 1 - 1 0 0 0 1
R. Brown 5 2 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 0 1 2 0
B. Matos 5 4 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 - 0 0 1 2 2
I. Marin 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 0 1
S. Singleton 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Manuel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kuac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Francis III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wegscheider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Padgett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Medina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 16 9 11/31 3/10 4/6 9 0 4 0 6 5 11
UNLV
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Diong 10 3 0 5/5 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 1 2 1
B. Hamilton 8 4 4 4/7 0/2 0/1 1 - 2 0 1 2 2
C. Grill 8 0 0 3/7 2/6 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 0
D. Jenkins Jr. 3 4 3 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 4
E. Del Cadia 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Blake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tillis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Lindsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Yap - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Gilbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 18 9 16/32 5/17 2/3 6 0 3 2 7 5 13
