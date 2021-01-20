RI
DUQ

1st Half
RI
Rams
44
DUQ
Dukes
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Rams offensive rebound  
0:01   Jermaine Harris misses three point jump shot  
0:05 +2 Andre Harris makes two point dunk (Tyson Acuff assists) 44-31
0:32 +1 Chad Baker makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2 44-29
0:32 +1 Chad Baker makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2 44-28
0:32   Antwan Walker flagrant 1 (Chad Baker draws the foul)  
0:34   Tyson Acuff defensive rebound  
0:36   Tyson Acuff blocks Fatts Russell's two point layup  
0:39   Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound  
0:41   D.J. Johnson blocks Amari Kelly's two point layup  
0:53 +3 D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Harris assists) 44-27
1:05 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point hook shot (Chad Baker assists) 41-27
1:24 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-25
1:24 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-25
1:24   Andre Harris personal foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
1:26   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Harris steals)  
1:41 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-25
1:41 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-25
1:41   Tyson Acuff shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
1:45   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
1:47   Makhel Mitchell blocks Amari Kelly's two point jump shot  
2:09 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Makhel Mitchell assists) 37-25
2:18   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
2:20   Malik Martin blocks Chad Baker's two point layup  
2:30   Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound  
2:32   Malik Martin misses two point jump shot  
2:43   Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound  
2:45   Makhel Mitchell blocks Marcus Weathers's two point jump shot  
3:09   Makhel Mitchell personal foul  
3:09   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
3:11   Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup  
3:11   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
3:13   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point jump shot  
3:24   Rams offensive rebound  
3:26   Marcus Weathers blocks Malik Martin's three point jump shot  
3:38 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-25
3:38 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-24
3:38   Malik Martin shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
3:54   TV timeout  
3:54 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup 35-23
3:55   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
3:57   Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup  
4:17   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
4:19   Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot  
4:32   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
4:34   Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup  
4:37   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
4:39   Marcus Weathers blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup  
4:50 +3 Chad Baker makes three point jump shot (Tyson Acuff assists) 33-23
5:05   Makhel Mitchell turnover (traveling)  
5:07   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
5:09   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
5:17   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
5:19   Makhel Mitchell blocks Marcus Weathers's two point layup  
5:34 +1 Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-20
5:34   Jalen Carey misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:34   Ryan Murphy shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)  
5:48   Jalen Carey offensive rebound  
5:50   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
5:58   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
6:00   Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot  
6:21 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point alley-oop dunk (Fatts Russell assists) 32-20
6:31 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-20
6:31   Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:31   Jalen Carey shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
6:48   Ryan Murphy defensive rebound  
6:50   D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot  
6:58   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
7:00   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
7:14 +1 Allen Betrand makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-19
7:14 +1 Allen Betrand makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-19
7:14   Austin Rotroff shooting foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)  
7:18   Chad Baker turnover (bad pass) (Allen Betrand steals)  
7:36   Allen Betrand turnover (lost ball) (Chad Baker steals)  
7:51   TV timeout  
7:51   Austin Rotroff turnover (traveling)  
8:15 +3 Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot 28-19
8:32   Dukes turnover (shot clock violation)  
8:32   Dukes offensive rebound  
8:34   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
8:57   Dukes 30 second timeout  
9:07 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Makhel Mitchell assists) 25-19
9:20   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
9:22   Mike Bekelja misses three point jump shot  
9:45 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point layup 23-19
9:51   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (bad pass) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)  
10:10   Mike Bekelja defensive rebound  
10:10   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:10 +1 Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-19
10:10   Michael Hughes shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
10:17   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
10:19   Andre Harris misses two point jump shot  
10:34 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-19
10:34 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-19
10:34   Michael Hughes shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
10:40   Amari Kelly personal foul  
