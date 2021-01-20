FRESNO
BOISE

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
FRESNO
Bulldogs
30
BOISE
Broncos
28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Junior Ballard defensive rebound  
0:03   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
0:22   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
0:22   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:22 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-28
0:22   Marcus Shaver Jr. shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
0:40   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
0:44   Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot  
1:01 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point jump shot 29-28
1:11   Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:11   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
1:13   Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot  
1:13   Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot  
1:43   Isaiah Hill defensive rebound  
1:45   Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot  
1:59 +2 Leo Colimerio makes two point layup (Jordan Campbell assists) 29-26
2:01   Jordan Campbell defensive rebound  
2:03   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
2:16   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
2:18   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
2:22   Derrick Alston offensive rebound  
2:24   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
2:39   Junior Ballard turnover (bad pass)  
2:55 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists) 27-26
3:08   Devin Gage turnover (bad pass)  
3:14   TV timeout  
3:31   Isaiah Hill defensive rebound  
3:33   Mladen Armus misses three point jump shot  
3:46 +2 Christian Gray makes two point layup 27-24
3:49   Christian Gray offensive rebound  
3:51   Orlando Robinson misses two point layup  
4:00   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
4:02   Orlando Robinson blocks Devonaire Doutrive's two point layup  
4:08   Devonaire Doutrive defensive rebound  
4:10   Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot  
4:31 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-24
4:31   Orlando Robinson shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
4:31 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists) 25-23
4:39   Devonaire Doutrive defensive rebound  
4:41   Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot  
5:01   Braxton Meah defensive rebound  
5:03   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
5:14   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
5:16   Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot  
5:37   Kyle Harding defensive rebound  
5:39   Devonaire Doutrive misses two point jump shot  
5:53 +2 Jordan Campbell makes two point dunk (Isaiah Hill assists) 25-21
6:01 +2 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point layup 23-21
6:25 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point layup 23-19
6:39   Jordan Campbell defensive rebound  
6:41   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
6:52   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
6:52   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:52   Abu Kigab shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
6:52 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists) 21-19
7:12 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point layup 19-19
7:15   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
7:17   Devonaire Doutrive misses two point layup  
7:39 +1 Jordan Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-17
7:39 +1 Jordan Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-17
7:39   TV timeout  
7:39   Rayj Dennis shooting foul (Jordan Campbell draws the foul)  
7:43   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
7:45   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point jump shot  
8:01   Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)  
8:26 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point jump shot 17-17
8:26   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
8:26   Leo Colimerio misses three point jump shot  
8:47   Leo Colimerio offensive rebound  
8:49   Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot  
8:59 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-15
8:59   Leo Colimerio shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
8:59 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point jump shot 17-14
9:18 +2 Jordan Campbell makes two point layup (Kyle Harding assists) 17-12
9:24   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
9:26   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
9:43   Junior Ballard turnover  
9:43   Junior Ballard offensive foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)  
10:17 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists) 15-12
10:32   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
10:34   Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot  
10:47 +1 Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-9
10:47 +1 Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-8
10:47   Christian Gray shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)  
11:00   Broncos 30 second timeout  
11:01 +2 Junior Ballard makes two point layup 15-7
11:06   Devonaire Doutrive turnover (lost ball) (Devin Gage steals)  
11:35 +2 Devin Gage makes two point layup 13-7
11:58 +1 Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-7
11:58   Devonaire Doutrive misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:58   TV timeout  
11:58   Kyle Harding shooting foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)  
12:01   Jordan Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Devonaire Doutrive steals)  
12:07   Jordan Campbell defensive rebound  
12:09   Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot  
12:20   Max Rice defensive rebound  
12:22   Christian Gray misses two point jump shot  
12:31   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
12:48 +2 Max Rice makes two point jump shot 11-6
12:54   Broncos offensive rebound  
12:57   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
13:05   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
13:07   Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot  
13:19   Junior Ballard defensive rebound  
13:21   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
13:29   Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Max Rice steals)  
13:45   Junior Ballard defensive rebound  
13:47   Devonaire Doutrive misses three point jump shot  
