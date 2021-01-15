Temple, Tulane hoping matchup gets them in a groove
Temple, Tulane hoping matchup gets them in a groove
Interrupted schedules have denied Temple and Tulane from getting into much of a groove across the past month.
But they're trying to find rhythm, and their next chance comes Saturday afternoon when Temple meets host Tulane in New Orleans.
This newest matchup was added to the American Athletic Conference schedule after Saturday's would-be clash sending Temple to East Carolina was called off because of East Carolina's COVID-19 issues.
The Owls and Green Wave had been slated to meet Jan. 6, so this serves as a make-up game.
Temple (2-3, 1-3 AAC) needs more court time on a consistent basis.
"We're not close to where I think we can be," Temple coach Aaron McKie said.
The Owls snapped a three-game losing streak with Thursday's 62-55 home victory against Central Florida. Damian Dunn scored 20 points in that game.
Tulane (6-3, 1-3) will play for the first time in a week and for just the third time in 2021. The Green Wave lost 71-50 last Saturday at then-No. 11 Houston.
Tulane coach Ron Hunter said it's important for his team to show mental toughness.
That's something that Temple displayed at times down the stretch in order to defeat UCF.
"For the most part in the second halves running up to this game (vs. Central Florida), we've just been running out of gas," McKie said. "We have to work off of this game where this has to be the standard."
Temple's J.P. Moorman had just five points, but pulled in 13 rebounds Thursday. Eight of his 15 made field goals this season have come from 3-point range.
"J.P. has got to make shots for us," McKie said.
Tulane scoring leader Jaylen Forbes, who averages 15.3 points per game, has posted double-figure points totals in eight games. He was battling a leg injury in the Houston game.
"We're struggling offensively anyway right now, so that makes it even harder," Hunter said of court time Forbes missed. "We've got to have Forbes out on the floor."
Tulane has gone three consecutive games without scoring more than 60 points. The Green Wave shot 28.8 percent from the field at Houston.
Temple's only other victory came in the season opener Dec. 19 vs. NJIT. Since also winning on that date, Tulane owns just one triumph in three games since then.
Last February, Temple overcame a second-half deficit to win 72-68 at Tulane.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
12
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|De'Vondre Perry turnover (traveling)
|11:14
|De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
|11:28
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|11:30
|Sion James defensive rebound
|11:36
|Quincy Ademokoya misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|+ 2
|Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot
|11:46
|Owls turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:07
|Owls offensive rebound
|12:07
|Quincy Ademokoya misses three point jump shot
|12:09
|+ 3
|Kevin Cross makes three point jump shot (R.J. McGee assists)
|12:43
|+ 3
|Brendan Barry makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|13:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|18
|12
|Field Goals
|6-12 (50.0%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-8 (50.0%)
|2-6 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|4
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|9
|4
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|6
|3
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|50.0
|FG%
|35.7
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Perry
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Moorman II
|3
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Williams
|3
|3
|3
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Forrester
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Dunn
|2
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Perry
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Moorman II
|3
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Williams
|3
|3
|3
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Forrester
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Dunn
|2
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Barry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Battle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Ademokoya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Tolbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Waddington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Jourdain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18
|9
|6
|6/12
|4/8
|2/2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McGee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Callahan-Gold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Jankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Zaccardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|12
|4
|3
|5/14
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
-
AMER
NAVY56
47
2nd 12:46 ESP+
-
UGA
MISS43
34
2nd 15:30 ESP2
-
CUSE
PITT44
47
2nd 15:39
-
UNC
FSU40
46
2nd 16:14 ESPN
-
21OHIOST
14ILL52
43
2nd 14:22 FOX
-
MARQET
STJOHN47
41
2nd 16:05 FS1
-
ARMY
BU13
9
1st 12:11 ESP+
-
CIT
VMI27
21
1st 11:38 ESP+
-
NEAST
CHARLS16
17
1st 12:18
-
NILL
BALLST6
15
1st 11:55 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
TULANE18
12
1st 11:14 ESP+
-
HARTFD
UMBC11
13
1st 11:56
-
HOLY
COLG10
17
1st 11:17 ESP+
-
WMMARY
DREXEL7
12
1st 12:48
-
NAU
MNTNA4
6
1st 13:09
-
17MIZZOU
TEXAM9
10
1st 11:53 SECN
-
SDGST
UTAHST0
0128 O/U
-3.5
1:30pm CBS
-
WCAR
MERCER0
0157.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESP+
-
ORAL
DENVER0
0156 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
LEHIGH
BUCK0
0144 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
MAINE
UVM0
0125 O/U
-17.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
UK
AUBURN0
0147.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESPN
-
COPPST
MORGAN0
0153 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
WOFF
CHATT0
0141 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
TOWSON0
0148.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
ODU
RICE0
0142.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP+
-
7MICH
23MINN0