10:40 +2 Andre Harris makes two point hook shot (Chad Baker assists) 18-19
11:04   Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball) (Amari Kelly steals)  
11:16   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
11:18   Ryan Murphy misses two point jump shot  
11:29   Chad Baker defensive rebound  
11:31   Jalen Carey misses two point layup  
11:46 +1 Andre Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-17
11:46   Andre Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:46   TV timeout  
11:46   Allen Betrand shooting foul (Andre Harris draws the foul)  
11:52   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
11:54   Jalen Carey misses two point layup  
12:02   Jalen Carey offensive rebound  
12:04   Fatts Russell misses two point layup  
12:04   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
12:06   Tyson Acuff misses two point jump shot  
12:21 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 18-16
12:28   Ryan Murphy turnover (bad pass)  
12:38   Ryan Murphy defensive rebound  
12:40   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
13:09 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point jump shot (Chad Baker assists) 16-16
13:28 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 16-14
13:41   Ryan Murphy turnover (out of bounds)  
13:42   Jermaine Harris personal foul  
13:42   Amari Kelly offensive rebound  
13:44   Tyson Acuff misses three point jump shot  
13:59   TV timeout  
13:59   Allen Betrand turnover (double dribble)  
14:11 +2 Chad Baker makes two point layup 14-14
14:17   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Chad Baker steals)  
14:22   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
14:24   Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot  
14:27   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
14:29   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point jump shot  
14:31   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
14:33   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
14:51 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point layup (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 14-12
15:05 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 14-10
15:15   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
15:17   Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot  
15:46 +3 Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 12-10
15:54   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
15:56   Toby Okani misses three point jump shot  
16:16 +3 Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot 9-10
16:31 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point layup (Michael Hughes assists) 6-10
16:53 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 6-8
17:05 +3 Chad Baker makes three point jump shot (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 4-8
17:14   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
17:16   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
17:38 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point hook shot (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 4-5
18:01 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 4-3
18:09   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
18:11   Marcus Weathers misses two point jump shot  
18:19   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
18:21   Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot  
18:41   Toby Okani turnover  
18:41   Toby Okani offensive foul  
18:46   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
18:48   Michael Hughes blocks Makhel Mitchell's two point layup  
19:16 +3 Chad Baker makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists) 2-3
19:41 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point hook shot (Allen Betrand assists) 2-0
20:00   Makhi Mitchell vs. Chad Baker (Rams gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 44 31
Field Goals 15-36 (41.7%) 11-29 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 15
Offensive 7 1
Defensive 16 13
Team 2 1
Assists 9 10
Steals 3 3
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 7 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
F. Russell G
9 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
44
C. Baker F
13 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Rhode Island 7-7 44-44
home team logo Duquesne 3-5 31-31
Kerr Fitness Center Pittsburgh, PA
Kerr Fitness Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Rhode Island 7-7 74.5 PPG 41.6 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo Duquesne 3-5 62.8 PPG 40.1 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Mitchell C 8.4 PPG 4.7 RPG 0.5 APG 59.0 FG%
00
. Baker F 5.4 PPG 2.2 RPG 0.4 APG 30.8 FG%
Top Scorers
22
M. Mitchell C 9 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
44
C. Baker F 13 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
41.7 FG% 37.9
30.8 3PT FG% 25.0
83.3 FT% 75.0
Rhode Island
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 9 4 4 3/9 1/5 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 4
M. Mitchell 9 9 2 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 3 1 5 4
J. Sheppard 7 2 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 2
A. Betrand 5 0 1 1/1 1/1 2/2 1 - 1 0 2 0 0
A. Walker 4 2 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Leggett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Borde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ayo-Faleye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Brusadin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 23 9 15/36 4/13 10/12 7 0 3 5 5 7 16
Duquesne
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Baker 13 1 3 4/5 3/3 2/2 0 - 2 0 1 0 1
M. Weathers 5 3 0 1/7 0/3 3/4 0 - 0 2 0 0 3
M. Hughes 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 1 0 0 2
T. Dunn-Martin 0 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 1
T. Okani 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Acuff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bekelja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rotroff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hima - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roesing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Buono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 14 10 11/29 3/12 6/8 8 0 3 4 7 1 13
