2nd Half
INDST
Sycamores
7
ILLST
Redbirds
2

Time Team Play Score
15:45   TV timeout  
15:45   Ndongo Ndaw turnover  
15:45   Ndongo Ndaw offensive foul  
15:55   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
15:57   Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point jump shot  
16:12   Tyreke Key turnover (out of bounds)  
16:12   Dedric Boyd personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
16:19   Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound  
16:21   Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot  
16:29   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
16:31   Tyreke Key misses two point step back jump shot  
16:50   Josiah Strong turnover (lost ball)  
16:59   Ndongo Ndaw personal foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
17:17 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point layup 45-36
17:26   DJ Horne turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Key steals)  
17:27   Tre Williams personal foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
17:51 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point driving dunk 43-36
17:57   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
17:59   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point layup  
18:06   Redbirds offensive rebound  
18:08   Tre Williams blocks Antonio Reeves's two point driving layup  
18:30   Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass)  
18:32 +2 Harouna Sissoko makes two point tip shot 41-36
18:36   Harouna Sissoko offensive rebound  
18:38   Harouna Sissoko misses two point layup  
18:51 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point turnaround jump shot 41-34
19:01   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
19:03   DJ Horne misses two point pullup jump shot  
19:26   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
19:26   Jake Laravia misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:26 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-34
19:26   DJ Horne shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
19:54   Josiah Strong turnover (out of bounds)  

1st Half
INDST
Sycamores
38
ILLST
Redbirds
34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Josiah Strong turnover (traveling)  
0:08   Tre Williams personal foul  
0:14   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
0:16   Howard Fleming Jr. blocks Randy Miller Jr.'s two point layup  
0:27   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
0:29   Tre Williams blocks Alex Kotov's two point layup  
0:49   Alex Kotov defensive rebound  
0:49   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:49   Alex Kotov personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
0:49   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
0:51   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
1:04 +3 Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 38-34
1:22 +3 DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Alex Kotov assists) 35-34
1:29   Alex Kotov offensive rebound  
1:31   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
1:45 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-31
1:45   Howard Fleming Jr. shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
1:45 +2 Randy Miller Jr. makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 34-31
1:45   Abdou Ndiaye personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
2:06   Tobias Howard Jr. defensive rebound  
2:08   Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot  
2:24   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
2:26   Cooper Neese misses two point turnaround jump shot  
2:43   Abdou Ndiaye turnover (traveling)  
3:03 +2 Tre Williams makes two point turnaround hook shot 32-31
3:31   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
3:31   Antonio Reeves misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:31   TV timeout  
3:31   Tre Williams shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)  
3:31 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point driving layup 30-31
3:35   Harouna Sissoko offensive rebound  
3:37   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
3:48   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
3:50   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point layup  
4:00   Tobias Howard Jr. offensive rebound  
4:02   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
4:21 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point tip shot 30-29
4:22   Antonio Reeves offensive rebound  
4:24   Antonio Reeves misses two point floating jump shot  
4:35   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
4:37   Tre Williams misses two point hook shot  
5:01 +2 Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point finger roll layup 30-27
5:26 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point driving layup 30-25
5:45   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
5:45   Dedric Boyd misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
5:45 +1 Dedric Boyd makes regular free throw 2 of 3 28-25
5:45 +1 Dedric Boyd makes regular free throw 1 of 3 28-24
5:45   Tyreke Key shooting foul (Dedric Boyd draws the foul)  
6:01   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
6:03   Tre Williams misses two point layup  
6:38 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point hook shot (Josiah Strong assists) 28-23
6:59 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-21
6:59 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-21
6:59   Josiah Strong shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
7:17   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
7:19   Josiah Strong misses two point pullup jump shot  
7:32   TV timeout  
7:32   Redbirds defensive rebound  
7:34   Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot  
7:44   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
7:46   Dedric Boyd misses two point pullup jump shot  
7:58   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
8:00   Cooper Neese misses two point pullup jump shot  
8:13 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists) 26-21
8:23   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
8:25   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
8:27   Josiah Strong personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
8:35 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists) 26-18
8:48 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists) 26-15
8:56 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point pullup jump shot 24-15
9:26 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point fadeaway jump shot 24-13
9:34   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
9:36   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point driving layup  
9:55 +2 Julian Larry makes two point driving layup 22-13
10:02   Sycamores defensive rebound  
10:04   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point layup  
10:16   Alex Kotov defensive rebound  
10:18   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
10:25   Julian Larry offensive rebound  
10:27   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point driving layup  
10:48   Dedric Boyd turnover (lost ball) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)  
