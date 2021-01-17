DAYTON
GWASH

1st Half
DAYTON
Flyers
33
GWASH
Colonials
20

Time Team Play Score
1:38 +3 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes three point jump shot 33-20
1:52 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup 33-17
2:19   Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound  
2:19   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:19   Jordy Tshimanga personal foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)  
2:19   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
2:19   Ibi Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:18   Matt Moyer personal foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)  
2:50 +2 Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point dunk 31-17
3:08   TV timeout  
3:08   Koby Brea turnover (traveling)  
3:23   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
3:25   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
3:50 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Jordy Tshimanga assists) 31-15
3:57   Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound  
3:59   Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot  
4:09   James Bishop turnover (bad pass)  
4:15   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
4:17   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
4:39   Chase Paar turnover  
4:39   Chase Paar offensive foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)  
4:54   Mustapha Amzil turnover (traveling)  
4:55   Jalen Crutcher offensive rebound  
4:57   Jalen Crutcher misses two point jump shot  
5:15   Hunter Dean personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
5:25 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-15
5:25 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-14
5:25   Elijah Weaver shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
5:30   James Bishop defensive rebound  
5:32   Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot  
5:48   Colonials turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:48   Colonials offensive rebound  
5:50   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
6:20   Elijah Weaver turnover (bad pass)  
6:37 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 28-13
6:54 +2 Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup (Jalen Crutcher assists) 28-11
7:05   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
7:07   Tyler Brelsford misses two point jump shot  
7:23   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
7:25   Koby Brea misses two point jump shot  
7:54   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
7:54   James Bishop misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
7:54 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 3 26-11
7:54 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 3 26-10
7:54   TV timeout  
7:54   Elijah Weaver shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
8:12 +2 Moulaye Sissoko makes two point dunk (Elijah Weaver assists) 26-9
8:23   Tyler Brelsford personal foul (Koby Brea draws the foul)  
8:23   Chase Paar personal foul (Zimi Nwokeji draws the foul)  
8:48 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-9
8:48   James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:48   Zimi Nwokeji shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
9:01   Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound  
9:03   Jalen Crutcher misses two point layup  
9:19   Flyers defensive rebound  
9:21   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:37   Jalen Crutcher personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
9:56 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Ibi Watson assists) 24-8
10:12 +2 Chase Paar makes two point dunk (Tyler Brelsford assists) 21-8
10:23   Tyler Brelsford offensive rebound  
10:25   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
10:44   Koby Brea turnover (bad pass) (Matt Moyer steals)  
10:45   TV timeout  
10:45   Jump ball. Mustapha Amzil vs. Ricky Lindo Jr. (Flyers gains possession)  
11:11   Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound  
11:13   Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot  
11:29   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
11:31   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
11:37   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
11:39   Hunter Dean misses two point jump shot  
12:02 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Koby Brea assists) 21-6
12:23 +2 Hunter Dean makes two point layup (James Bishop assists) 18-6
12:41   Mustapha Amzil personal foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)  
12:41   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
12:43   Matt Moyer blocks Mustapha Amzil's two point jump shot  
13:07 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 18-4
13:23 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point floating jump shot 18-2
13:31   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
13:33   Lincoln Ball misses two point layup  
13:50   James Bishop defensive rebound  
13:52   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
14:00   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
14:02   Sloan Seymour misses two point jump shot  
14:24   Colonials 30 second timeout  
14:25 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup 16-2
14:36   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
14:38   Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot  
15:10 +3 Elijah Weaver makes three point jump shot (Jordy Tshimanga assists) 14-2
15:21   Hunter Dean personal foul  
15:19   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
15:21   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
15:51   Jordy Tshimanga turnover  
15:51   Jordy Tshimanga offensive foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)  
15:59   TV timeout  
15:59   James Bishop turnover (lost ball)  
16:18 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot 11-2
16:29   Matt Moyer turnover  
16:29   Matt Moyer offensive foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
16:48   Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound  
16:50   Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot  
17:00   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
17:02   Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot  
17:12   James Bishop offensive rebound  
17:14   Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot  
17:46 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists) 8-2
18:06   Elijah Weaver defensive rebound  
18:08   Matt Moyer misses two point jump shot  
18:37 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Elijah Weaver assists) 5-2
18:54 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 3-2
19:23 +3 Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 3-0
19:31   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
19:33   Ricky Lindo Jr. misses two point layup  
20:00   Luke Frazier vs. Matt Moyer (James Bishop gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 33 20
Field Goals 13-23 (56.5%) 7-22 (31.8%)
3-Pointers 7-11 (63.6%) 1-7 (14.3%)
Free Throws 0-1 (0.0%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 16 12
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 13 9
Team 1 1
Assists 9 2
Steals 0 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 5 4
Fouls 7 7
Technicals 0 0
10
J. Crutcher G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
11
J. Bishop G
11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
Dayton 7-3
George Wash. 3-8
Charles E. Smith Center Washington, DC
Charles E. Smith Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
Dayton 7-3 70.0 PPG 34.4 RPG 13.2 APG
George Wash. 3-8 74.1 PPG 37.5 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Crutcher G 19.2 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.7 APG 52.3 FG%
00
. Bishop G 20.1 PPG 3.3 RPG 5.8 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Crutcher G 14 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
11
J. Bishop G 11 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
56.5 FG% 31.8
63.6 3PT FG% 14.3
0.0 FT% 62.5
Dayton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Crutcher 16 3 2 6/9 4/5 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2
J. Tshimanga 4 4 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 1 3
I. Watson 3 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
M. Amzil 3 3 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 3
E. Weaver 3 1 3 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Nwokeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cohill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swerlein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Blakney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 15 9 13/23 7/11 0/1 7 0 0 0 5 2 13
George Wash.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bishop 11 3 1 3/7 0/1 5/7 0 0 0 0 2 1 2
R. Lindo Jr. 5 4 0 2/4 1/2 0/1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
C. Paar 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0
M. Moyer 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 1 1 0 0
T. Brelsford 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Seymour - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Leftwich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Battle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gally - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 11 2 7/22 1/7 5/8 7 0 1 1 4 2 9
