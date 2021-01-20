BRAD
ILLST

2nd Half
BRAD
Braves
3
ILLST
Redbirds
10

Time Team Play Score
15:54   TV timeout  
15:55   Alex Kotov personal foul  
16:03 +1 Ville Tahvanainen makes technical free throw 2 of 2 34-40
16:03   Ville Tahvanainen misses technical free throw 1 of 2  
16:03   DJ Horne technical foul  
16:06 +3 DJ Horne makes three point jump shot 33-40
16:18   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
16:22   Sean East II defensive rebound  
16:24   Elijah Childs blocks Howard Fleming Jr.'s two point layup  
16:40   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
16:42   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point layup  
17:08 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Sean East II assists) 33-37
17:33 +3 DJ Horne makes three point jump shot 31-37
17:42   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
17:44   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
18:05 +1 Josiah Strong makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-34
18:05 +1 Josiah Strong makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-33
18:05   Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Josiah Strong draws the foul)  
18:11   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Josiah Strong steals)  
18:19   Sean East II defensive rebound  
18:21   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
18:31   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
18:33   Sean East II misses three point jump shot  
18:44 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot 31-32
18:56   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
18:58   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
19:08   Josiah Strong defensive rebound  
19:10   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
19:21   DJ Horne turnover  
19:21   DJ Horne offensive foul  
19:34   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
19:36   Rienk Mast misses two point layup  

