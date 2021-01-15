|
0:01
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Jalen Hill turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Cole Bajema turnover
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Cole Bajema offensive foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Hameir Wright shooting foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:12
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point layup
|
39-29
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Tsohonis makes two point pullup jump shot (Riley Sorn assists)
|
39-27
|
1:57
|
|
|
Riley Sorn defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point reverse layup
|
37-27
|
2:40
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis defensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Jalen Hill misses two point layup
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (bad pass) (Tyger Campbell steals)
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Riley Sorn defensive rebound
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Jalen Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Bruins offensive rebound
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jake Kyman misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Jake Kyman defensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Jake Kyman turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Bey steals)
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jake Kyman misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point finger roll layup (Jamal Bey assists)
|
35-27
|
3:48
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Bey steals)
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Jamal Bey turnover (lost ball) (Johnny Juzang steals)
|
|
4:25
|
|
+3
|
Jules Bernard makes three point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
33-27
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
Hameir Wright makes two point dunk (Quade Green assists)
|
33-24
|
4:44
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
+1
|
Quade Green makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
31-24
|
5:14
|
|
|
Cody Riley shooting foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
|
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point pullup jump shot
|
30-24
|
5:20
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Jamal Bey turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Jules Bernard personal foul (Riley Sorn draws the foul)
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
+3
|
Hameir Wright makes three point step back jump shot
|
28-24
|
6:18
|
|
+1
|
Cody Riley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-24
|
6:18
|
|
+1
|
Cody Riley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-23
|
6:18
|
|
|
Riley Sorn shooting foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
|
|
6:41
|
|
+3
|
Erik Stevenson makes three point pullup jump shot
|
25-22
|
6:55
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell personal foul (Riley Sorn draws the foul)
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Riley Sorn offensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
7:22
|
|
+2
|
Riley Sorn makes two point putback layup
|
22-22
|
7:23
|
|
|
Riley Sorn offensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses two point layup
|
|
7:44
|
|
+3
|
Tyger Campbell makes three point jump shot (Cody Riley assists)
|
20-22
|
7:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Quade Green personal foul (Jake Kyman draws the foul)
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
David Singleton misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Erik Stevenson makes two point pullup jump shot
|
20-19
|
8:53
|
|
+3
|
David Singleton makes three point jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
|
18-19
|
8:58
|
|
|
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point putback layup
|
18-16
|
9:47
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point hook shot (Jake Kyman assists)
|
18-14
|
10:50
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Nate Roberts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Nate Roberts misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. shooting foul (Nate Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Nate Roberts misses two point layup
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Cole Bajema misses two point layup
|
|
11:40
|
|
+3
|
David Singleton makes three point jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
|
18-12
|
11:41
|
|
|
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
12:00
|
|
+3
|
Erik Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Hameir Wright assists)
|
18-9
|
12:09
|
|
|
Jules Bernard personal foul (Marcus Tsohonis draws the foul)
|
|
12:25
|
|
+3
|
David Singleton makes three point jump shot (Jaime Jaquez Jr. assists)
|
15-9
|
12:44
|
|
+3
|
Erik Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Marcus Tsohonis assists)
|
15-6
|
12:56
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-6
|
12:56
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-5
|
12:56
|
|
|
Nate Roberts shooting foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Jalen Hill misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Jules Bernard offensive rebound
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Cody Riley misses two point tip shot
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Cody Riley offensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
David Singleton misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark offensive rebound
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Nate Roberts personal foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
|
|
15:37
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Bey makes three point jump shot (Marcus Tsohonis assists)
|
12-4
|
16:06
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Tsohonis steals)