NMEX
UNLV

2nd Half
NMEX
Lobos
9
UNLV
Rebels
6

Time Team Play Score
11:34   TV timeout  
11:34   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)  
11:35   Nicquel Blake offensive rebound  
11:37   Moses Wood misses three point jump shot  
11:55 +3 Emmanuel Kuac makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists) 37-33
12:20   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
12:22   Nicquel Blake misses three point jump shot  
12:29   Moses Wood defensive rebound  
12:31   Nicquel Blake blocks Rod Brown's two point dunk  
12:36   Bryce Hamilton turnover (lost ball) (Rod Brown steals)  
12:47   Lobos turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:09   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
13:11   Rod Brown misses two point jump shot  
13:27   David Jenkins Jr. personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
13:52   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
13:54   Nicquel Blake misses three point jump shot  
14:05   Jeremiah Francis III turnover (traveling)  
14:14   Reece Brown personal foul (Emmanuel Kuac draws the foul)  
14:38   Bryce Hamilton turnover (carrying)  
14:46   Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound  
14:48   Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot  
15:04   Cheikh Mbacke Diong turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Marin steals)  
15:11   Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound  
15:13   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
15:33 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point layup (Nicquel Blake assists) 34-33
15:43   TV timeout  
15:43   Saquan Singleton personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)  
15:51   Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound  
15:53   Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot  
16:15   Moses Wood turnover  
16:16   Moses Wood offensive foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)  
16:19   Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound  
16:21   Isaiah Marin misses two point layup  
16:23   Caleb Grill personal foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)  
16:55 +2 Edoardo Del Cadia makes two point layup 34-31
17:15   Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound  
17:17   Javonte Johnson misses two point dunk  
17:25   David Jenkins Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Saquan Singleton steals)  
17:36 +3 Valdir Manuel makes three point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists) 34-29
18:04   Bryce Hamilton turnover  
18:04   Bryce Hamilton offensive foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)  
18:30 +3 Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists) 31-29
18:52   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
18:54   Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot  
19:00   Saquan Singleton personal foul (Edoardo Del Cadia draws the foul)  
19:05   Edoardo Del Cadia offensive rebound  
19:07   David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:13   Caleb Grill defensive rebound  
19:15   Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot  
19:43 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot 28-29

1st Half
NMEX
Lobos
28
UNLV
Rebels
27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +3 Emmanuel Kuac makes three point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists) 28-27
0:18   Saquan Singleton offensive rebound  
0:20   Moses Wood blocks Saquan Singleton's two point layup  
0:22   Saquan Singleton offensive rebound  
0:22   Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:22   Moses Wood shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
0:22 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point layup 25-27
0:41 +1 Edoardo Del Cadia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-27
0:41 +1 Edoardo Del Cadia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-26
0:41   Jeremiah Francis III personal foul (Edoardo Del Cadia draws the foul)  
0:43   Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound  
0:43   Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:43   Official timeout  
0:43   Edoardo Del Cadia personal foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)  
1:08 +3 David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot 23-25
1:32 +2 Jeremiah Francis III makes two point jump shot 23-22
1:55 +3 Nicquel Blake makes three point jump shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists) 21-22
2:11 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot 21-19
2:38   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
2:38   Nicquel Blake misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:38   Javonte Johnson personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)  
2:49   Bayron Matos personal foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)  
2:50   Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound  
2:52   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
3:15 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot 19-19
3:26   TV timeout  
3:26   Saquan Singleton turnover (lost ball)  
3:31 +2 Nicquel Blake makes two point alley-oop layup (Bryce Hamilton assists) 19-17
3:38   Saquan Singleton turnover (bad pass) (Nicquel Blake steals)  
4:04   Cheikh Mbacke Diong personal foul (Isaiah Marin draws the foul)  
4:04   Cheikh Mbacke Diong turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Marin steals)  
4:07   Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass) (Cheikh Mbacke Diong steals)  
4:08   Moses Wood personal foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
4:08   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
4:10   Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot  
4:31 +2 David Jenkins Jr. makes two point layup 19-15
4:39   David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound  
4:41   Moses Wood blocks Rod Brown's two point layup  
4:43   Bryce Hamilton personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
5:08 +2 Nicquel Blake makes two point layup (Moses Wood assists) 19-13
5:29   Isaiah Marin turnover (lost ball) (Nicquel Blake steals)  
5:30   Reece Brown kicked ball violation  
5:38   Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound  
5:40   Reece Brown misses two point jump shot  
6:01 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 19-11
6:08   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
6:10   Saquan Singleton blocks Bryce Hamilton's two point layup  
6:15   Reece Brown defensive rebound  
6:17   Makuach Maluach misses two point layup  
6:33   Moses Wood turnover (traveling)  
6:42   Makuach Maluach turnover (bad pass)  
7:01   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
7:03   Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot  
7:32   Rod Brown turnover (bad pass) (Moses Wood steals)  
7:57   TV timeout  
7:57   Cheikh Mbacke Diong turnover (double dribble)  
8:14   David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound  
8:16   Javonte Johnson misses two point jump shot  
8:38 +3 Moses Wood makes three point jump shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists) 17-11
8:48   Moses Wood defensive rebound  
8:48   Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:48 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-8
8:48   Caleb Grill shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
8:51   Moses Wood turnover (lost ball) (Saquan Singleton steals)  
9:01   Valdir Manuel turnover  
9:01   Valdir Manuel offensive foul (Moses Wood draws the foul)  
9:17   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
9:19   Caleb Grill misses two point layup  
9:24   Saquan Singleton turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Grill steals)  
9:37   Valdir Manuel offensive rebound  
9:39   Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot  
10:04   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
10:06   Nicquel Blake misses two point layup  
10:21 +3 Valdir Manuel makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists) 16-8
10:41 +1 Moses Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-8
10:41 +1 Moses Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-7
10:41   Rod Brown shooting foul (Moses Wood draws the foul)  
10:46   Nicquel Blake defensive rebound  
10:48   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
11:16   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
11:18   David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:31   Isaiah Marin personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)  
11:49   TV timeout  
11:49   Jeremiah Francis III turnover  
11:49   Jeremiah Francis III offensive foul (David Jenkins Jr. draws the foul)  
12:10 +3 David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nicquel Blake assists) 13-6
12:22 +2 Jeremiah Francis III makes two point jump shot 13-3
12:51   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
12:53   David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:57   Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound  
12:59   Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot  
13:17   Emmanuel Kuac personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)  
13:17   Nicquel Blake defensive rebound  
13:19   Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot  
13:42   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
13:44   Moses Wood misses two point jump shot  
14:05 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point layup (Saquan Singleton assists) 11-3
14:08   Reece Brown personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
14:32   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
14:34   Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot  
15:05 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point layup (Saquan Singleton assists) 9-3
15:32   TV timeout  
15:32   Nicquel Blake turnover (lost ball) (Saquan Singleton steals)  
15:46 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point jump shot (Makuach Maluach assists) 7-3
16:08 +3 Moses Wood makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists) 5-3
16:17   Javonte Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Hamilton steals)  
16:22   Bryce Hamilton turnover (bad pass) (Javonte Johnson steals)  
16:40 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-0
16:40   Cheikh Mbacke Diong shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
16:40 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point layup 4-0
16:48   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
16:50   David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:00   Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound  
17:02   David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:16 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point layup 2-0
17:22   Valdir Manuel offensive rebound  
17:24   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
17:45   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
17:47   David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
18:17   Caleb Grill defensive rebound  
18:19   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
18:28   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
18:30   Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot  
18:35   Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound  
18:37   Edoardo Del Cadia misses two point layup  
18:58   David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound  
19:00   Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot  
19:08   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
19:10   Edoardo Del Cadia misses two point layup  
19:18   Edoardo Del Cadia offensive rebound  
19:20   Edoardo Del Cadia misses two point layup  
19:31   Edoardo Del Cadia offensive rebound  
19:33   Valdir Manuel blocks Edoardo Del Cadia's two point layup  
19:49   Javonte Johnson turnover (traveling)  
20:00   Bayron Matos vs. Cheikh Mbacke Diong (Makuach Maluach gains possession)  
  Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul) 11:34
  Nicquel Blake offensive rebound 11:35
  Moses Wood misses three point jump shot 11:37
+ 3 Emmanuel Kuac makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists) 11:55
  Rod Brown defensive rebound 12:20
  Nicquel Blake misses three point jump shot 12:22
  Moses Wood defensive rebound 12:29
  Nicquel Blake blocks Rod Brown's two point dunk 12:31
  Bryce Hamilton turnover (lost ball) (Rod Brown steals) 12:36
  Lobos turnover (shot clock violation) 12:47
  Bayron Matos offensive rebound 13:09
2
S. Singleton G
10 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
5
D. Jenkins Jr. G
8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
New Mexico 4-7
UNLV 3-6
New Mexico 4-7 65.1 PPG 42.6 RPG 11.3 APG
UNLV 3-6 74.1 PPG - RPG 13.8 APG
00
. Singleton G 8.0 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.3 APG 41.0 FG%
00
M. Wood F 3.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 0.7 APG 35.5 FG%
2
S. Singleton G 10 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
1
M. Wood F 8 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
42.9 FG% 34.3
35.7 3PT FG% 33.3
40.0 FT% 80.0
New Mexico
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Singleton 10 4 5 4/6 0/0 2/4 2 - 3 1 3 2 2
V. Manuel 8 3 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 - 0 1 1 2 1
M. Maluach 5 6 1 2/8 1/4 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 6
B. Matos 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 1 - 0 0 0 1 3
J. Johnson 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Singleton 10 4 5 4/6 0/0 2/4 2 0 3 1 3 2 2
V. Manuel 8 3 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 0 0 1 1 2 1
M. Maluach 5 6 1 2/8 1/4 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6
B. Matos 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 1 0 0 0 0 1 3
J. Johnson 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 1 0 2 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Kuac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Francis III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Marin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wegscheider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Padgett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Medina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 23 9 15/35 5/14 2/5 11 0 7 2 12 6 17
UNLV
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jenkins Jr. 8 3 2 3/9 2/6 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 3
B. Hamilton 6 2 2 3/8 0/2 0/0 2 - 1 0 4 0 2
E. Del Cadia 4 4 0 1/5 0/0 2/2 1 - 0 0 0 3 1
C. Diong 0 7 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 3 3 4
C. Grill 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jenkins Jr. 8 3 2 3/9 2/6 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 3
B. Hamilton 6 2 2 3/8 0/2 0/0 2 0 1 0 4 0 2
E. Del Cadia 4 4 0 1/5 0/0 2/2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1
C. Diong 0 7 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 0 3 3 4
C. Grill 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 0 1 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Blake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tillis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Lindsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Yap - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Gilbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 24 7 12/35 5/15 4/5 13 0 6 3 12 7 17
