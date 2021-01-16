|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Williams makes two point layup
|
57-58
|
0:05
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge blocks Brandon Rachal's two point layup
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane 30 second timeout
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Lester Quinones turnover (bad pass) (Darien Jackson steals)
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Alex Lomax personal foul (Elijah Joiner draws the foul)
|
|
1:12
|
|
+3
|
Lester Quinones makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Williams assists)
|
55-57
|
1:40
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Rachal steals)
|
|
2:26
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
52-57
|
2:26
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
52-56
|
2:26
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries personal foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge turnover (lost ball) (Darien Jackson steals)
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point layup
|
|
2:53
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Joiner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
52-55
|
2:53
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries shooting foul (Elijah Joiner draws the foul)
|
|
3:24
|
|
+3
|
Lester Quinones makes three point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists)
|
52-54
|
3:33
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II offensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
4:06
|
|
+2
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point layup (Curtis Haywood II assists)
|
49-54
|
4:26
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Rey Idowu makes two point layup
|
49-52
|
4:53
|
|
|
Rey Idowu offensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Alex Lomax defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Rey Idowu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:32
|
|
+1
|
Rey Idowu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
49-50
|
5:32
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II shooting foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner makes two point jump shot
|
49-49
|
6:34
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II personal foul (Boogie Ellis draws the foul)
|
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal makes two point jump shot
|
49-47
|
7:06
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse turnover (lost ball) (Curtis Haywood II steals)
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
+1
|
Alex Lomax makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
49-45
|
7:36
|
|
+1
|
Alex Lomax makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
48-45
|
7:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson shooting foul (Alex Lomax draws the foul)
|
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Hardaway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
47-45
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Hardaway makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
46-45
|
8:06
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II shooting foul (Jayden Hardaway draws the foul)
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Curtis Haywood II makes two point jump shot
|
45-45
|
8:48
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Lance Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries offensive foul (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson draws the foul)
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge blocks Brandon Rachal's two point layup
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh defensive rebound
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
|
|
10:53
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Hardaway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
45-43
|
10:53
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Rey Idowu shooting foul (Alex Lomax draws the foul)
|
|
11:08
|
|
+3
|
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson assists)
|
44-43
|
11:25
|
|
|
Lance Thomas turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Lance Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Darien Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams turnover
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams offensive foul (Elijah Joiner draws the foul)
|
|
12:26
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal makes two point jump shot
|
44-40
|
12:51
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point dunk (DeAndre Williams assists)
|
44-38
|
13:19
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Rey Idowu misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point dunk
|
42-38
|
13:50
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:38
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point jump shot
|
40-38
|
15:05
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal makes two point jump shot
|
38-38
|
15:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams personal foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
|
|
15:38
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Williams makes two point layup
|
38-36
|
15:50
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal personal foul
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II personal foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge shooting foul (Curtis Haywood II draws the foul)
|
|
16:41
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup
|
36-36
|
16:45
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
34-36
|
17:03
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge shooting foul (Elijah Joiner draws the foul)
|
|
17:03
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner makes two point layup
|
34-35
|
17:17
|
|
|
Alex Lomax turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh personal foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner makes two point layup (Curtis Haywood II assists)
|
34-33
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Williams makes two point dunk
|
34-31
|
18:02
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Alex Lomax misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-31
|
18:33
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse shooting foul (Elijah Joiner draws the foul)
|
|
18:33
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner makes two point layup
|
32-30
|
18:46
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Ugboh makes two point jump shot (Brandon Rachal assists)
|
32-28