0:00
End of period
0:05
+2
Keeshawn Barthelemy makes two point jump shot
40-36
0:33
+3
Erik Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Jamal Bey assists)
38-36
0:56
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
0:58
Riley Sorn blocks Dallas Walton's two point layup
1:03
Buffaloes 30 second timeout
1:03
+1
Marcus Tsohonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
38-33
1:03
+1
Marcus Tsohonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
38-32
1:03
Maddox Daniels personal foul
1:04
Marcus Tsohonis defensive rebound
1:06
Jeriah Horne misses two point jump shot
1:24
+2
Erik Stevenson makes two point jump shot
38-31
1:50
+2
Jeriah Horne makes two point layup
38-29
2:03
+2
Marcus Tsohonis makes two point jump shot
36-29
2:24
+2
Dallas Walton makes two point jump shot
36-27
2:37
Buffaloes offensive rebound
2:39
Jeriah Horne misses three point jump shot
3:02
+3
Marcus Tsohonis makes three point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
34-27
3:21
TV timeout
3:25
Huskies defensive rebound
3:27
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
3:38
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
3:40
Riley Sorn misses two point jump shot
3:53
+2
Maddox Daniels makes two point layup
34-24
4:03
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
4:05
Eli Parquet blocks Quade Green's two point jump shot
4:19
+2
Evan Battey makes two point layup (McKinley Wright IV assists)
32-24
4:25
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
4:27
Erik Stevenson misses two point layup
4:35
Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
4:37
Jabari Walker misses two point layup
4:46
+2
Riley Sorn makes two point layup
30-24
4:56
Riley Sorn offensive rebound
4:58
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
5:27
Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
5:29
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
5:36
Hameir Wright turnover (out of bounds)
5:39
Huskies offensive rebound
5:41
Keeshawn Barthelemy blocks Erik Stevenson's two point layup
5:52
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
5:54
Dallas Walton misses two point layup
6:13
+2
Riley Sorn makes two point layup (Hameir Wright assists)
30-22
6:32
+2
Keeshawn Barthelemy makes two point jump shot
30-20
6:47
+1
Jamal Bey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-20
6:47
+1
Jamal Bey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-19
6:47
D'Shawn Schwartz personal foul
7:04
+1
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
28-18
7:04
Nate Roberts shooting foul
7:07
+2
Evan Battey makes two point layup (D'Shawn Schwartz assists)
27-18
7:14
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
7:16
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
7:32
+2
Evan Battey makes two point jump shot
25-18
7:44
TV timeout
8:01
+1
Quade Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-18
8:01
+1
Quade Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-17
8:01
Evan Battey personal foul
9:10
+2
Evan Battey makes two point hook shot
23-16
9:10
+3
Erik Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
21-16
9:10
+2
Evan Battey makes two point layup (Eli Parquet assists)
21-13
9:10
+1
Jeriah Horne makes technical free throw 2 of 2
19-13
9:10
+1
Jeriah Horne makes technical free throw 1 of 2
18-13
9:10
Mike Hopkins technical foul
9:17
Evan Battey defensive rebound
9:19
Eli Parquet blocks Quade Green's two point layup
9:21
McKinley Wright IV personal foul
9:28
Quade Green defensive rebound
9:30
Jeriah Horne misses two point layup
9:36
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
9:38
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
9:43
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
9:45
Marcus Tsohonis misses three point jump shot
9:51
D'Shawn Schwartz personal foul
10:10
+2
McKinley Wright IV makes two point jump shot
17-13
10:18
Erik Stevenson personal foul
10:30
Jeriah Horne offensive rebound
10:32
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses three point jump shot
10:44
Erik Stevenson turnover (out of bounds)
10:46
Keeshawn Barthelemy personal foul
10:46
Huskies offensive rebound
10:48
Cole Bajema misses two point jump shot
11:16
+2
Dallas Walton makes two point jump shot (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
15-13
11:25
Dallas Walton defensive rebound
11:27
Jamal Bey misses two point layup
11:36
Jamal Bey offensive rebound
11:38
Marcus Tsohonis misses two point jump shot
11:48
+1
Jeriah Horne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-13
11:48
+1
Jeriah Horne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-13
11:48
TV timeout
11:48
Riley Sorn shooting foul
11:48
Riley Sorn turnover (lost ball) (Jeriah Horne steals)
11:48
Riley Sorn defensive rebound
11:50
Jeriah Horne misses two point jump shot
12:02
+3
Jamal Bey makes three point jump shot (Erik Stevenson assists)
11-13
12:05
McKinley Wright IV personal foul
12:22
+2
Jeriah Horne makes two point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
11-10
12:25
Eli Parquet offensive rebound
12:27
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
12:35
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
12:37
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
12:50
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
12:52
Dallas Walton misses two point jump shot
13:10
Riley Sorn turnover (lost ball) (Eli Parquet steals)
13:22
Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
13:24
McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
13:30
+2
Quade Green makes two point jump shot
9-10
13:44
Jabari Walker personal foul
14:01
Jabari Walker personal foul
14:17
+2
Jabari Walker makes two point layup
9-8
14:36
+3
Quade Green makes three point jump shot
7-8
14:47
+1
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-5
14:47
Evan Battey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:47
Hameir Wright shooting foul
14:49
Evan Battey offensive rebound
14:51
D'Shawn Schwartz misses three point jump shot
15:00
+2
Marcus Tsohonis makes two point layup
6-5
15:17
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
15:19
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
15:45
+3
Hameir Wright makes three point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
6-3
15:50
TV timeout
15:51
Huskies offensive rebound
15:53
Eli Parquet blocks Quade Green's two point layup
16:17
+2
Jeriah Horne makes two point jump shot (D'Shawn Schwartz assists)
6-0
16:42
Evan Battey defensive rebound
16:44
Jamal Bey misses three point jump shot
17:06
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
17:08
Evan Battey misses two point layup
17:28
|
|
Nate Roberts personal foul
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Hameir Wright offensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Eli Parquet makes two point jump shot
|
4-0
|
18:26
|
|
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
+2
|
Jeriah Horne makes two point layup (D'Shawn Schwartz assists)
|
2-0
|
19:17
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Jamal Bey blocks D'Shawn Schwartz's two point layup
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Eli Parquet offensive rebound
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne vs. Nate Roberts (McKinley Wright IV gains possession)
|