0148 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
8CREIGH
BUTLER0
0139 O/U
+7
2:00pm FS1
-
GMASON
RI0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm NBCS
-
PORTST
MONST0
0147 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
CSTCAR
GAST0
0153.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
LSALLE0
0134.5 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
OHIO0
0151.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP+
-
NH
STNYBRK0
0132.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
AKRON0
0148 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP+
-
MASLOW
BING0
0139.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm ESP3
-
STNFRD
COLO0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm PACN
-
TROY
GASOU0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
NCOLO
IDAHO0
0138 O/U
+8.5
3:00pm
-
YOUNG
OAK0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD0
0152 O/U
+7.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0152 O/U
-5.5
3:05pm
-
ARK
BAMA0
0163 O/U
-2
3:30pm SECN
-
INDST
ILLST0
0141 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
EVAN
BRAD0
0125 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
FLA
MISSST0
0136 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP2
-
NIAGARA
MANH0
0123.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
VALPO
DEPAUL0
0144.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm FS1
-
NALAB
KENSAW0
0131 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
CHARLO0
0122.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FAU0
0144 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UTEP
NTEXAS0
0127 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
CARVER
NCAT0
0
4:00pm
-
YELCHR
WEBER0
0
4:00pm
-
BTHSDA
GC0
0
4:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
15TXTECH0
0136 O/U
+4
4:00pm ESPN
-
LOYMD
LAFAY0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
ETNST
FURMAN0
0141 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESPU
-
BC
ND0
0148.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
WYO
AF0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
SELOU
ABIL0
0133 O/U
-15.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
CMICH0
0149 O/U
-1
4:30pm ESP3
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU0
0
4:30pm ESP+
-
FAIR
MARIST0
0124 O/U
-5
5:00pm ESP3
-
MURYST
TNMART0
0143.5 O/U
+12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
ARKLR0
0131 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
MOREHD
SEMO0
0129 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
BELMONT
JAXST0
0141.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
USM0
0127 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
APPST
SALAB0
0136 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
NORFLK
DELST0
0151.5 O/U
+10
5:00pm
-
NICHST
CARK0
0156.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
WASH
UCLA0
0141 O/U
-15
5:00pm PACN
-
LALAF
TXARL0
0150 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WISGB
DTROIT0
0147.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ESP+
-
QUINN
MNMTH0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST0
0136 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
EILL0
0154 O/U
+0.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NJTECH
ALBANY0
0134 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
STETSON0
0132.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ALST
ALAM0
0134 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
ARKPB
STHRN0
0137.5 O/U
-10
5:30pm
-
NMEX
UNLV0
0141 O/U
-11
5:30pm CBSSN
-
UNF
LPSCMB0
0145.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
ROBERT
ILLCHI0
0139 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
LOYMRY
UOP0
0130.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
COLOST
SJST0
0156 O/U
+19.5
6:00pm
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI0
0139 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
18UVA
12CLEM0
0116 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
IUPUI
NKY0
0141.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
10TENN0
0137 O/U
-18
6:00pm SECN
-
MVSU
ALCORN0
0152 O/U
-15
6:30pm
-
MCNSE
NORL0
0148.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
SIENA
RIDER0
0138 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
DIXIE
TEXPA0
0143.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
ARIZST
OREGST0
0147.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm PACN
-
IPFW
MILW0
0148.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
PEPPER0
0153.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
UCRIV
CPOLY0
0130.5 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
TXSA
LATECH0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BELLAR
FGC0
0133 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEVST
WRIGHT0
0134 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP3
-
SFA
UIW0
0138 O/U
+12.5
7:30pm
-
KSTATE
4TEXAS0
0132 O/U
-17
8:00pm LHN
-
BYU
SANFRAN0
0144 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP2
-
16LVILLE
MIAMI0
0132 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
CALSD
UCSB0
0136 O/U
-12
8:00pm ESP3
-
SC
LSU0
0154.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm SECN
-
GRAM
TEXSO0
0141 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
NDAKST
NDAK0
0127 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0143.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
TNTECH0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
TARL
CALBPTST0
0145 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
WASHST
USC0
0133.5 O/U
-12.5
9:30pm PACN
-
1GONZAG
MARYCA0
0146 O/U
+15
10:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
UTAH0
0133.5 O/U
-12
10:00pm ESPU
-
CSBAK
HAWAII0
0132.5 O/U
-1
11:59pm
-
SNCLRA
USD0
0
PPD
-
NEB
MD0
0
PPD
-
GTOWN
PROV0
0
PPD FS1
-
TEMPLE
ECU0
0
PPD
-
VCU
RICH0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MIAOH
WMICH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
IOWAST
6KANSAS0
0
PPD ESP+
-
GATECH
NCST0
0
PPD
-
TCU
13WVU0
0
PPD
-
XAVIER
SETON0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
FAMU
NCAT0
0
PPD
-
SCST
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
MOREHD
SIUE0
0
PPD
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR0
0
PPD
-
JACKST
PVAM0
0
PPD
-
PEAY
SEMO0
0
PPD
-
OKLA
OKLAST0
0
PPD ESP2
-
UMKC
WILL0
0
PPD
-
ARIZ
22OREG0
0
PPD
-
CSFULL
UCDAV0
0
-
CSN
LNGBCH0
0
ESP3
-
SDAKST
NEBOM0
0