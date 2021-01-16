|
20:00
|
|
|
Keve Aluma vs. Ody Oguama (Wabissa Bede gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Ody Oguama shooting foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts shooting foul (Isaiah Mucius draws the foul)
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:06
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Mucius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-1
|
18:38
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Wabissa Bede makes two point pullup jump shot
|
2-1
|
17:33
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Emmanuel Okpomo personal foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses two point layup
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Mucius makes three point jump shot (Jonah Antonio assists)
|
2-4
|
16:32
|
|
+2
|
Justyn Mutts makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
4-4
|
16:11
|
|
+2
|
Daivien Williamson makes two point reverse layup
|
4-6
|
15:53
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Emmanuel Okpomo defensive rebound
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede defensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio defensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Hokies defensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
+2
|
John Ojiako makes two point dunk (Justyn Mutts assists)
|
6-6
|
13:54
|
|
|
Carter Whitt turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:38
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford makes two point driving layup
|
8-6
|
13:08
|
|
|
John Ojiako shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:08
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-7
|
12:54
|
|
|
Jalen Cone turnover (lost ball) (Daivien Williamson steals)
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Keve Aluma blocks Daivien Williamson's two point layup
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Demon Deacons offensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
Ody Oguama makes two point reverse layup
|
8-9
|
12:16
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
|
11-9
|
12:01
|
|
|
Keve Aluma blocks Carter Whitt's two point layup
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Ody Oguama offensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jump ball. Ody Oguama vs. David N'Guessan (Ody Oguama gains possession)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Ody Oguama offensive foul (Jalen Cone draws the foul)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Ody Oguama turnover
|
|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
David N'Guessan makes two point layup (Keve Aluma assists)
|
13-9
|
11:46
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson shooting foul (David N'Guessan draws the foul)
|
|
11:46
|
|
+1
|
David N'Guessan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-9
|
11:46
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Hokies defensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
+2
|
David N'Guessan makes two point layup (Jalen Cone assists)
|
16-9
|
11:05
|
|
|
Emmanuel Okpomo shooting foul (David N'Guessan draws the foul)
|
|
11:13
|
|
+1
|
David N'Guessan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-9
|
10:46
|
|
|
Keve Aluma blocks Isaiah Mucius's two point reverse layup
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Demon Deacons offensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede shooting foul (Daivien Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
10:44
|
|
+1
|
Daivien Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
17-10
|
10:43
|
|
+1
|
Daivien Williamson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
17-11
|
10:16
|
|
|
Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
+3
|
Ismael Massoud makes three point jump shot
|
17-14
|
9:40
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath personal foul (Nahiem Alleyne draws the foul)
|
|
9:36
|
|
+3
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Wabissa Bede assists)
|
20-14
|
9:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts offensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover (bad pass) (Daivien Williamson steals)
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Keve Aluma blocks Daivien Williamson's two point layup
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius offensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts blocks Isaiah Mucius's two point putback layup
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius offensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
+3
|
Ismael Massoud makes three point jump shot (Daivien Williamson assists)
|
20-17
|
8:13
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses two point layup
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Keve Aluma personal foul (Daivien Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud misses two point driving layup
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses two point layup
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius offensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius misses two point putback layup
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius offensive foul (Nahiem Alleyne draws the foul)
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius turnover
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Okpomo steals)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts blocks Carter Whitt's two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Demon Deacons offensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede shooting foul (Daivien Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
6:14
|
|
+1
|
Daivien Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
20-18
|
6:15
|
|
+1
|
Daivien Williamson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
20-19
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford makes two point jump shot
|
22-19
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mucius makes two point layup
|
22-21
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford makes two point driving layup
|
24-21
|
4:48
|
|
|
Carter Whitt turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius personal foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Carter Whitt turnover (bad pass) (Tyrece Radford steals)
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne turnover (bad pass) (Daivien Williamson steals)
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover (lost ball) (Jahcobi Neath steals)
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point tip shot
|
24-23
|
2:06
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Keve Aluma offensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point putback layup
|
26-23
|
1:25
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Hokies defensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud personal foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-23
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-23
|
0:57
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne blocks Daivien Williamson's two point driving layup
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Demon Deacons offensive rebound
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor blocks Jahcobi Neath's two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Demon Deacons offensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Johnson steals)
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor blocks Daivien Williamson's two point layup
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath offensive rebound
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath turnover (lost ball) (Nahiem Alleyne steals)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud shooting foul (Nahiem Alleyne draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-23
|
0:03
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor personal foul (Jahcobi Neath draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-23
|
0:03
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor personal foul (Jahcobi Neath draws the foul)
|