0:00
Christian Brown defensive rebound
0:02
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
0:21
+1
P.J. Horne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-28
0:21
+1
P.J. Horne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-28
0:21
Luis Rodriguez personal foul (P.J. Horne draws the foul)
0:22
Bulldogs defensive rebound
0:22
Robert Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
0:22
K.D. Johnson personal foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
0:22
Rebels offensive rebound
0:23
Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
0:41
+3
|
K.D. Johnson makes three point step back jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
27-28
|
1:11
Justin Kier defensive rebound
1:11
Romello White misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:11
Justin Kier personal foul (Romello White draws the foul)
1:11
Rebels offensive rebound
1:11
Robert Allen misses two point jump shot
1:23
K.D. Johnson turnover (lost ball)
1:34
+2
|
Jarkel Joiner makes two point pullup jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
24-28
|
1:49
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point pullup jump shot
|
24-26
|
2:13
TV timeout
2:13
KJ Buffen turnover
2:13
KJ Buffen offensive foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
2:30
Robert Allen offensive rebound
2:32
Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
3:01
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point reverse layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
22-26
|
3:25
+2
|
Robert Allen makes two point dunk (KJ Buffen assists)
|
20-26
|
3:39
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
3:41
K.D. Johnson misses two point layup
3:50
Robert Allen turnover (lost ball) (K.D. Johnson steals)
4:07
+3
|
Justin Kier makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
20-24
|
4:24
+2
|
Jarkel Joiner makes two point pullup jump shot
|
17-24
|
4:39
+1
|
Toumani Camara makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-22
|
4:39
+1
|
Toumani Camara makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-22
|
4:39
Khadim Sy shooting foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
4:51
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
4:53
Dimencio Vaughn misses three point jump shot
5:02
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (lost ball) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
5:09
Dimencio Vaughn turnover
5:09
Dimencio Vaughn offensive foul
5:26
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (bad pass)
5:40
Khadim Sy turnover
5:40
Khadim Sy offensive foul
6:01
Toumani Camara turnover (traveling)
6:25
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
6:25
KJ Buffen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:25
Justin Kier shooting foul (KJ Buffen draws the foul)
6:25
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point jump shot (Romello White assists)
|
15-22
|
6:36
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
6:38
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
7:00
+2
|
Jarkel Joiner makes two point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
15-20
|
7:08
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
7:10
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
7:29
+2
|
Devontae Shuler makes two point pullup jump shot
|
15-18
|
7:43
TV timeout
7:43
Rebels 30 second timeout
7:44
+2
|
Tye Fagan makes two point layup
|
15-16
|
7:42
Tye Fagan offensive rebound
7:44
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
7:54
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
7:56
KJ Buffen misses three point jump shot
8:17
+1
|
Toumani Camara makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13-16
|
8:17
Luis Rodriguez shooting foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
8:17
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
12-16
|
8:37
Christian Brown offensive rebound
8:39
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point driving layup
9:01
Jump ball. (Bulldogs gains possession)
9:21
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point driving layup (Romello White assists)
|
10-16
|
9:31
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
9:33
Christian Brown misses two point layup
9:46
+3
|
Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
10-14
|
9:54
Andrew Garcia personal foul
9:53
Romello White offensive rebound
9:55
Austin Crowley misses three point jump shot
10:08
Romello White defensive rebound
10:10
Andrew Garcia misses two point layup
10:15
P.J. Horne offensive rebound
10:17
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
10:28
P.J. Horne defensive rebound
10:28
Matthew Murrell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:28
Matthew Murrell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:28
Andrew Garcia shooting foul (Matthew Murrell draws the foul)
10:28
Matthew Murrell offensive rebound
10:30
Austin Crowley misses three point jump shot
10:34
P.J. Horne personal foul
10:45
Christian Brown turnover (out of bounds)
11:13
+2
|
Jarkel Joiner makes two point pullup jump shot
|
10-11
|
11:29
+1
|
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-9
|
11:29
+1
|
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-9
|
11:29
Matthew Murrell shooting foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
11:43
TV timeout
11:43
Matthew Murrell turnover (bad pass)
12:00
K.D. Johnson turnover (lost ball)
12:13
Austin Crowley personal foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
12:24
Robert Allen personal foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
12:32
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
12:34
Devontae Shuler misses two point layup
12:41
K.D. Johnson personal foul (Austin Crowley draws the foul)
13:04
+3
|
K.D. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
8-9
|
13:30
+1
|
Robert Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-9
|
13:30
Rebels offensive rebound
13:30
Robert Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
13:30
Toumani Camara shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
13:29
Robert Allen offensive rebound
13:31
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
13:57
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup
|
5-8
|
14:17
Devontae Shuler turnover
14:17
Devontae Shuler offensive foul
14:17
Devontae Shuler defensive rebound
14:19
Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
14:27
Justin Kier defensive rebound
14:29
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
14:42
Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
14:44
Justin Kier misses two point layup
14:48
Romello White turnover (lost ball) (Justin Kier steals)
14:54
Romello White offensive rebound
14:56
Luis Rodriguez misses two point pullup jump shot
15:22
TV timeout
15:22
Justin Kier turnover (out of bounds)
15:29
+2
|
Romello White makes two point layup (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|
3-8
|
15:49
+3
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes three point jump shot (Tye Fagan assists)
|
3-6
|
16:06
Bulldogs defensive rebound
16:08
Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
16:29
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (traveling)
16:37
+2
|
Romello White makes two point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
0-6
|
16:56
Rebels offensive rebound
16:58
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
16:58
Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound
17:00
Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
17:11
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
17:13
Justin Kier misses two point jump shot
17:43
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
17:45
KJ Buffen misses two point layup
17:52
Rebels defensive rebound
17:54
Luis Rodriguez blocks Toumani Camara's two point layup
18:04
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point layup
|
0-4
|
18:15
KJ Buffen offensive rebound
18:17
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
18:32
Rebels defensive rebound
18:34
Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
18:57
+2
|
Devontae Shuler makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:11
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
19:13
Toumani Camara misses two point layup
19:40
Romello White turnover (bad pass)
20:00
Toumani Camara vs. KJ Buffen (Rebels gains possession)