14:12 +3 Kyle Harding makes three point jump shot 11-4
14:26 +1 Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-4
14:26 +1 Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-3
14:26   Kyle Harding shooting foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)  
14:37   Broncos defensive rebound  
14:39   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
14:58   Derrick Alston personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)  
15:11   Isaiah Hill defensive rebound  
15:13   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
15:29 +1 Jordan Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-2
15:29 +1 Jordan Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-2
15:29   TV timeout  
15:29   Rayj Dennis shooting foul (Jordan Campbell draws the foul)  
15:41   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
15:43   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
15:54   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
15:56   Jordan Campbell misses three point jump shot  
16:16   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
16:18   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point jump shot  
16:34 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point layup 6-2
16:54 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-2
16:54 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-1
16:54   Junior Ballard shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
17:07   Christian Gray personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
17:07   Broncos offensive rebound  
17:10   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
17:17   Abu Kigab offensive rebound  
17:19   Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot  
17:37 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point layup 4-0
17:50   Abu Kigab turnover (bad pass) (Orlando Robinson steals)  
18:10 +2 Christian Gray makes two point layup 2-0
18:14   Christian Gray offensive rebound  
18:16   Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot  
18:26   Junior Ballard defensive rebound  
18:28   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
18:38   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
18:40   Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot  
18:49   Mladen Armus personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
18:55   Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (Christian Gray draws the foul)  
19:18   Jordan Campbell defensive rebound  
19:20   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:32   Jordan Campbell turnover (double dribble)  
19:39   Junior Ballard defensive rebound  
19:41   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Orlando Robinson vs. Mladen Armus (Marcus Shaver Jr. gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Junior Ballard defensive rebound 0:01
  Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot 0:03
  Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound 0:22
  Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2 0:22
+ 1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:22
  Marcus Shaver Jr. shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul) 0:22
  Bulldogs offensive rebound 0:40
  Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot 0:44
+ 2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point jump shot 1:01
  Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation) 1:11
  Bulldogs offensive rebound 1:11
Team Stats
Points 30 28
Field Goals 12-27 (44.4%) 9-34 (26.5%)
3-Pointers 1-6 (16.7%) 1-13 (7.7%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 18
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 19 11
Team 2 3
Assists 4 3
Steals 2 2
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 6 2
Fouls 8 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
O. Robinson F
9 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
21
D. Alston Jr. G
7 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Fresno State 5-5 30-30
home team logo Boise State 12-1 28-28
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo Fresno State 5-5 71.3 PPG 42.3 RPG 10.5 APG
home team logo Boise State 12-1 81.8 PPG 42.0 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Robinson F 17.5 PPG 9.9 RPG 2.1 APG 51.7 FG%
00
. Armus F 6.7 PPG 7.2 RPG 0.9 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
10
O. Robinson F 9 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
33
M. Armus F 7 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
44.4 FG% 26.5
16.7 3PT FG% 7.7
71.4 FT% 90.0
Fresno State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Robinson 9 5 0 4/10 0/0 1/3 1 - 1 1 1 0 5
J. Campbell 8 4 1 2/3 0/1 4/4 0 - 0 0 2 0 4
C. Gray 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 2 0
J. Ballard 2 5 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 5
I. Hill 0 3 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 3
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Robinson 9 5 0 4/10 0/0 1/3 1 0 1 1 1 0 5
J. Campbell 8 4 1 2/3 0/1 4/4 0 0 0 0 2 0 4
C. Gray 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0
J. Ballard 2 5 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 2 0 5
I. Hill 0 3 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Harding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Colimerio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Meah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stroud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Holland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whitaker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 22 4 12/27 1/6 5/7 8 0 2 1 6 3 19
Boise State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston Jr. 7 4 2 2/7 1/3 2/2 1 - 0 0 0 1 3
M. Armus 7 2 0 3/4 0/1 1/1 1 - 0 0 0 2 0
A. Kigab 3 3 1 1/7 0/4 1/1 1 - 0 0 1 1 2
M. Shaver Jr. 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
R. Dennis 2 0 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston Jr. 7 4 2 2/7 1/3 2/2 1 0 0 0 0 1 3
M. Armus 7 2 0 3/4 0/1 1/1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0
A. Kigab 3 3 1 1/7 0/4 1/1 1 0 0 0 1 1 2
M. Shaver Jr. 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1
R. Dennis 2 0 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Doutrive - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Winter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ivory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pryor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Milner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kuzmanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 15 3 9/34 1/13 9/10 7 0 2 0 2 4 11
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola