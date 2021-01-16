|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-35
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-35
|
0:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
0:10
|
|
+2
|
Adama Sanogo makes two point jump shot (R.J. Cole assists)
|
30-35
|
0:15
|
|
|
R.J. Cole offensive rebound
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Josh Roberts blocks R.J. Cole's two point layup
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-33
|
1:05
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Vince Cole turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Martin steals)
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Vince Cole defensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Tyler Polley misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point layup (Posh Alexander assists)
|
29-33
|
1:48
|
|
|
Josh Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
+2
|
Josh Roberts makes two point dunk (Posh Alexander assists)
|
27-33
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Adama Sanogo makes two point layup
|
25-33
|
2:51
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Josh Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin misses two point layup
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-31
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-31
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney personal foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
John McGriff misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Martin makes two point dunk
|
23-31
|
4:28
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Martin steals)
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin blocks Julian Champagnie's two point layup
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Red Storm defensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
R.J. Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin offensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Gaffney makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-29
|
5:29
|
|
|
John McGriff shooting foul (Jalen Gaffney draws the foul)
|
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Gaffney makes two point jump shot
|
24-28
|
5:43
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn personal foul (Isaiah Whaley draws the foul)
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Tyler Polley misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley misses two point layup
|
|
6:07
|
|
+1
|
Rasheem Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-26
|
6:07
|
|
+1
|
Rasheem Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-26
|
6:17
|
|
|
Tyler Polley shooting foul (Rasheem Dunn draws the foul)
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
R.J. Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn makes two point jump shot
|
22-26
|
6:42
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Tyler Polley misses two point layup
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Tyler Polley offensive rebound
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington personal foul (R.J. Cole draws the foul)
|
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point layup
|
20-26
|
7:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Brendan Adams turnover
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Brendan Adams offensive foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Isaih Moore personal foul (Isaiah Whaley draws the foul)
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Polley makes three point jump shot (R.J. Cole assists)
|
18-26
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington makes two point jump shot
|
17-23
|
8:58
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Tyler Polley misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Brendan Adams shooting foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
|
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point layup
|
15-23
|
9:28
|
|
+1
|
Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-23
|
9:28
|
|
+1
|
Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-22
|
9:28
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn shooting foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Huskies 30 second timeout
|
|
9:50
|
|
+2
|
Isaih Moore makes two point putback dunk
|
13-21
|
9:54
|
|
|
Isaih Moore offensive rebound
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses two point layup
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Akok Akok misses two point layup
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Akok Akok defensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley turnover (lost ball) (Posh Alexander steals)
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Akok Akok defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Josh Carlton turnover
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Josh Carlton offensive foul
|
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington makes two point layup
|
11-21
|
11:42
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Josh Carlton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Josh Carlton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington shooting foul (Josh Carlton draws the foul)
|
|
12:01
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point layup
|
9-21
|
12:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Red Storm 30 second timeout
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Polley makes two point jump shot
|
7-21
|
12:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro misses two point layup
|
|
12:59
|
|
+3
|
R.J. Cole makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Whaley assists)
|
7-19
|
13:07
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Vince Cole blocks Josh Carlton's two point layup
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie blocks Tyrese Martin's two point jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Vince Cole turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:22
|
|
+3
|
R.J. Cole makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Martin assists)
|
7-16
|
14:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Martin steals)
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Adama Sanogo misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
R.J. Cole defensive rebound
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
+2
|
Adama Sanogo makes two point hook shot (Brendan Adams assists)
|
7-13
|
15:51
|
|
|
Brendan Adams defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley turnover (bad pass) (Rasheem Dunn steals)
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn makes two point jump shot
|
7-11
|
16:44
|
|
|
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-11
|
16:56
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-10
|
16:56
|
|
|
Josh Roberts shooting foul (Tyrese Martin draws the foul)
|
|
16:55