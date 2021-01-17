|
0:00
End of period
0:01
Josiah Strong turnover (traveling)
0:08
Tre Williams personal foul
0:14
DJ Horne defensive rebound
0:16
Howard Fleming Jr. blocks Randy Miller Jr.'s two point layup
0:27
Julian Larry defensive rebound
0:29
Tre Williams blocks Alex Kotov's two point layup
0:49
Alex Kotov defensive rebound
0:49
Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
0:49
Alex Kotov personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
0:49
Tre Williams defensive rebound
0:51
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
1:04
+3
Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
38-34
|
1:22
+3
DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Alex Kotov assists)
35-34
|
1:29
Alex Kotov offensive rebound
1:31
Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
1:45
+1
Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
35-31
|
1:45
Howard Fleming Jr. shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
1:45
+2
Randy Miller Jr. makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
34-31
|
1:45
Abdou Ndiaye personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
2:06
Tobias Howard Jr. defensive rebound
2:08
Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot
2:24
Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
2:26
Cooper Neese misses two point turnaround jump shot
2:43
Abdou Ndiaye turnover (traveling)
3:03
+2
Tre Williams makes two point turnaround hook shot
32-31
|
3:31
Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
3:31
Antonio Reeves misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:31
TV timeout
3:31
Tre Williams shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
3:31
+2
Antonio Reeves makes two point driving layup
30-31
|
3:35
Harouna Sissoko offensive rebound
3:37
Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
3:48
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
3:50
Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point layup
4:00
Tobias Howard Jr. offensive rebound
4:02
Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
4:21
+2
Antonio Reeves makes two point tip shot
30-29
|
4:22
Antonio Reeves offensive rebound
4:24
Antonio Reeves misses two point floating jump shot
4:35
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
4:37
Tre Williams misses two point hook shot
5:01
+2
Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point finger roll layup
30-27
|
5:26
+2
Tyreke Key makes two point driving layup
30-25
|
5:45
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
5:45
Dedric Boyd misses regular free throw 3 of 3
5:45
+1
Dedric Boyd makes regular free throw 2 of 3
28-25
|
5:45
+1
Dedric Boyd makes regular free throw 1 of 3
28-24
|
5:45
Tyreke Key shooting foul (Dedric Boyd draws the foul)
6:01
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
6:03
Tre Williams misses two point layup
6:38
+2
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point hook shot (Josiah Strong assists)
28-23
|
6:59
+1
Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-21
|
6:59
+1
Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-21
|
6:59
Josiah Strong shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
7:17
Tre Williams defensive rebound
7:19
Josiah Strong misses two point pullup jump shot
7:32
TV timeout
7:32
Redbirds defensive rebound
7:34
Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot
7:44
Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
7:46
Dedric Boyd misses two point pullup jump shot
7:58
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
8:00
Cooper Neese misses two point pullup jump shot
8:13
+3
Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
26-21
|
8:23
Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
8:25
Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
8:27
Josiah Strong personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
8:35
+3
Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists)
26-18
|
8:48
+2
Tre Williams makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists)
26-15
|
8:56
+2
Josiah Strong makes two point pullup jump shot
24-15
|
9:26
+2
Tyreke Key makes two point fadeaway jump shot
24-13
|
9:34
Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
9:36
Dusan Mahorcic misses two point driving layup
9:55
+2
Julian Larry makes two point driving layup
22-13
|
10:02
Sycamores defensive rebound
10:04
Dusan Mahorcic misses two point layup
10:16
Alex Kotov defensive rebound
10:18
Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
10:25
Julian Larry offensive rebound
10:27
Randy Miller Jr. misses two point driving layup
10:48
Dedric Boyd turnover (lost ball) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)
11:08
+2
Cooper Neese makes two point driving layup
20-13
|
11:24
+2
Dedric Boyd makes two point jump shot
18-13
|
11:44
+2
Randy Miller Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
18-11
|
11:47
TV timeout
11:47
Jump ball. (Sycamores gains possession)
12:14
+3
Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists)
16-11
|
12:26
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
12:28
Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot
12:48
+3
Dedric Boyd makes three point step back jump shot
16-8
|
12:58
+1
Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-5
|
12:58
Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:58
Dusan Mahorcic shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
13:12
Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
13:14
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
13:25
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
13:25
Cobie Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
13:25
Abdou Ndiaye shooting foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)
13:25
+2
Cobie Barnes makes two point layup
15-5
|
13:33
Tre Williams defensive rebound
13:35
Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point layup
14:08
+2
Tre Williams makes two point turnaround hook shot
13-5
|
14:23
Abdou Ndiaye turnover (bad pass)
14:27
Abdou Ndiaye offensive rebound
14:29
Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot
14:54
+2
Tyreke Key makes two point floating jump shot (Cooper Neese assists)
11-5
|
15:01
Cobie Barnes offensive rebound
15:03
Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:31
Tre Williams defensive rebound
15:31
Harouna Sissoko misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:31
Harouna Sissoko misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:31
TV timeout
15:31
Jake Laravia shooting foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)
15:55
+2
Jake Laravia makes two point driving layup
9-5
|
16:11
Antonio Reeves turnover (traveling)
16:19
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
16:21
Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
16:32
+1
Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
7-5
|
16:32
Jake Laravia shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
16:32
+2
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup
7-4
|
16:49
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
16:51
Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
17:15
+2
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point finger roll layup
7-2
|
17:35
Redbirds 30 second timeout
17:37
+3
Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
7-0
|
17:49
DJ Horne turnover (lost ball) (Tre Williams steals)
18:03
+2
Jake Laravia makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
4-0
|
18:16
Tre Williams defensive rebound
18:18
Dusan Mahorcic misses two point putback layup
18:24
Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
18:26
Tre Williams blocks Dusan Mahorcic's two point layup
18:48
+2
Tre Williams makes two point turnaround hook shot
2-0
|
19:12
Cooper Neese defensive rebound
19:12
Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
19:12
Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:12
Cooper Neese shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
19:37
Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
19:39
Josiah Strong misses two point pullup jump shot
20:00
Tre Williams vs. Dusan Mahorcic (Redbirds gains possession)
