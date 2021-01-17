FRESNO
NEVADA

2nd Half
FRESNO
Bulldogs
5
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
4

Time Team Play Score
18:52 +3 Isaiah Hill makes three point jump shot (Junior Ballard assists) 31-37
19:01   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul  
19:16 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists) 28-37
19:32   DeAndre Henry defensive rebound  
19:34   Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot  
19:50 +2 DeAndre Henry makes two point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 28-35
20:00 +1 Isaiah Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-33
20:00 +1 Isaiah Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-33
20:00   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover  
20:00   Desmond Cambridge Jr. technical foul  

1st Half
FRESNO
Bulldogs
26
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:06 +3 Junior Ballard makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists) 26-33
0:19   Deon Stroud defensive rebound  
0:21   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:39   Wolf Pack 30 second timeout  
0:46 +2 Braxton Meah makes two point layup 23-33
0:53   Braxton Meah offensive rebound  
0:55   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
1:11   Junior Ballard defensive rebound  
1:13   Kane Milling misses two point jump shot  
1:28   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
1:30   Kyle Harding misses two point layup  
1:47 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-33
1:47 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-32
1:47   Devin Gage personal foul  
2:00   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
2:02   Devin Gage misses three point jump shot  
2:13 +2 DeAndre Henry makes two point layup (Grant Sherfield assists) 21-31
2:19   Grant Sherfield offensive rebound  
2:21   Kane Milling misses three point jump shot  
2:34   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
2:34   Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
2:34 +1 Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 2 of 3 21-29
2:34 +1 Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 3 20-29
2:34   Tre Coleman shooting foul  
2:48 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-29
2:48 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-28
2:48   Orlando Robinson shooting foul  
2:57   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
2:57   Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:57 +1 Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-27
2:57   DeAndre Henry shooting foul  
3:06   Grant Sherfield turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Hill steals)  
3:16   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
3:18   Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot  
3:42 +2 Tre Coleman makes two point layup (DeAndre Henry assists) 18-27
3:55   TV timeout  
4:01   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
4:03   Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot  
4:10   Isaiah Hill defensive rebound  
4:12   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:22   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
4:22   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:22 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-25
4:22   Robby Robinson shooting foul  
4:22   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
4:22   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:22   Robby Robinson personal foul  
4:36 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point layup 17-25
4:41   Desmond Cambridge Jr. offensive rebound  
4:43   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:02 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-23
5:02   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:07   K.J. Hymes shooting foul  
5:14 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-23
5:14 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-22
5:14   Devin Gage personal foul  
5:21   Braxton Meah personal foul  
5:33   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
5:35   Devin Gage misses two point jump shot  
6:10 +1 Kane Milling makes regular free throw 3 of 3 16-21
6:10 +1 Kane Milling makes regular free throw 2 of 3 16-20
6:10 +1 Kane Milling makes regular free throw 1 of 3 16-19
6:10   Destin Whitaker shooting foul  
6:33   Robby Robinson offensive rebound  
6:35   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
6:45   Christian Gray turnover  
6:45   Christian Gray offensive foul  
6:48   Kane Milling turnover (lost ball)  
6:48   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
6:50   Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot  
7:06 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 16-18
7:19 +2 Christian Gray makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists) 16-16
7:36   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
7:38   Destin Whitaker misses three point jump shot  
7:58 +1 Robby Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-16
7:58 +1 Robby Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-15
7:58   TV timeout  
7:58   Christian Gray shooting foul  
8:00   Kane Milling defensive rebound  
8:02   K.J. Hymes blocks Christian Gray's two point layup  
8:19 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (K.J. Hymes assists) 14-14
8:40   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
8:40   Christian Gray misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:40 +1 Christian Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-11
8:40   K.J. Hymes shooting foul  
8:53   Deon Stroud offensive rebound  
8:55   Jordan Campbell misses two point layup  
9:02   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul  
9:19   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