11:08 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point driving layup 20-13
11:24 +2 Dedric Boyd makes two point jump shot 18-13
11:44 +2 Randy Miller Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot 18-11
11:47   TV timeout  
11:47   Jump ball. (Sycamores gains possession)  
12:14 +3 Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists) 16-11
12:26   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
12:28   Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot  
12:48 +3 Dedric Boyd makes three point step back jump shot 16-8
12:58 +1 Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-5
12:58   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:58   Dusan Mahorcic shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
13:12   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
13:14   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
13:25   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
13:25   Cobie Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:25   Abdou Ndiaye shooting foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)  
13:25 +2 Cobie Barnes makes two point layup 15-5
13:33   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
13:35   Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point layup  
14:08 +2 Tre Williams makes two point turnaround hook shot 13-5
14:23   Abdou Ndiaye turnover (bad pass)  
14:27   Abdou Ndiaye offensive rebound  
14:29   Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot  
14:54 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point floating jump shot (Cooper Neese assists) 11-5
15:01   Cobie Barnes offensive rebound  
15:03   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:31   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
15:31   Harouna Sissoko misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:31   Harouna Sissoko misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:31   TV timeout  
15:31   Jake Laravia shooting foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)  
15:55 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point driving layup 9-5
16:11   Antonio Reeves turnover (traveling)  
16:19   Josiah Strong defensive rebound  
16:21   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
16:32 +1 Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-5
16:32   Jake Laravia shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
16:32 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup 7-4
16:49   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
16:51   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
17:15 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point finger roll layup 7-2
17:35   Redbirds 30 second timeout  
17:37 +3 Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists) 7-0
17:49   DJ Horne turnover (lost ball) (Tre Williams steals)  
18:03 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 4-0
18:16   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
18:18   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point putback layup  
18:24   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
18:26   Tre Williams blocks Dusan Mahorcic's two point layup  
18:48 +2 Tre Williams makes two point turnaround hook shot 2-0
19:12   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
19:12   Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:12   Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:12   Cooper Neese shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
19:37   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
19:39   Josiah Strong misses two point pullup jump shot  
20:00   Tre Williams vs. Dusan Mahorcic (Redbirds gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Ndongo Ndaw turnover 15:45
  Ndongo Ndaw offensive foul 15:45
  Jake Laravia defensive rebound 15:55
  Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point jump shot 15:57
  Tyreke Key turnover (out of bounds) 16:12
  Dedric Boyd personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul) 16:12
  Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound 16:19
  Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot 16:21
  Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound 16:29
  Tyreke Key misses two point step back jump shot 16:31
  Josiah Strong turnover (lost ball) 16:50
Team Stats
Points 45 36
Field Goals 19-35 (54.3%) 14-36 (38.9%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 3-9 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 21 24
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 17 15
Team 1 2
Assists 6 5
Steals 3 0
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 3 9
Fouls 9 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
T. Key G
12 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
1
D. Boyd G
10 PTS
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana State 5-7 67.7 PPG 34.7 RPG 10.1 APG
home team logo Illinois State 4-7 77.2 PPG 37.5 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Key G 14.5 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.4 APG 45.5 FG%
00
. Reeves G 11.5 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.4 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
T. Key G 12 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
12
A. Reeves G 10 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
54.3 FG% 38.9
20.0 3PT FG% 41.7
55.6 FT% 33.3
Indiana State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 12 2 0 5/9 0/3 2/2 1 - 1 0 1 0 2
T. Williams 9 5 0 4/6 0/0 1/3 3 - 1 3 0 0 5
J. LaRavia 7 2 1 3/3 0/0 1/2 2 - 0 0 0 0 2
T. Howard, Jr. 6 2 2 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
C. Neese 2 1 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 12 2 0 5/9 0/3 2/2 1 0 1 0 1 0 2
T. Williams 9 5 0 4/6 0/0 1/3 3 0 1 3 0 0 5
J. LaRavia 7 2 1 3/3 0/0 1/2 2 0 0 0 0 0 2
T. Howard, Jr. 6 2 2 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
C. Neese 2 1 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Larry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ndaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hankins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hittle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mervis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 20 6 19/35 2/10 5/9 9 0 3 3 3 3 17
Illinois State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reeves 10 3 0 4/7 2/3 0/1 0 - 0 0 1 1 2
D. Mahorcic 7 7 0 3/8 0/0 1/3 1 - 0 0 0 2 5
D. Horne 3 1 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
J. Strong 2 1 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 3 0 1
H. Sissoko 2 5 0 1/4 0/2 0/2 0 - 0 0 0 2 3
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reeves 10 3 0 4/7 2/3 0/1 0 0 0 0 1 1 2
D. Mahorcic 7 7 0 3/8 0/0 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 2 5
D. Horne 3 1 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1
J. Strong 2 1 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 3 0 1
H. Sissoko 2 5 0 1/4 0/2 0/2 0 0 0 0 0 2 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Fleming Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kotov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stadelman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Andrews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 22 5 14/36 5/12 3/9 9 0 0 1 9 7 15
