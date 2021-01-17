EVAN
BRAD

2nd Half
EVAN
Aces
10
BRAD
Braves
6

Time Team Play Score
14:53 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-55
14:53   Jax Levitch shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
15:17 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point jump shot 31-54
15:32   Ja'Shon Henry personal foul  
15:42   TV timeout  
15:48   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
15:50   Danya Kingsby misses two point layup  
16:04   Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
16:07   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
16:09   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:28   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
16:30   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
16:51 +3 Danya Kingsby makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 29-54
16:58   Noah Frederking personal foul  
17:06   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
17:08   Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot  
17:19   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
17:21   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
17:35   Braves 30 second timeout  
17:42 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot 29-51
18:04 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Danya Kingsby assists) 26-51
18:22 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot 26-49
18:25   Sean East II personal foul  
18:31   Jax Levitch offensive rebound  
18:33   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
18:43   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
18:45   Sean East II misses two point jump shot  
18:55 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup 23-49
19:11   Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul  
19:17   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)  
19:26   Jawaun Newton turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)  
19:44   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
19:46   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
EVAN
Aces
21
BRAD
Braves
49

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot  
0:19 +2 Sean East II makes two point jump shot 21-49
0:32   Sean East II offensive rebound  
0:34   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
0:40   Trey Hall turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)  
0:45   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
0:47   Sean East II misses two point jump shot  
1:01 +3 Trey Hall makes three point jump shot (Iyen Enaruna assists) 21-47
1:21 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-47
1:21   Ja'Shon Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:21   Jax Levitch shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
1:49   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
1:49   Iyen Enaruna misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:49 +1 Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-46
1:49   Elijah Childs shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
2:13 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup 17-46
2:16   Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound  
2:18   Antonio Thomas misses two point layup  
2:28   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
2:30   Jawaun Newton misses two point layup  
2:59   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
3:01   Ja'Shon Henry misses three point jump shot  
3:20   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
3:22   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
3:31   TV timeout  
3:53   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
3:55   Danya Kingsby misses two point jump shot  
4:05   Jawaun Newton turnover (lost ball)  
4:27   Elijah Childs turnover  
4:27   Elijah Childs offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)  
4:41   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
4:43   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
4:54 +1 Danya Kingsby makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-44
4:54 +1 Danya Kingsby makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-43
4:54   Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Danya Kingsby draws the foul)  
5:09   Shamar Givance turnover (traveling)  
5:33 +1 Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-42
5:33 +1 Elijah Childs makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-41
5:33   Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
5:48   Noah Frederking personal foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
5:52   Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound  
5:54   Danya Kingsby misses two point jump shot  
6:02 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup 17-40
6:25 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup (Sean East II assists) 15-40
6:39   Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound  
6:39   Iyen Enaruna misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:39 +1 Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-38
6:39   Rienk Mast shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
6:45   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
6:47   Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot  
7:01 +3 Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 14-38
7:08 +1 Alex Matthews makes regular free throw 3 of 3 14-35
7:08 +1 Alex Matthews makes regular free throw 2 of 3 13-35
7:08 +1 Alex Matthews makes regular free throw 1 of 3 12-35
7:08   Ville Tahvanainen shooting foul (Alex Matthews draws the foul)  
7:21   TV timeout  
7:21   Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
7:38   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
7:40   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:56 +3 Iyen Enaruna makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 11-35
8:22 +3 Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists) 8-35
8:31   Braves defensive rebound  
8:33   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
8:52   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
8:55 +2 Antonio Thomas makes two point layup 8-32
8:58   Shamar Givance turnover (Antonio Thomas steals)  
8:58   Noah Frederking offensive rebound  
9:00   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
9:08   Jax Levitch offensive rebound  
9:10   Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot  
9:20   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
9:22   Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot  
9:29   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
9:31   Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot  
9:56 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point jump shot 8-30
10:04   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
10:06   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
10:25 +3 Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Elijah Childs assists) 8-28
10:39   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
10:41   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
10:57   Elijah Childs turnover (lost ball) (Noah Frederking steals)  
10:57   Jump ball. Elijah Childs vs. Noah Frederking (Purple Aces gains possession)  
11:10   TV timeout  
11:10   Jawaun Newton personal foul  
11:14   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
11:16   Evan Kuhlman misses two point layup  
11:34   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
11:36   Elijah Childs misses two point layup  
11:50   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
11:52   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
12:13 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup (Antonio Thomas assists) 8-25
12:27 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot 8-23
12:47   Danya Kingsby personal foul  
13:19 +3 Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Danya Kingsby assists) 6-23
13:34   Iyen Enaruna turnover (bad pass) (Ville Tahvanainen steals)  
13:52 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-20
13:52 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-19
13:52   Trey Hall shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
14:15   Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass)  
14:30 +3 Sean East II makes three point jump shot (Ja'Shon Henry assists) 6-18
14:40   Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound  
14:42   Ja'Shon Henry blocks Jawaun Newton's two point layup  
14:52   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
14:54   Ja'Shon Henry misses two point layup  
15:05 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot 6-15
15:31 +1 Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-15
15:31   TV timeout  
15:31   Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)  
15:31 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup (Ville Tahvanainen assists) 3-14
15:36   Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Ville Tahvanainen steals)  
15:39   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
15:41   Jawaun Newton blocks Terry Nolan Jr.'s two point jump shot  
15:41   Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound  
15:43   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
16:10   Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass)  
16:27 +3 Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot 3-12
16:36   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
16:38   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
16:59 +3 Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 3-9
17:12   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
17:14   Jax Levitch misses two point layup  
17:33 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point jump shot 3-6
17:47   Sean East II defensive rebound  
17:49   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
18:10   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
18:12   Sean East II misses two point layup  
18:25 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 3-4
18:33   Elijah Childs turnover (bad pass) (Jax Levitch steals)  
18:48   Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)  
19:13 +2 Sean East II makes two point jump shot 0-4
19:24   Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)  
19:42 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot 0-2
20:00   (Braves gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 31 55
Field Goals 10-29 (34.5%) 19-37 (51.4%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 17 22
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 13 16
Team 0 1
Assists 3 11
Steals 3 7
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 11 4
Fouls 10 9
Technicals 0 0
31
I. Enaruna F
11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
22
J. Henry F
11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Evansville 6-7 211031
home team logo Bradley 8-4 49756
Evansville
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Newton 5 1 0 2/9 1/6 0/0 2 - 1 1 2 0 1
N. Frederking 3 2 0 1/7 1/6 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 1 1
E. Kuhlman 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 3 0 2
S. Givance 3 2 2 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 4 0 2
J. Levitch 0 5 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 2 3
Total 31 17 3 10/29 6/18 5/7 10 0 3 1 11 4 13
Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Nolan Jr. 9 1 1 3/6 3/5 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 0 1
V. Tahvanainen 9 1 2 3/4 3/4 0/0 1 - 2 0 0 0 1
S. East II 7 2 3 3/6 1/1 0/0 1 - 3 0 0 1 1
E. Childs 6 5 1 2/6 0/0 2/2 2 - 0 0 3 1 4
R. Mast 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Nolan Jr. 9 1 1 3/6 3/5 0/0 2 0 1 0 1 0 1
V. Tahvanainen 9 1 2 3/4 3/4 0/0 1 0 2 0 0 0 1
S. East II 7 2 3 3/6 1/1 0/0 1 0 3 0 0 1 1
E. Childs 6 5 1 2/6 0/0 2/2 2 0 0 0 3 1 4
R. Mast 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
Total 55 21 11 19/37 8/13 9/10 9 0 7 1 4 5 16