9:21   K.J. Hymes misses two point layup  
9:43 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-11
9:43 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-11
9:43   TV timeout  
9:43   Warren Washington shooting foul  
10:02   Braxton Meah defensive rebound  
10:04   Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot  
10:11   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
10:13   Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot  
10:38   Kyle Harding defensive rebound  
10:40   Warren Washington misses two point jump shot  
11:08 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point layup 11-11
11:21   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
11:23   K.J. Hymes misses two point layup  
11:35   Kane Milling defensive rebound  
11:37   Junior Ballard misses two point jump shot  
11:47   Junior Ballard offensive rebound  
11:49   K.J. Hymes blocks Braxton Meah's two point layup  
11:57   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
11:59   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
12:32 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot 9-11
12:45   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
12:47   Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot  
12:58   Tre Coleman defensive rebound  
13:00   Warren Washington blocks Kyle Harding's two point layup  
13:10   Junior Ballard defensive rebound  
13:12   K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot  
13:18   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
13:20   Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot  
13:31   Braxton Meah defensive rebound  
13:31   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:31 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-11
13:34   Kyle Harding shooting foul  
13:47   Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Tre Coleman steals)  
13:59   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
14:01   Tre Coleman blocks Destin Whitaker's two point jump shot  
14:23 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point layup 7-10
14:32   Orlando Robinson turnover (bad pass)  
14:46 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 7-8
15:08 +1 Christian Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-6
15:08 +1 Christian Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-6
15:08   Warren Washington shooting foul  
15:24 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-6
15:24   Isaiah Hill shooting foul  
15:29 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 5-5
15:38 +1 Christian Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-3
15:38   Christian Gray misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:38   Robby Robinson shooting foul  
15:59   Isaiah Hill defensive rebound  
16:01   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
16:15   Christian Gray turnover (traveling)  
16:44   Deon Stroud defensive rebound  
16:46   Robby Robinson misses two point layup  
16:55   Tre Coleman defensive rebound  
16:57   Orlando Robinson misses three point jump shot  
17:31 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot 4-3
17:40 +2 Isaiah Hill makes two point jump shot 4-0
17:54   Tre Coleman turnover (lost ball)  
18:23   Deon Stroud turnover (lost ball)  
18:29   Deon Stroud defensive rebound  
18:31   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
18:41   Jordan Campbell turnover (lost ball)  
18:51   Christian Gray defensive rebound  
18:53   Warren Washington misses two point layup  
19:02   Deon Stroud turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)  
19:05   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (traveling)  
19:32 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point layup 2-0
20:00   Jordan Campbell vs. Zane Meeks (Bulldogs gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Isaiah Hill makes three point jump shot (Junior Ballard assists) 18:52
  Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul 19:01
+ 2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists) 19:16
  DeAndre Henry defensive rebound 19:32
  Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot 19:34
+ 2 DeAndre Henry makes two point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 19:50
+ 1 Isaiah Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20:00
+ 1 Isaiah Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20:00
  Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover 20:00
  Desmond Cambridge Jr. technical foul 20:00
+ 3 Junior Ballard makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists) 0:06
Team Stats
Points 31 37
Field Goals 8-26 (30.8%) 11-28 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 2-9 (22.2%) 2-9 (22.2%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 13-14 (92.9%)
Total Rebounds 21 20
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 14 15
Team 3 2
Assists 3 5
Steals 1 2
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 9 12
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
10
O. Robinson F
8 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
25
G. Sherfield G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Fresno State 5-4 26228
home team logo Nevada 9-5 33437
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Fresno State 5-4 72.0 PPG 42.7 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo Nevada 9-5 71.1 PPG 40.7 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Robinson F 17.8 PPG 10.1 RPG 2.2 APG 50.9 FG%
00
. Sherfield G 18.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 5.5 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
10
O. Robinson F 8 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
25
G. Sherfield G 18 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
30.8 FG% 39.3
22.2 3PT FG% 22.2
65.0 FT% 92.9
Fresno State
Total 31 18 3 8/26 2/9 13/20 9 0 1 0 7 4 14
Nevada
Total 37 18 5 11/28 2/9 13/14 12 0 2 4 5 3 15
