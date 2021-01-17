|
1:38
|
|
+3
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
33-20
|
1:52
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup
|
33-17
|
2:19
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga personal foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Matt Moyer personal foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)
|
|
2:50
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point dunk
|
31-17
|
3:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Koby Brea turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
James Bishop misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Jordy Tshimanga assists)
|
31-15
|
3:57
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
James Bishop turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Chase Paar turnover
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Chase Paar offensive foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher offensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Hunter Dean personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|
|
5:25
|
|
+1
|
James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-15
|
5:25
|
|
+1
|
James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-14
|
5:25
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
James Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Colonials turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Colonials offensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
James Bishop makes two point layup
|
28-13
|
6:54
|
|
+2
|
Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|
28-11
|
7:05
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Koby Brea misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
James Bishop misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|
|
7:54
|
|
+1
|
James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
26-11
|
7:54
|
|
+1
|
James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
26-10
|
7:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
8:12
|
|
+2
|
Moulaye Sissoko makes two point dunk (Elijah Weaver assists)
|
26-9
|
8:23
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford personal foul (Koby Brea draws the foul)
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Chase Paar personal foul (Zimi Nwokeji draws the foul)
|
|
8:48
|
|
+1
|
James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-9
|
8:48
|
|
|
James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses two point layup
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Flyers defensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
9:56
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Ibi Watson assists)
|
24-8
|
10:12
|
|
+2
|
Chase Paar makes two point dunk (Tyler Brelsford assists)
|
21-8
|
10:23
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford offensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
James Bishop misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Koby Brea turnover (bad pass) (Matt Moyer steals)
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Jump ball. Mustapha Amzil vs. Ricky Lindo Jr. (Flyers gains possession)
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Koby Brea defensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Hunter Dean misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Koby Brea assists)
|
21-6
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dean makes two point layup (James Bishop assists)
|
18-6
|
12:41
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil personal foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Matt Moyer blocks Mustapha Amzil's two point jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|
18-4
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher makes two point floating jump shot
|
18-2
|
13:31
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Lincoln Ball misses two point layup
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
James Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Sloan Seymour misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Colonials 30 second timeout
|
|
14:25
|
|
+2
|
Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup
|
16-2
|
14:36
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Weaver makes three point jump shot (Jordy Tshimanga assists)
|
14-2
|
15:21
|
|
|
Hunter Dean personal foul
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
James Bishop misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga turnover
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga offensive foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
James Bishop turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:18
|
|
+3
|
Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot
|
11-2
|
16:29
|
|
|
Matt Moyer turnover
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Matt Moyer offensive foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
James Bishop offensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists)
|
8-2
|
18:06
|
|
|
Elijah Weaver defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Matt Moyer misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
+2
|
Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Elijah Weaver assists)
|
5-2
|
18:54
|
|
+2
|
James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|
3-2
|
19:23
|
|
+3
|
Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|
3-0
|
19:31
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Luke Frazier vs. Matt Moyer (James Bishop gains possession)
|