1st Half
BRAD
Braves
31
ILLST
Redbirds
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Redbirds offensive rebound  
0:00   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
0:30   Sean East II turnover (bad pass)  
0:40 +3 DJ Horne makes three point jump shot 31-30
1:05   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
1:07   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
1:14   TV timeout  
1:14   DJ Horne personal foul  
1:18   Sean East II defensive rebound  
1:20   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
1:20   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
1:23   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
1:49 +2 Ville Tahvanainen makes two point layup (Sean East II assists) 31-27
1:55   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
1:57   Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot  
2:18 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point layup 29-27
2:23   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
2:25   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
2:36 +2 Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point layup (Dusan Mahorcic assists) 27-27
2:49 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point layup 27-25
3:05   Antonio Reeves turnover (bad pass) (Rienk Mast steals)  
3:33   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
3:35   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
3:52 +2 DJ Horne makes two point layup 25-25
3:59   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
4:01   Rienk Mast misses two point layup  
4:17   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
4:17   Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:17 +1 Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-23
4:18   Elijah Childs personal foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
4:29   Jayson Kent personal foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)  
4:29   Jayson Kent turnover (lost ball) (Howard Fleming Jr. steals)  
4:36   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
4:38   Antonio Reeves misses two point layup  
4:41   Antonio Reeves offensive rebound  
4:43   Antonio Reeves misses two point layup  
5:03 +3 Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Danya Kingsby assists) 25-22
5:11   Braves 30 second timeout  
5:24 +3 DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists) 22-22
5:35   Redbirds offensive rebound  
5:37   Danya Kingsby blocks Josiah Strong's two point layup  
5:42   Antonio Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Josiah Strong steals)  
6:04 +2 Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point jump shot 22-19
6:14   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
6:16   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
6:42 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot (Howard Fleming Jr. assists) 22-17
7:10   TV timeout  
7:10   Antonio Thomas turnover (out of bounds)  
7:23   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
7:25   Dedric Boyd misses two point jump shot  
7:39   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
7:41   Ville Tahvanainen misses two point jump shot  
7:47   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
7:49   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:04   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
8:06   Antonio Reeves misses two point layup  
8:13   Darius Hannah turnover (bad pass) (Josiah Strong steals)  
8:40 +1 Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-15
8:40 +1 Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-14
8:40   Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)  
8:52   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Alex Kotov steals)  
9:04   Abdou Ndiaye turnover  
9:04   Abdou Ndiaye offensive foul  
9:15 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point layup (Antonio Thomas assists) 22-13
9:25 +3 Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot (Abdou Ndiaye assists) 20-13
9:29   Abdou Ndiaye offensive rebound  
9:31   Howard Fleming Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:53   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
9:55   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
10:09   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (traveling)  
10:11   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
10:13   Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point layup  
10:23   Dusan Mahorcic personal foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)  
10:28   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
10:30   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
10:48 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 20-10
11:07 +1 Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 18-10
11:07   Darius Hannah shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
11:07 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Howard Fleming Jr. assists) 18-9
11:17   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
11:19   Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot  
11:24   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
11:26   Elijah Childs blocks DJ Horne's two point layup  
11:35   TV timeout  
11:35   Sean East II personal foul (DJ Horne draws the foul)  
11:48 +2 Sean East II makes two point layup 18-7
12:08   Official timeout  
12:10 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup 16-7
12:26   Redbirds offensive rebound  
12:26   Howard Fleming Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:26 +1 Howard Fleming Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-5
12:26   Jayson Kent shooting foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)  
12:41   Redbirds 30 second timeout  
12:42 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Danya Kingsby assists) 16-4
12:57   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
13:07 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup 14-4
13:13   Darius Hannah offensive rebound  
13:15   Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot  
13:41   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
13:43   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
13:54   Jump ball. Darius Hannah vs. Abdou Ndiaye (Abdou Ndiaye gains possession)  
13:55   Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound  
13:57   Darius Hannah misses two point layup  
14:09   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
14:11   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
14:35   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (5-second violation)  
14:54 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup 12-4
15:17 +2 Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point jump shot 10-4
15:28 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup 10-2
15:41   TV timeout  
15:41   Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball)  
16:11 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Ville Tahvanainen assists) 8-2
16:26   Braves defensive rebound  
16:28   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
16:55 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 6-2
17:02   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
17:04   DJ Horne misses two point jump shot  
17:14   Sean East II personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)  
17:23 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Elijah Childs assists) 4-2
17:29   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
17:31   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point hook shot  
17:43   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
17:45   Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot  
17:51   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
17:53   Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot  
18:07   Antonio Reeves turnover (double dribble)  
18:25   Josiah Strong defensive rebound  
18:27   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:38 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point layup (Dusan Mahorcic assists) 2-2
18:51 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point hook shot (Rienk Mast assists) 2-0
18:58   DJ Horne turnover (back court violation)  
19:12   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
19:14   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
19:33   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
19:35   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
19:45   Redbirds defensive rebound  
19:47   Harouna Sissoko blocks Elijah Childs's two point layup  
20:00   Rienk Mast vs. Dusan Mahorcic (Braves gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 34 40
Field Goals 16-38 (42.1%) 14-35 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 1-11 (9.1%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 20 25
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 14 16
Team 1 4
Assists 10 6
Steals 1 5
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 8 6
Technicals 0 1
10
E. Childs F
12 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
0
D. Horne G
14 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Bradley 9-4 31334
home team logo Illinois State 4-8 301040
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Bradley 9-4 75.1 PPG 44.2 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo Illinois State 4-8 76.4 PPG 37.7 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Childs F 14.6 PPG 7.7 RPG 1.2 APG 51.9 FG%
00
. Horne G 13.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.8 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
10
E. Childs F 12 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
0
D. Horne G 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
42.1 FG% 40.0
9.1 3PT FG% 33.3
50.0 FT% 77.8
Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Childs 12 8 1 6/12 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 2 0 3 5
R. Mast 8 4 1 4/8 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 1 3
T. Nolan Jr. 3 1 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 - 0 0 3 0 1
V. Tahvanainen 3 2 1 1/6 0/4 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
S. East II 2 3 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 3
Illinois State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Horne 14 2 0 5/9 4/6 0/0 3 - 0 0 2 0 2
J. Strong 7 2 1 2/9 1/6 2/2 0 - 3 0 0 0 2
A. Reeves 6 3 0 2/7 0/2 2/2 0 - 0 0 3 1 2
D. Mahorcic 6 5 2 2/4 0/0 2/3 1 - 0 0 0 3 2
H. Sissoko 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 3
